Morning Update: Ideas to help bridge the gender power gap

Good morning,
You’ve read The Globe’s investigation of how women and racialized people are shut out of powerful roles in the public sector, academia and on Bay Street.
There’s no one fix to these problems. But Canada has a lot to learn from other jurisdictions that have implemented policies and practices to address some of these barriers. The solutions include more transparency, mandatory targets, better child care – and all genders doing their part.
Here are six ideas for ways employers, governments and men can bridge the gender power gap.
Reader callout: Share your ideas for how Canada can fix the power gap
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Exclusive: Liberals rule out March budget
The Liberal government will not release a budget in March as it takes more time to assess the impact of the pandemic, meaning that more than two years will have passed since the last budget was released. Ottawa’s decision not to table a budget at any point in 2020 put it out of step with other Group of Seven countries, who all produced budgets last year. The provinces and territories also released budgets in 2020.
- Tax and spend: For Alberta and Quebec, the consequences of fiscal federalism are very different
CSC fails to track employees accused of sexual assault in prisons
The Correctional Service of Canada does not keep track of whether its employees have been accused of sexual assault, or whether criminal charges have been laid, a data gap that survivors and experts say is allowing a culture of abuse to flourish inside women’s prisons.
At least three guards at women’s institutions across the country are facing charges, leading advocates to call for a stronger response to inmates’ allegations of abuse. The lack of data is leading to calls for the government to intervene, possibly by adopting a U.S.-style law that makes prisons financially accountable for abuse within their walls.
Also
- COVID-19 lockdowns in federal prisons violate inmates’ Charter rights, lawsuit asserts
- Extreme isolation, but an end to overcrowding: The pandemic’s impact on B.C. prisons
World news
- Myanmar: A contract seen by The Globe and Mail states that Ari Ben-Menashe and his Montreal-based firm Dickens & Madson (Canada) Inc. have been retained by the ruling junta to lobby foreign governments “to assist in explaining the real situation in the country” after the coup.
- Russia: Alexey Navalny is driving Russia’s political insurgency. But what does he stand for? Comparisons have been made between him and Nelson Mandela, but others fret that a comparison may be to a more controversial Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who has fallen from grace.
- Equatorial Guinea: A series of explosions at a military barracks killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the explosions will be fully investigated.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Meghan Markle tells Oprah of mental anguish, royals’ concern about son’s skin colour: In a wide-ranging interview aired Sunday, Harry and Meghan described painful discussions about the colour of their son’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.
Toronto has had some of the longest COVID-19 business closings in North America: Small businesses in Ontario have accumulated $207,000 in COVID-related debt on average, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Canadians support harder line against China over treatment of Uyghurs: A poll by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail shows that 83 per cent of Canadians either support or somewhat support the unanimous vote by the House of Commons, declaring Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs in Xinjiang to be in contravention of the United Nations’ Genocide Convention.
For parents of kids with complex needs, the pandemic means losing a lifeline: With disruption to school and supports, their fear is that their children will also fall behind developmentally – if they haven’t already.
MORNING MARKETS
Global shares ease: World shares dipped on Monday as the U.S. Senate’s passage of a US$1.9-trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.73 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.92 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.83 US cents.
Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes a top value stock pick, three mistakes to avoid and the case for Fortis.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
This International Women’s Day, read a book written by a woman
Emma Knight: “My dad once told me that reading a book is as close as you can get to another person’s consciousness outside of love.”
I’m a mother, but COVID made me realize I have to prioritize my career
Brianna Bell: “I was once the mother who dropped everything for them, and now I’ve chosen something different for all of us – balancing life as a dedicated parent and professional.”
No place like home: On claiming land that is not our own
Kylee Pedersen: “I love the land I was raised on, and I hope to one day move back. But I’m also aware that my ability to return to a place made by my kin, a place that is entwined with my identity, is a privilege that much of Canada’s First Nations have been robbed of.”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Derivatives for the people
Years ago, derivatives were daunting tools only skilled professionals dared to use – but new technology, deregulation and the economic upheaval of a pandemic have encouraged ordinary people to join in.
These are the amateurs shaking up the arcane world of trading, and a few examples are included that will help you better understand as well.
“There’s nothing you can’t teach yourself in this day and age,” says Brandon Battle, a 34-year-old amateur derivatives trader.
MOMENT IN TIME: Photo archive
Booms and busts in B.C. shipbuilding
For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday The Globe features one of these images. This month marks the centenary of the launch of the Bluenose, so we’re exploring shipbuilding in Canada.
British Columbia’s shipbuilding industry, with its centuries-old history of vessels for fishing, natural resources, defence and ferries, is boom and bust. The first boom was wooden fishing ships. The First World War ushered in a boom with steel ships. Aside from launching the RCMP’s legendary St. Roch in 1928, the next dozen years were a bust. But the Second World War was a boom, including 250 freighters, 15 frigates, 10 corvettes and 10 minesweepers. About 10 years ago, the National Shipbuilding Strategy program awarded Seaspan International of North Vancouver, B.C., a multibillion-dollar contract for three fisheries/science vessels, an ocean-research vessel, a Coast Guard icebreaker and two navy support ships. Recently, it was announced that the price of the ocean-research ship grew to $1-billion, almost 10 times the original estimate. Call that one a boom, too. Philip King
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.