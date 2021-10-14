Morning Update: Incoming commander of Canadian Army faces sexual-misconduct investigation

Good morning,

The man who was set to take charge of the Canadian Army is under investigation by military police for sexual misconduct and his appointment to commander has been postponed, the Department of National Defence said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-General Trevor Cadieu is the latest senior officer to face allegations of sexual misconduct, which have rocked the Canadian Forces leadership this year. Since February, the former chief of the defence staff and his successor have been among the top military leaders to be investigated, and the Forces’ ability to support victims has come under intense scrutiny.

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014.

Iqaluit declares state of emergency after gasoline suspected in tap water

With empty pails and jugs in hand, residents of Iqaluit waited in long lines yesterday for water drawn from the nearby Sylvia Grinnell River after they were warned not to drink their tap water because it could contain gasoline.

The Nunavut capital declared a local state of emergency the night before over possible contamination of its main water supply. Nunavut Public Health said “observations” of suspected petroleum hydrocarbons in the water system made it unsafe for consumption and bathing of infants and pregnant women.

Samara Perez and her husband Joe Brier were planning for a second child when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March, 2020. As the crisis intensified, the couple’s fears mounted and after thinking it through, they hit pause on their plans.

In the first wave, some observers mused that couples locked down together at home would spell a pandemic baby boom nine months into the crisis. Those early, giddy predictions never materialized.

Instead, Canada saw a baby bust: 13,434 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2019 – the lowest number since 2006, according to preliminary birth data released late last month by Statistics Canada

Quebec delays vaccine mandate for health workers: One day after Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said he was standing firm on his government’s vaccine mandate deadline for health care workers, he delayed it by one month. They will now have until Nov. 15 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk being suspended without pay.

RBC CEO warns ‘persistent inflation’ is building: Royal Bank of Canada chief executive officer Dave McKay says that some CEOs disagree with central bankers’ assurances that current lofty inflation rates should be temporary. Inflation hit an 18-year high of 4.1 per cent in August, and has run higher than the Bank of Canada’s target rate of 1 to 3 per cent since April.

Supply chain fears ramp up ahead of shopping season: Supply chain congestion in Canada shows no signs of abating heading into the holiday season, although the level of dysfunction is less severe than in the United States, where the federal government has intervened to try to unclog key transportation bottlenecks.

Facebook increases protections against harassment: Facebook Inc. will now count activists and journalists as “involuntary” public figures and so increase protections against harassment and bullying targeted at these groups, its global safety chief said.

Team Canada keeps World Cup dream alive: Although Panama scored on its very first trip up the pitch, with Rolando Blackburn tapping in after Canada’s defence showed some fan solidarity by forming a static line of its own, it turned out Canada was just getting warmed up. The national team registered its biggest win of the final round of qualifying for Qatar 2022, rolling to a 4-1 win to keep its World Cup dream well and truly alive.

World stock markets rose and longer-dated bonds rallied on Thursday as investors reckoned rising inflation would bring forward rate hikes around the world.

China provided the latest signal of price pressure rippling through supply chains, as data showed annual producer prices grew at their fastest pace on record in September. Later in the day traders are awaiting U.S. producer prices and jobless claims figures as well as appearances from Bank of England and Federal Reserve policymakers.

Konrad Yakabuski: “That ability to turn her natural enemies to mush remains Ms. Freeland’s signature talent as she moves closer to the top job. Before she gets there, however, she faces what promises to be a wrenching post-COVID fiscal moment of truth as the income supports that have kept millions of individuals and businesses afloat for the past 18 months are wound down.”

Editorial: “Under Canada’s Constitution, however, [cities] have a precarious say over their own fates. Provinces shouldn’t be making things worse by using their powers to undermine local democracies, or by pitting the interests of city voters against those of other regions.”

Brian Gable

Ask a design expert: Any ideas for table settings that make dinner feel special again?

With the festive season approaching, many of us are feeling a renewed urge to build memories together around a table. Toronto designer Anne Hepfer, a passionate self-described “tablescaper,” knows how to make both formal dinners and weeknight suppers feel like a special occasion. Here are some of her tried-and-true techniques for eating in with panache.

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 14, 1994

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (R) with Foreign Minister Shimon Peres (C) and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (L) after they jointly received the 1994 Nobel Peace prize in Oslo, Norway.

Arafat and Israeli leaders share Nobel Peace Prize

After decades of bloodshed and a focus on the past, it seemed a promising step into the future. In September, 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, shook hands on the White House lawn to mark an agreement, known as the Oslo Accords, that provided a framework for peace between their peoples. There were still knotty issues to resolve and ugly protests on both sides, but optimism won the day. The mood remained upbeat a year later, when the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to Rabin, Arafat and Israel’s then-foreign minister Shimon Peres. The citation read, in part, “It is the Committee’s hope that the award will serve as an encouragement to all the Israelis and Palestinians who are endeavouring to establish lasting peace in the region.” Not everyone shared that hope: Thirteen months later, a Jewish fanatic who believed the agreement was a betrayal of the Israeli people gunned down Mr. Rabin in Tel Aviv. The prime minister was leaving a peace rally. Simon Houpt

