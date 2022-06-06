Good morning,

Almost every independent Russian journalist had a breaking point this year. For the dwindling band of Russia-based writers at the online newspaper Meduza, it was a new law threatening a 15-year jail sentence for anyone publishing “false information” on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the editors of a newspaper in the northwestern city of Pskov, it was a series of raids by the black-masked members of the OMON, a special Russian police unit, who handcuffed the journalists and seized their equipment.

The staff of both media outlets have fled into exile. Most have relocated to Riga, the capital of neighbouring Latvia, where they stay in contact with Russian sources and publish their reports for audience across the border.

“We had to make a decision: go to jail, stop being a journalist, or stay in the profession and do whatever we have to do,” said Denis Kamalyagin, chief editor of the Pskov newspaper, known as Pskovskaya Gubernia.

Read more:

Ukrainian President Zelensky travels close to frontline of Russian invasion

Israel becomes a safe haven for Russian-Jewish oligarchs and freedom-seeking refugees

Denis Kamalyagin, chief editor of the Pskov newspaper, on May 23.Gints Ivuskans/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Quebec teacher removed from classroom over Bill 21 says taking off hijab to keep her job would have sent wrong message to students

For the first time in her chosen country, Fatemeh Anvari felt afraid in public. In early June last year, at an intersection in London, Ont., a pickup truck struck down a Muslim Canadian family, killing four and wounding another. The deadly attack made her question whether she should stop wearing her hijab to avoid being a target. But fear, she decided, was not a good reason.

Six months later, she was called into the principal’s office of the elementary school in Chelsea, Que., where she taught English. A recent court decision meant that Quebec’s Bill 21, which bans public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols, would be enforced at English schools in the province. Anvari would have to remove her head scarf, or lose the job she loved.

The decision was once again clear. Before even being asked, she told her apologetic principal, “I am not willing to take it off.” A law that ordered her not to wear the hijab felt as wrong as one that forced women to put it on. And what message would that send to her students?

Poilievre campaign roils Conservative leadership race, saying it added more than 300,000 new party members

Pierre Poilievre’s campaign to lead the federal Conservatives has shaken up the race, saying it has signed up more than 300,000 new members, but his rivals insist that the battle to succeed former leader Erin O’Toole is far from over.

Jenni Byrne, senior adviser to the Ottawa-area MP, said his camp had signed up 311,958 new members before a Friday night deadline. In the 2020 leadership race, all four Conservative candidates recruited more than 269,000 people in total, which was a record for the party.

Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, Ont., and the only other candidate in this race to release specific figures, said his campaign signed up 150,000 members. The campaign of onetime Quebec premier Jean Charest has declined to release specific sign-up numbers. On Saturday, Charest’s team said it remained “very confident” in its strategy.

Party president Robert Batherson said neither he nor other party officials would be commenting on any membership numbers, but that the party was poised to pass a milestone in Canadian politics. “The Conservative Party of Canada will set a record for the largest number of paid members of any political party in Canadian history,” Batherson said in a statement.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against one complainant: Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer for Hedley, has been found guilty of assaulting an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan. A bail hearing is scheduled for Monday morning, with a sentencing hearing expected this summer.

Trudeau joins march marking anniversary of deadly attack on Muslim family: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in an emotional march in London, Ont., joining community members as they called for an end to racism and Islamophobia and marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly attack on a Muslim family.

The Queen makes appearance on palace balcony to cap off Platinum Jubilee celebrations: The 96-year-old monarch made an appearance for the final act of the Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, waving to crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It was only the third time the Queen was seen in public during the four-day holiday, after two days of absences following what the Palace said was discomfort during the opening Jubilee festivities.

Inside the corporate dash to buy up dentists’ offices, veterinary clinics and pharmacies: Consolidating firms have been on a tear in health-professional fields, buying up practices in areas such as veterinary medicine, dental care, optometry and pharmacies and assembling them into chains. The recent acquisitions are part of a wave of increased activity from private-equity firms that are searching for new fields to generate yield by consolidating fragmented industries and extracting profits.

Listen to The Decibel: A glimpse into Canada’s music industry, through the eyes of rapper Cadence Weapon: In Bedroom Rapper: Cadence Weapon on Hip-Hop, Resistance and Surviving the Music Industry, the Edmonton-born rapper and the city’s one-time poet laureate charts his path through the music industry. He joins The Globe’s Aruna Dutt for a conversation on creativity in the pandemic.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks steady: Global stocks and crude oil firmed on Monday as investors positioned themselves for more direction on interest rates and the economy from a string of central bank meetings continuing into next week. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.97 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.56 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.71 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.61 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

On guns, Canada is once again busying itself with America’s problems

“As the United States slides further and further into violence and chaos, Canada’s national tendency to import our neighbour’s crises is growing more and more ludicrous. Reacting to America, either in imitation or in resistance, is not a healthy way for Canadians to make policy.” - Stephen Marche

Russia’s war against the world’s food supplies demands a swift response

“Western officials have recently become convinced, based on volumes of intelligence data coming out of Russia, that President Vladimir Putin has engineered the blockade [of the Black Sea] as a deliberate attempt to create chaos and division. ... And it’s working: Its effects are being felt around the world, but especially in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, where soaring food prices and shortages are causing humanitarian and political crises.” - Doug Saunders

Doug Ford’s victory is a setback for Canadian climate policy. It’s also an opportunity

“This spring’s campaign gave little indication that his second term will be different. Unlike his opponents, he offered no promises of spending or regulations to reduce emissions from transportation or buildings, and he spoke only vaguely of wanting a cleaner power grid. ... But environmental advocates should recognize an opportunity and an imperative in Mr. Ford’s win – and it’s not just to campaign harder against him next time. It’s to persuade Mr. Ford of the merits of emissions-reducing policies, but on his terms: as economic imperatives, not moral ones.” - Adam Radwanski

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Summer to-do list: The movies, music, recipes, drinks, festivals and board games that will make this a season to remember

After two years of on-again, off-again restrictions, this summer is looking promising. Music festivals are back, theatres have reopened, and many of us have become more comfortable inviting friends and family members to join us at home or at the cottage.

But after two years of limited summer fun, you may be feeling a little rusty when it comes to making the most of Canada’s warmest months. That’s why The Globe has put together a to-do list of the music, movies, picnic recipes, board games (for rainy days), cottage gear and road trips that will make the summer of 2022 a memorable one.

MOMENT IN TIME: Chief Walking Buffalo, 1959

Chief Walking Buffalo of Morley, Alta., in full ceremonial dress.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re noting Indigenous history.

Wearing his striking buffalo-horn headdress, Tatanga Mani (his Sioux-language name, he was also called George McLean) often led the Banff Indian Day parades as Chief Walking Buffalo. The tourist attraction featured hundreds of Sioux from the Stoney Nakoda Nation. Like the Calgary Stampede that he also participated in, the Banff event was an opportunity for tourists to ooh and aah at what the media called “real Indians” and take their photos. Chief Walking Buffalo, in particular, was fawned over for his “well-spoken English and courteous manner.” As a young boy, the residential-school survivor witnessed the signing of Treaty 7, later became a chief and a leader in the United Church, and travelled to more than a dozen countries to share his teachings and journey in a colonized world. He carefully crafted a balance between traditional and religious practices, telling his grandchildren that they, too, will have to take the best of the old ways and the best of the new ways. Willow Fiddler

Subscribers and registered users of globeandmail.com can dig deeper into our News Photo Archive at tgam.ca/newsphotoarchive

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.