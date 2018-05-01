Morning Update: Hydro One revisiting executive pay; Trump postpones tariff decision

Good morning,

Hydro One is revisiting executive pay packages

The private utility company made the decision after the Ontario Liberal government signalled it would vote against the pay packages at an upcoming meeting (the government owns a 47-per-cent stake in the utility). Hydro One is now reviewing its pay scheme, including changes to control and severance provisions. The $6.2-million paycheque for Hydro One’s CEO, Mayo Schmidt, has become a hot-button political issue ahead of the Ontario election. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford vowed to fire the utility’s board and replace Schmidt if elected. The Liberals are now describing the executive packages as “unjustifiably generous.”

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter.

The U.S. is postponing a decision on steel and aluminum tariffs for Canada

In March, the Trump administration offered Canada, the EU, Mexico and others a temporary exemption from tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent for aluminum. The White House has now extended its self-imposed deadline from May 1 to June 1 as it weighs whether to offer permanent exemptions. The U.S. says it has reached agreements in principle on steel and aluminum imports with Australia, Argentina and Brazil.

British Columbia is considering a halt to exclusive access for condo presales

B.C.’s Finance Minister says she is open to measures that would force developers to make preconstruction condos available to everyone at the same time and same price. The news comes after a Globe and Mail investigation that found select realtors and speculators were getting preferential purchase access, with many buying multiple condos before flipping them for six-figure profits. “We are open to looking at options that are necessary to make our housing market more affordable. We are not closing any door,” Minister Carole James said.

The Vatican’s treasurer will stand trial on charges of historical sexual offences

George Pell, who is on a leave of absence from his role as economy minister to Pope Francis, will be the most senior Catholic official to be tried over sexual allegations. Pell, 76, pleaded not guilty. The Pope has declined to comment until the case is over.

Playoffs: Jets look to bounce back; Raptors prepare for LeBron

After dropping Game 2 in overtime, the Winnipeg Jets are back at home for two games, starting tonight (8 p.m. ET). The odds are in their favour: Winnipeg has won 12 straight at Bell MTS Place. They’ll be looking for continued output from Mark Scheifele, who has scored eight goals in the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors play the first game of their second-round series tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m. ET). The big question, Cathal Kelly writes, is whether they can conquer LeBron James.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

James Forcillo’s appeal in the death of Sammy Yatim was rejected

The Toronto police constable’s attempted murder conviction in the killing of Yatim was upheld by Ontario’s top court. Forcillo is one of only a handful of Canadian police officers in recent memory who have been found guilty after using deadly force. In 2013, he shot Yatim – a distressed 18-year-old holding a knife – several times on an empty streetcar. Many of those bullets came while Yatim was lying on his back, knife still in hand: “He knew that he was not entitled to kill Mr. Yatim in these circumstances, yet he proceeded to fire six additional rounds fixed with that lethal intent,” the court said.

Lou Lamoriello is out as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ GM

The veteran NHL executive is set to move to a senior adviser role with the team; when he joined the Leafs in 2015 he agreed to work as the general manager for three year before transitioning into an adviser role. Nevertheless, David Shoalts says it’s a risky move: “Given the personalities involved, this has the potential to create the toxic front-office environment Leafs fans were so used to for too many years.” Assistant GMs Mark Hunter and Kyle Dubas are two names being floated as Lamoriello’s replacement.

Stocks mixed

The greenback broke into positive territory for the year on Tuesday and bond yields were creeping higher again, as rising oil prices fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve will flag more U.S. rate hikes this week. Many Asian markets were closed today, though Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.7 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was above 77.5 US cents. Oil prices slid as the dollar remained near a four-month high, but worries that U.S. President Donald Trump will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal underpinned the market.



We can’t stop every attacker – but with better roads, we can save lives

“Renuka Amarasingha. Dorothy Sewell. Sohe Chung. We’re all coming to know the names of these women, among the 10 people killed in last Monday’s van attack in North York. The city’s frail thoughts are with them. But there is another set of anonymous dead and wounded who deserve our attention: those who are struck inadvertently by cars on our dangerous streets. There’s only so much we can do to defend against monstrous acts such as last week’s attack. But we can do something to honour the other innocents who die in Toronto at a rate of one a week: change our roads. We know exactly what to do. Very simply, fast-moving roads kill people; slowing down traffic saves lives. And we can accomplish that with design, if as a society we care enough.” – Alex Bozikovic

Senators face difficult choice over Bill C-66

“This is so frustrating. Because of a perceived flaw, the Senate may send back to the House a bill that would expunge the criminal records of men who were convicted of committing homosexual acts in the years when such acts were illegal. The Senate may amend the bill and return it to the House of Commons. But with other legislation crowding the agenda, the bill would then be at risk of dying on the order paper. There are no good choices, here. Pass an imperfect bill or gamble on improving it, knowing you might seal its fate.” – John Ibbitson

Is David Suzuki a science denier?

“Folks in the oil patch are mad as hornets over the University of Alberta’s decision to give an honorary degree to David Suzuki in June. … So why make such a fuss about one more piece of paper? Because it’s about time. Mr. Suzuki is known by most as a twinkly-eyed old sage with a harmless message about living in tune with nature. But his messages are not benign. He doesn’t simply oppose fossil fuels, or the capitalist system. He’s a menace to scientific inquiry. And many of his views are well outside the scientific mainstream. His relentless war against genetically modified foods is one example.” – Margaret Wente

How teaching kids to cook builds confidence and community

Learning about the cooking process helps children build healthy relationships with food, dieticians say. And as an added bonus, getting them involved in the kitchen can help improve fine-motor skills, while also boosting their math comprehension thanks to recipe measurements.

The Paper Bag Princess is published



May 1, 1980: Before he was a bestselling author, Robert Munsch liked to tell stories to the kids at a daycare in Oregon where he and his wife worked. One day, she asked, “Why can’t the princess save the prince?” So, Munsch flipped the princess stereotype on its head and wrote The Paper Bag Princess, which was published on May 1, 1980, and became one his most influential books. The story was about a princess – named Elizabeth, after a girl from a preschool he worked at in Guelph, Ont. – who rescues her prince by outsmarting a dragon, while wearing a paper bag and a crown after all her clothes are burnt. Over 10 million copies have been sold, and a 25th anniversary edition was released in 2005. There may even be a film version in the works, directed by Elizabeth Banks, though she might have some leeway with the ending. In some editions, Elizabeth realizes that Prince Ronald only cares about how messy she looks, so she calls him a “bum” and skips off into the sunset. But in the original – and much more blunt – ending, she punches him in the nose. – Samantha Cumerlato

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you have any feedback, send us a note.