Morning Update: Immunity passports and herd infection ‘just not safe’ ways to reopen society, health officials warn

‘Immunity passports’ and herd infection ‘just not safe’ ways to reopen society, health officials warn

Public-health officials and medical experts are warning that “immunity passports” or encouraging people to become infected with COVID-19 to hasten a reopening of society and the economy are risky strategies that could backfire.

They’ve issued their cautions as provinces and countries around the world explore possible ways to reopen businesses and public services during the global pandemic.

New Brunswick started its phased reopening last week after seeing no new COVID-19 cases for several days, while Saskatchewan, which has maintained a low case count, is moving forward with its reopening strategy early next month. Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said the province is considering opening society to allow people who aren’t in high-risk groups to become infected, which could help the province achieve herd immunity. Ontario is set to release its reopening plan this week.

A protester demands the removal of the provincial coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 25, 2020.

Italy reveals cautious reopening schedule as deaths and new coronavirus cases drop

The Italian government on Sunday revealed plans to lift the national lockdown, a slow process that will start on May 4 in the European country hit first and hardest by the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Italy made the tentative steps as it announced the fewest new fatalities in a day – 260 – since March 14 and the lowest increase in new COVID-19 cases since March 9, when the Italian quarantine was put in place after the disease exploded in northern Italy, overwhelming hospitals and nursing homes. The 2,324 new cases on Sunday were just less than 1.2 per cent of the 197,675 total confirmed cases.

What we learned watching Canada’s star-studded Stronger Together event

Canada’s pecking order was made crystal clear at the end of Sunday night’s star-studded Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble event in salute of healthcare workers and in support of Food Banks Canada. After a virtual ensemble performance of the late Bill Withers’s Lean on Me by more than two dozen singers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to close the 90-minute commercial-free national broadcast with a 12-second mini-address to the nation.

Then hip-hop superstar star Drake came on and ran out the clock for a free-wheeling three and a half minutes. Sitting on a couch in a well-appointed room, the God’s Plan rapper offered platitudes and a story about a recent foot injury of his. He urged Canadians to use the self-isolation caused by COVID-19 to find a “silver lining” by bettering ourselves.

Read Brad Wheeler’s story here.

In aftermath of Nova Scotia shootings, RCMP officer wishes he could’ve done more

RCMP Sergeant Dave Lilly’s voice cracks with emotion as he stands on the gravel shoulder of Highway 4 in Wentworth, N.S.

The 23-year veteran of the force works out of the detachment in Amherst, N.S., and was one of dozens of officers who responded on April 18 and 19 to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

On Friday, ahead of an online vigil to remember the 22 people killed in the rampage, Sgt. Lilly and his wife drove to some of the roadside memorials that have sprouted up to honour the victims.

“We feel guilty. We wish we could’ve done more,” he said, dressed in his formal uniform of red serge tunic and Stetson.

Christine Heart stops to pay her respects at roadside memorial for Lillian Hyslop in Wentworth, N.S. on Friday, April 24, 2020. 22 people are dead after a man went on a murderous rampage in Portapique and several other Nova Scotia communities.

World shares gain as investors look to lockdown easing: Stock markets rallied on Monday as the Bank of Japan added more stimulus to cushion the impact of the coronavirus and investors cheered news more countries were easing lockdowns. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.67 per cent around 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX gained 2.39 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.79 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.71 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.88 per cent. In New York, futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.15 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes Rosenberg’s post-pandemic picks, three stocks bucking market trends and beware juicy preferred share yields.

Embracing ‘natural immunity’ and sending children back to school is fraught with peril

André Picard: "This essentially is what Quebec is saying: It’s okay for children to get infected because they don’t get that sick from coronavirus. While that is true to a certain extent, it conveniently ignores the fact that children are cute, cuddly germ bombs – vectors for disease transmission. And every child has adults in their lives, such as parents, grandparents, teachers, teacher aides, janitors and bus drivers.

Embracing “natural immunity” means you are fine with children spreading disease in the community and, by extension, having a significant number of adults infected so they, too, can develop “natural immunity.”

Politicians are receiving passing marks from Canadians, but the real test awaits

Campbell Clark: “Incumbent leaders across the country have been getting the thumbs up for leadership. And why not? We’re all stuck inside watching them earnestly, often tirelessly, talk us through the crisis day to day. Most citizens are in a mood to overlook glitches and even past decisions that look like mistakes now. But, unfortunately for political leaders, that isn’t going to last.”

David Parkins

With changing sleep patterns and increased stress, our dreams are in overdrive

“Is anyone else having weird dreams?”

It’s a question being posited on social media, Zoom chats, phone calls and socially distant front-yard chats around the world. Type #covid19dreams into Twitter and revel in the litany of bizarre, angst-ridden scenarios we’re dreaming up on a nightly basis.

Lia Grainger explores dreaming during the pandemic.

Annual Warriors Day parade at the Canadian National Exhibition, August 24, 1940. G.G. MacGregor of the R.C.R.'s [Royal Canadian Regiment] who refused to let the matter of a leg interfere with his parade plans. Photo by John Boyd / The Globe and Mail. Originally published August 26, 1940.

The First World War wreaked an enormous toll on Canada: 61,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, of which 3,400 were amputees. The Amputation Club of British Columbia was formed in 1918 to help those returning veterans. Two years later, this expanded to become the Amputations Association of the Great War, or War Amps, as it is known today. In the photo above from August of 1940, Globe photographer John Boyd shows G.G. MacGregor of the Royal Canadian Regiment marching – unhindered by missing a leg – in Toronto’s annual Warriors’ Day Parade. Though originally founded to assist wounded veterans, War Amps has expanded its support to all Canadians who have undergone amputations. Funded through the sale of licence-plate key tags and personal address labels, the charity provides financial help for prosthetics and operates a wide-ranging advocacy program. It’s a legacy of amputees helping amputees. Philip King

