Good morning,

The brutal conflict in the Middle East is in its 12th day, and saw the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since the war started. An explosion at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City killed hundreds of people and it remains unclear who is responsible. Follow our live coverage here.

U.S. President Joe Biden is in Israel today and expressed solidarity with the Jewish people. He offered an assessment that the hospital explosion appeared to have been carried out “by the other team” and not the Israeli military. Biden’s planned summit with Arab leaders was called off.

The Gaza Strip’s Hamas-controlled government said yesterday’s bombing was an Israeli air strike and had killed more than 500 people. The Israeli military, however, blamed the blast on a failed missile launch by the Islamic Jihad group.

Photos and videos on social media showed a huge fire in the courtyard of the hospital after the explosion, with dozens of dead and injured scattered around, including children. In addition to patients and doctors, the hospital was sheltering an estimated 5,000 displaced people, who had abandoned their homes across Gaza amid the Israeli bombardment. They were gathered in the hospital courtyard, believing that medical facilities would not be bombing targets.

Meanwhile, thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt.

Open this photo in gallery: An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters

Canadian father wants to get his five children out of Gaza, but evacuation still impossible

Mansour Shouman desperately wants to get his five children out of Gaza. For him, yesterday was the worst day of his life.

He said he saw 100 bodies leave the hospital, wrapped in white sheets, bound for a graveyard. He describes seeing children asking the corpses of their parents to wake up and widows weeping on dead husbands. This was all in one day.

“The bombing was relentless today, the most successive bombing I have seen,” said Shouman, who, up until last year, lived in Calgary and worked at PwC, the accounting and consulting firm, as well as several oil and gas companies. During a video call with The Globe and Mail, he proudly held up his Canadian passport and talked of earning an engineering degree at Queen’s University, followed by an MBA at the University of Calgary.

Today he sits in circumstances he can only describe as hell. The Shoumans are subsisting off briny well water, lentils and rice. His children, who range in age from 4 to 16, are hysterical and depressed as they wait for the world to open the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt so they can escape. But, so far, evacuation from Gaza remains impossible.

Peacemakers in Israel coming to difficult conclusion that negotiations with Hamas are futile

Gershon Baskin has had a long career as a peacemaker, but now, for the first time, the 67-year-old paragon of the Israeli left realizes that there is no use negotiating with Hamas.

That was a difficult realization for Baskin, one of the architects behind the scenes of the hopeful peace processes of the 1990s. His first reaction after Oct. 7 was to reach out in an unofficial capacity to his contacts in Hamas, which he had built up over decades, to persuade them to release some or all of the 199 hostages. His Hamas contacts wouldn’t budge; instead, they crowed about the “victory” they had achieved over the Israeli military.

Now, Baskin believes, talks between Israel and the Palestinians can only resume once Hamas is removed from the equation.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Inflation rate dips in September: Canada’s inflation rate unexpectedly dipped in September to 3.8 per cent, a sign that higher interest rates are having their intended effect and that the Bank of Canada may not need to raise them further. Higher interest rates are weighing on consumption across the economy, while gasoline prices have fallen in recent weeks. Economists said the October Consumer Price Index report should bring another decline in the inflation rate.

Ottawa asks banks to cut fees to help borrowers: As Canadians struggle with high inflation and mounting expenses, the federal government is asking Canada’s largest banks to reduce fees and help borrowers cope with higher mortgage costs. The measures announced yesterday by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland could mean banks will have to forgo a great deal of revenue they would otherwise generate from interest charges and retail banking fees.

Xi reaffirms ‘deep friendship’ with Putin: As the world grapples with a rapidly spiralling conflict in the Middle East, China rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for the architect of the war in Ukraine, in an apparent show of defiance to the West as Beijing advances its own vision of international governance. World leaders are gathering in Beijing this week to hear Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision for the future of the Belt and Road Initiative, a global trade and infrastructure program that now encompasses more than 150 countries.

Five Eyes warn that China is biggest threat to West: The security chiefs of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance held their first ever joint public meeting yesterday to warn against China’s theft of cutting‐edge technologies from democratic countries, and to map out strategies to prevent China from stealing Western trade and innovation secrets.

Lytton residents say fees for archeological research preventing rebuilding: More than 2½ years after a wildfire ravaged their village, residents of Lytton, B.C., say archeological work is preventing them from rebuilding. Built partly on an ancient site and burial ground, the entire village is protected under B.C.’s Heritage Conservation Act, but residents say the archeology work has become unreasonable.

Morning markets

World shares waver: Global shares wavered on Wednesday, while unease among investors about the risk of a widening conflict in the Middle East translated into a rise in the price of oil and gold. Around 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.16 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.01 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.23 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was up at 73.39 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “Finally, there is the reality that Quebec is competing for talent and investment on a global scale, or ought to be. But between restrictive new language rules for newcomers and businesses that came into effect last year, and now an all-out war on the province’s English-speaking universities, the province’s messaging to the international community is going to require a little finessing.”

Grant Bishop: “Ottawa’s climate policy risks spiralling into an economic and constitutional mess. It should read the latest Supreme Court decision as a ‘stop sign’ for federal overreach.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Which is the right loyalty program to save on makeup and skincare

It’s no surprise that for some people, beauty products can be an expensive part of their budget. Fortunately, various loyalty programs can add up to significant savings on mascara, moisturizer and more. Here’s how some major ones stack up.

Moment in time: Oct. 18, 1935

Open this photo in gallery: Picture of Nick Schaak.Lori Krei/Handout

Protester dies of injuries sustained during Regina Riot

In April of 1935, about 1,000 single, homeless, unemployed men left Vancouver, atop boxcars, headed to Ottawa to protest Canada’s relief policies. The On-to-Ottawa Trek gained momentum as it headed eastward, only to be stopped in Regina by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who forcibly raided a public rally in support of the movement on July 1, 1935. The police action provoked a riot with hundreds of injuries, tens of thousands of dollars in damage, and one official death: Detective Charles Millar. But there was a second, forgotten fatality. Nicklas John (Nick) Schaack, a 52-year-old unemployed farmhand from Watertown, S.D., had joined the trek in Regina. The night of the riot, an RCMP constable confronted a rock-armed Schaack, struck him about the head, and took him into custody. By the time of his mid-July trial, Schaack, confined to his cell bed, had trouble eating and standing. He was eventually sent to the Regina General Hospital on Aug. 25 – the same day rioting charges were dropped. In early October, the hospital superintendent informed Schaack’s family that he was unlikely to recover and that if he did, he would be transferred to the Weyburn mental hospital. He died on this day in 1935. Schaack was quietly buried in the Regina cemetery. His grave lies within sight of the headstone of the other riot victim, Detective Millar. Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.