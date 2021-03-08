 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Morning Update Newsletter

Morning Update: Ideas to help bridge the gender power gap

Sierra Bein
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning,

You’ve read The Globe’s investigation of how women and racialized people are shut out of powerful roles in the public sector, academia and on Bay Street.

There’s no one fix to these problems. But Canada has a lot to learn from other jurisdictions that have implemented policies and practices to address some of these barriers. The solutions include more transparency, mandatory targets, better child care – and all genders doing their part.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are six ideas for ways employers, governments and men can bridge the gender power gap.

Reader callout: Share your ideas for how Canada can fix the power gap

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Ka Young Lee

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Exclusive: Liberals rule out March budget

The Liberal government will not release a budget in March as it takes more time to assess the impact of the pandemic, meaning that more than two years will have passed since the last budget was released. Ottawa’s decision not to table a budget at any point in 2020 put it out of step with other Group of Seven countries, who all produced budgets last year. The provinces and territories also released budgets in 2020.

  • Tax and spend: For Alberta and Quebec, the consequences of fiscal federalism are very different

CSC fails to track employees accused of sexual assault in prisons

The Correctional Service of Canada does not keep track of whether its employees have been accused of sexual assault, or whether criminal charges have been laid, a data gap that survivors and experts say is allowing a culture of abuse to flourish inside women’s prisons.

At least three guards at women’s institutions across the country are facing charges, leading advocates to call for a stronger response to inmates’ allegations of abuse. The lack of data is leading to calls for the government to intervene, possibly by adopting a U.S.-style law that makes prisons financially accountable for abuse within their walls.

Also

Story continues below advertisement

World news

  • Myanmar: A contract seen by The Globe and Mail states that Ari Ben-Menashe and his Montreal-based firm Dickens & Madson (Canada) Inc. have been retained by the ruling junta to lobby foreign governments “to assist in explaining the real situation in the country” after the coup.
  • Russia: Alexey Navalny is driving Russia’s political insurgency. But what does he stand for? Comparisons have been made between him and Nelson Mandela, but others fret that a comparison may be to a more controversial Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who has fallen from grace.
  • Equatorial Guinea: A series of explosions at a military barracks killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the explosions will be fully investigated.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Meghan Markle tells Oprah of mental anguish, royals’ concern about son’s skin colour: In a wide-ranging interview aired Sunday, Harry and Meghan described painful discussions about the colour of their son’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

Toronto has had some of the longest COVID-19 business closings in North America: Small businesses in Ontario have accumulated $207,000 in COVID-related debt on average, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Canadians support harder line against China over treatment of Uyghurs: A poll by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail shows that 83 per cent of Canadians either support or somewhat support the unanimous vote by the House of Commons, declaring Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs in Xinjiang to be in contravention of the United Nations’ Genocide Convention.

For parents of kids with complex needs, the pandemic means losing a lifeline: With disruption to school and supports, their fear is that their children will also fall behind developmentally – if they haven’t already.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares ease: World shares dipped on Monday as the U.S. Senate’s passage of a US$1.9-trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.73 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.92 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.83 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes a top value stock pick, three mistakes to avoid and the case for Fortis.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

This International Women’s Day, read a book written by a woman

Emma Knight: “My dad once told me that reading a book is as close as you can get to another person’s consciousness outside of love.”

I’m a mother, but COVID made me realize I have to prioritize my career

Brianna Bell: “I was once the mother who dropped everything for them, and now I’ve chosen something different for all of us – balancing life as a dedicated parent and professional.”

No place like home: On claiming land that is not our own

Story continues below advertisement

Kylee Pedersen: “I love the land I was raised on, and I hope to one day move back. But I’m also aware that my ability to return to a place made by my kin, a place that is entwined with my identity, is a privilege that much of Canada’s First Nations have been robbed of.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery

On March 3, 2021 Brandon Battle, Silver Spring Md. in his friends restaurant Sweet Sweet Kitchen looking at his trading chart checking to see if there has been any changes.

Dee Dwyer/The Globe and Mail

Derivatives for the people

Years ago, derivatives were daunting tools only skilled professionals dared to use – but new technology, deregulation and the economic upheaval of a pandemic have encouraged ordinary people to join in.

These are the amateurs shaking up the arcane world of trading, and a few examples are included that will help you better understand as well.

“There’s nothing you can’t teach yourself in this day and age,” says Brandon Battle, a 34-year-old amateur derivatives trader.

MOMENT IN TIME: Photo archive

Open this photo in gallery

Nathan Wilson of Celtic Shipyards in Vancouver works on a vessel destined for southern China, July 1994.

Tim Pelling/The Globe and Mail

Booms and busts in B.C. shipbuilding

Story continues below advertisement

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday The Globe features one of these images. This month marks the centenary of the launch of the Bluenose, so we’re exploring shipbuilding in Canada.

British Columbia’s shipbuilding industry, with its centuries-old history of vessels for fishing, natural resources, defence and ferries, is boom and bust. The first boom was wooden fishing ships. The First World War ushered in a boom with steel ships. Aside from launching the RCMP’s legendary St. Roch in 1928, the next dozen years were a bust. But the Second World War was a boom, including 250 freighters, 15 frigates, 10 corvettes and 10 minesweepers. About 10 years ago, the National Shipbuilding Strategy program awarded Seaspan International of North Vancouver, B.C., a multibillion-dollar contract for three fisheries/science vessels, an ocean-research vessel, a Coast Guard icebreaker and two navy support ships. Recently, it was announced that the price of the ocean-research ship grew to $1-billion, almost 10 times the original estimate. Call that one a boom, too. Philip King

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies