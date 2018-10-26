Morning Update: Huawei lobbying MPs over 5G; FBI chases bomb leads

Good morning,

Huawei executives have been lobbying MPs to thwart the U.S. push for 5G boycott

Key executives at the Chinese firm’s Canadian division have been seeking out meetings with members of the House of Commons public safety and national security committee, along with other MPs (for subscribers). The lobbying campaign started up in late August after Australia followed the U.S. in blocking Huawei from providing equipment for its 5G mobile network. A pair of U.S. senators have since written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to bar Huawei from 5G over national security concerns. Conservative MP Peter Kent said two executives approached him on Oct. 1 in a casual manner, but he told them: “it is not a casual visit … I hope you write it down on the [lobby] registry.” That meeting was registered, along with interactions with seven other MPs, six of whom are Liberals.

The first crime victim to have his case thrown out because of unreasonable delays is once again facing a long wait

When he was 12, Byron Ruttan was ordered by a judge to accept a student-teacher mentor. Decades later, a judge found the mentor had raped him at least 50 times – but the Supreme Court said proceedings had taken too long at threw out the mentor’s conviction and jail sentence. Now the 51-year-old Ruttan is fighting the Ontario government in a $2.85-million lawsuit. The province’s Attorney-General’s office is denying that the consequences of the rapes have been as harmful as Ruttan claims and says even if they were, Ontario bears no legal responsibility. A judge has set a trial date for the lawsuit next September – more than four years since Ruttan filed the suit.

Ottawa is being urged to tighten charity rules after multimillion-dollar tax-break revelations

Stricter donation rules and increased powers for federal tax auditors are needed to address the issue of tax advantages, members of the charity sector say. The calls for federal action come after a Globe investigation revealed that a charity network has helped wealthy donors get big tax breaks – and their donations back. “It is fair to say we are largely asleep in Canada about this," said Toronto charity lawyer Mark Blumberg, who said he was speaking about the wider issue of tax rules and oversight. (for subscribers)

The FBI has turned its attention to a Florida postal facility as it chases bomb leads

Investigators are looking at a Miami-area mail-sorting location that is believed to have processed at least some of the 10 packages that have been mailed to opponents of President Donald Trump. And the bureau is warning that it’s possible more bombs are still in circulation. All of the packages recovered so far bear a similar resemblance and all list Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s Miami-area office as the return address. The FBI dispatched a bomb squad and K-9 unit to the mail facility as a precautionary measure. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump called for unity and said he was “upset” by the attacks. But yesterday he was back to attacking the media as “fake news” despite CNN’s office being one of the targets.

Here’s our editorial board’s take: “Trump is not responsible for the actions of other people. But he is responsible for his words, and he should use them to defuse the anger and incivility that have marked his presidency. What he ought to do is gather the people who were targeted with him in the White House and denounce the attacks in their presence. But that will never happen, because Trump likes the anger.”

Trudeau says an arms freeze would press the Saudis on Khashoggi

“It provides us with a lever to require more answers from Saudi Arabia,” Trudeau said of suspending export permits for the light armoured vehicles deal. He also raised his estimate of what it would cost to go a step further and cancel the deal, saying the penalty could be “in the billions of dollars.” The federal government is “actively reviewing” export permits as a way to press Riyadh for answers and accountability on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudis have now shifted their explanation for his death, with the country’s public prosecutor saying the killing was premeditated. Last week, the kingdom said he died in a fistfight with officials at the consulate in Istanbul.

Prospective Ontario teachers will need to pass a math test before getting their licence

Ontario is going to become the first province to implement a test for student teachers. And it comes as math scores hit record lows, with just 49 per cent of Grade 6 students in Ontario meeting the provincial standard last school year. That was down from 54 per cent in 2014.

While Ontario’s move is unique in Canada, teacher testing for math was recently implemented nationwide in Australia, and several U.S. jurisdictions also require tests. Education Minister Lisa Thompson said the provincial government needs to ensure teachers have the capacity to teach the critical subject. But those in the math community say a mandatory arithmetic course in university-training programs would be more beneficial.

Markets sink

Global stocks slid lower on Friday and were set for their worst week in more than five years, as anxiety over corporate profits added to fears about global trade and economic growth. Tokyo’s Nikkei shed 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 1.6 and 2.4 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were also well down. The Canadian dollar is back down to about 76 US cents.

Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump and the dangers of living in safe spaces

“Megyn Kelly was on the verge of tears Wednesday morning, her suddenly delicate world shattering around her. Less than 24 hours earlier, she had been chatting breezily with three panelists on her show, Megyn Kelly Today, about inappropriate Halloween costumes, declaring that she was ‘a little fired up’ because ‘political correctness has gone amok.’ … Like a growing number of public figures, including politicians on both sides of the border who avoid media they don’t consider friendly, Kelly has been living for a long time in a safe space, unchallenged by inconvenient questions and new ideas. We’re all guilty of that to some extent, abetted by online algorithms that feed us what we supposedly want to hear. Muscles atrophy and die when we don’t use them.” – Simon Houpt

Kids are learning something useful: how to fight foolish school dress codes

“[Educators are] still beholden to antiquated dress codes, developed locally and administered haphazardly across the country. And this results in unfortunate scenes such as the one my colleague Caroline Alphonso reported on this week, in which a principal and vice-principal at a Catholic school in Midland, Ont., went into a Grade 12 classroom to check on the girls’ skirt lengths – in front of their male peers. Some of the students say that the principal observed that ‘legs are pretty.’ (The principal and vice-principal later returned to the classroom to apologize.) The episode was caught on film, which means it will resonate far outside that classroom. It will resonate because many students, and their parents, are taking exception to the idea that a teenager on her way to history class is little more than a temptress in a tank top. Girls are done with being blamed for the crime of being in possession of bodies; and fortunately, some school boards are starting to see the light.” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Maxime Bernier personifies Canada’s climate dilemma

“Not long after the federal government announced details of its carbon tax rebate plan, Maxime Bernier, founder of the People’s Party of Canada, took to Twitter to render his verdict. ‘Libs can only sell their carbon tax if they lie,’ Bernier wrote. “Lie #1: You’ll get your money back. Lie #2: It’s a price on “pollution.”’ And there was more. ‘CO2 is NOT pollution,’ he continued. ‘It’s what comes out of your mouth when you breathe and what nourishes plants.’ This is a man who came within a whisker of becoming leader of the federal Conservative Party. … If you want a snapshot of the uphill battle this country faces in trying to reduce pollution, there it is in a nutshell. It would be wonderful to think that those types of inane utterances on the most critical issue facing the planet are the domain of only the most ignorant and wilfully blind people in Canada. But unfortunately they are not.” – Gary Mason

Four films to consider watching this weekend (for subscribers)

Mid90s is Jonah Hill’s straight-outta-the-gate minor masterpiece, Simon Houpt writes. (3.5 stars)

Johanna Schneller says What They Had (Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon and Blythe Danner) is the near-perfect drama you might not be expecting. (3.5 stars)

Johnny English Strikes Again (Rowan Atkinson and Olga Kurylenko) is a shockingly layered trifle, John Semley writes. (3 stars)

Barry Hertz says Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe hit the high notes, but Bel Canto falls short of operatic genius. (2.5 stars)

Baby Fae receives a baboon heart

Open this photo in gallery (Duane R. Miller/Associated Press) Duane R. Miller/AP

Oct. 26, 1984: In 1984, Dr. Leonard Bailey put a young baboon heart into a 14-day-old girl – the first xenotransplantation, or cross-species transplant, performed on a human infant. Stephanie Fae Beauclair, known to the world as “Baby Fae,” was born three weeks premature with a fatal heart defect. Her operation, which took place at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in California, was deemed successful. And as her condition stabilized over the first few days, some doctors predicted the procedure could soon become commonplace. But by Nov. 9, the child began showing signs of rejecting the heart. On Nov. 15, nearly 21 days postsurgery, Baby Fae died when her kidneys failed. Baby Fae’s case was not the last attempt at xenotransplantation. In 1992, for example, a 35-year-old man survived 71 days after receiving a baboon liver. (He also received an unexpected virus from the animal, raising concerns about the risk of diseases from other species.) But the idea of using animal organs as a long-term solution to addressing the need for human donors has yet to become reality. – Wency Leung

