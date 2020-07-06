Morning Update: How red flags were raised over the Nova Scotia killer before April’s shooting rampage

Good morning,

In April, a 51-year-old Nova Scotia gunman went on a shooting rampage and killed 22 people in a 13-hour-period. The Globe and Mail has since spoken to dozens of people over the past two months to trace the killer’s path to the deadliest mass killing in Canadian history. Those interviewed recounted red flags they say should have triggered police intervention long ago.

In general, those who knew the killer tried to stay out his way because of his violent and disturbing behaviours, describing him as a “psychopath” and “sociopath.”

There were also at least four particular incidents that got him on the police’s radar.

In 2001, he assaulted a 15-year-old boy and received a conditional discharge for the assault. In 2010, he made death threats against his parents. In 2011, a police safety bulletin noted that he had guns and had said he wanted to kill a cop. In 2013, he violently attacked his spouse and the RCMP also received a weapon complaint. However, unlike the first case, the last three complaints to the police did not result in charges.

Now, community members are calling for a public inquiry into the case — not only on police’s handling of the shooting rampage but also whether they should have intervened sooner.

Open this photo in gallery Family members of people killed during the Nova Scotia mass shooting are seeking to launch a class action against the RCMP and the province, arguing police failed to provide adequate protection and information to the public during the attacks. A woman pays her repects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Boris Johnson expected to end Huawei involvement in Britain’s 5G network

In January, Britain announced that it allows for Huawei components to be included in non-core parts of its 5G wireless network. Now, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks like he is going to reverse course and ban the inclusion of Huawei components, while also order the removal of Huawei parts in existing 5G, 4G and 3G networks in the next seven years.

This likely change comes amid criticisms against China for its national security law’s impact on freedoms in Hong Kong as well as new security concerns about the Chinese technology company raised by Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre.

The expected decision could also have impacts on Canada, who would become the last member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance to not yet take a firm stand against Huawei. The alliance also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Saudis rulers press Canada to end refuge for former intelligence chief

Sources have told The Globe that Saudi Arabia is putting pressure on Canada to extradite Saad Aljabri, a former top intelligence officer with deep knowledge of some of the kingdom’s most sensitive information.

Since 2017, Aljabri has been taking refuge in Toronto after a palace coup in Riyadh that made Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia. Sources said that there has been previous pressure on the Canadian government to extradite him, such as during a visiting Saudi delegation in 2018. Saudi Arabia once again asked Canada to extradite Aljabri in the fall of 2019 despite the lack of an extradition treaty.

This case is yet another part of the rupture in Canada-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations, which saw a major disruption nearly two years ago over human-rights concerns that has yet to be fully repaired.

Canadian theatre star passed away from COVID-19: Canadian Tony Award-nominated actor, singer and musician Nick Cordero has passed away on July 5 following a months-long battle with COVID-19. Cordero grew up in Hamilton and attended Ryerson University for acting. He was 41.

Open this photo in gallery Nick Cordero attends Opening Night Of "Rock Of Ages" Hollywood At The Bourbon Room at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Fault lines of inequality in South Africa: In South Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable communities filled with crowded streets and shacks, COVID-19 has killed thousands of people who cannot afford to distance. South Africa is now the world’s fourth-largest source of new daily cases, running behind only Brazil, India and the United States despite its far smaller population.

Canada-U.S. border poll: Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States, more than eight out of 10 Canadians said in a recent poll that the Canada-U.S. border should continue to be closed to non-essential travel. Immediate family members can visit each other, but those coming from the U.S. must first quarantine for 14 days upon entering Canada. Two Americans were recently fined $1,000 for violating this rule.

Lac-Mégantic memorial unveiled: Seven years after the train derailment and explosion killed 47 people in Lac-Mégantic, the Quebec town is unveiling L’Espace mémoire – a plaza with a Zen-inspired garden – to commemorate those who lost their lives in the incident. The project is expected to be fully completed later this summer.

The show must go on for Calgary Stampede: Originally expecting more than 100,000 visitors a day, this year’s Calgary Stampede is mostly deserted with many large events cancelled. But Calgarians are still finding ways to enjoy the scaled-down show with fireworks, drive-through pancake breakfasts and other physically distanced events.

Open this photo in gallery Calgay Stampede princesses Janelle MacKenzie, left to right, Kelcey Moore, and Madeline Kerkovius, wave to visitors during a drive-thru pancake breakfast as people try to enjoy the Calgary Stampede even though it has been cancelled in Calgary, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

World shares rally: Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to boost global growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed business re-openings across the United States. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.89 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.57 per cent and 1.63 per cent, respectively. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 5.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 3.81 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.80 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes blue-chip dividend strategy, overlooked income stocks and rest of 2020 market predictions.

How the COVID-19 pandemic may accelerate job transformation

Linda Nazareth: “As we remake the economy for the postpandemic era, the trick for workers will be to make sure that they are part of the transformation rather than victims of it. For organizations and for government, the challenge will be to accept the transformation and be ready to guide workers into the next era or be ready to support them if that cannot be done.”

It takes a special kind of hubris for Justin Trudeau to twice become enmeshed in controversy over charities

Campbell Clark: “It was a Trudeau-esque assertion that his good intentions didn’t leave room for asking questions. But it was worth asking whether this program is a pandemic priority, and whether WE was put in charge because it is something of a public-relations partner for Mr. Trudeau.”

China’s threats on behalf of Huawei are becoming desperate

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston: “In the long run, letting Huawei into our 5G networks might come at an enormous cost. We must not set ourselves up for that kind of “pressure” via our own IT systems.”

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

A moveable feast: This picnic menu celebrates the flavours of summer

Summertime means plenty of picnics. From jam squares to citrus possets to cool green pasta, here are some recipes of good food that are portable and need not be fussed with to keep warm or cold.

MOMENT IN TIME: July 06, 2020

Open this photo in gallery Montreal's Rue St-Denis is just jumpin' with jazz, day and night, throughout its annual Festival International de Jazz de Montreal. Pianist Oliver Jones makes a hometown appearance with his quartet, in concert from the 1987 Festival. Denis Alix/Handout

Oliver Jones plays Montreal jazz fest, 1987

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re celebrating jazz.

The Montreal-born jazz pianist Oliver Jones was in his mid-40s in 1980 when he returned from Puerto Rico to his hometown. He set up shop at a new club owned by bassist Charles Biddle called Biddle’s Jazz and Ribs. That same year marked the birth of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Jones didn’t play the festival that first year, but he did the next – and every year after for nearly two decades. Both Jones and the festival rose to fame together. In 1986, the festival established an outdoor free event with more than 1,000 musicians on the program. In 1987, having outgrown Biddle’s, Jones embarked on his first of many European tours. By 1990, when the festival awarded Jones the Prix Oscar-Peterson, which honoured a jazz musician of international stature, both the pianist and Montreal International Jazz Festival were certifiably world-class. Brad Wheeler

