India’s visa processing centre in Canada suspended services Thursday, a day after New Delhi warned its citizens to exercise the “utmost caution” when travelling in Canada.

Canada’s Immigration Minister reassured Indian nationals yesterday that it is safe to travel to this country.

The back-and-forth comes in the aftermath of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion that agents of the Indian government were involved in the June 18 killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., and as a leader of the Sikh separatist movement makes plans for rallies in Canadian cities on Monday that seek the closing of New Delhi’s diplomatic missions here.

India’s External Affairs department warned of “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence” in Canada, and urged students to “exercise extreme caution.” India is the largest source of international students to Canada, making up about 40 per cent of all overseas students.

Open this photo in gallery: Security personnel stand guard in front of the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi on September 19, 2023.ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images

Alberta eyes more than half of CPP’s assets in report on provincial plan

The Alberta government is preparing to release a contentious report today calling for the creation of a stand-alone provincial pension plan, and estimates that the province could be entitled to withdraw $334-billion from the Canada Pension Plan – or more than half the national plan’s total assets – according to multiple sources.

As part of Premier Danielle Smith’s bid to see resource-rich Alberta assert its provincial power over pensions, the controversial analysis could mark the beginning of a new standoff and rift with the federal government and other provinces.

Conservative housing plan would penalize cities for missed targets

The federal government should impose a system that would penalize any city that misses housing construction targets and fires federal housing agency executives if they don’t meet strict approval deadlines, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said yesterday.

The Conservatives tabled legislation that would also offer a less lucrative tax break for new apartment building construction than the one announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

The Conservatives revealed the Building Homes Not Bureaucracy Act as housing and rent prices become more unaffordable amid a supply shortage.

Also on our radar

Russia launches massive attack: Russia fired two massive barrages of cruise missiles on Thursday morning as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued a visit to North America aimed at bolstering support for his besieged country.

Fed holds rates steady: The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged yesterday, but it also indicated that there may be one more rate hike to come this year. Meanwhile, a summary of discussions that occurred before the Bank of Canada’s recent rate decision shows that Canada’s top central bankers remain unsure whether rates are high enough to get inflation under control.

British PM reverses key climate measures: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a series of rollbacks on climate measures yesterday that he said took too much of a toll on hard-working British families. Sunak added that Britain will still meet its target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Bail-reform legislation lands in the Senate: Legislation designed to strengthen Canada’s bail laws arrived in the Senate this week after it received unanimous consent in the House of Commons, but some legal observers are concerned about how fast it is moving through Parliament.

Foreign-student applications expected to surge: The federal Immigration Department is forecasting that the number of foreign students applying to Canadian schools will rise to 1.4 million a year by 2027, an internal document says. The document also raises concerns that this rapid growth is “unsustainable.”

Municipalities urge B.C. to strengthen drug ban: Municipal officials have agreed to ask the British Columbia government to expand a ban on illicit drug use and possession near areas where children gather as concerns rise about public disorder that they say comes from decriminalization.

Morning markets

Global stocks under pressure: World stocks fell for a fifth straight session, the U.S. dollar hit its strongest since March and the Swiss franc tumbled on Thursday, as the latest crop of central bank interest rate moves continued to produce surprises. Just before 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.71 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.29 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was lower at 74.10 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

David Shribman: “The result is that Mr. Trump, hoping to repeat his 2016 triumph in the New Hampshire primary, in effect has embraced a role that echoes the title of a beloved Nathaniel Hawthorne short story based in the state, “The Ambitious Guest.” It’s Mr. Trump’s ambition that is propelling him to embrace the causes of two groups unaccustomed to having Republicans on their side: organized labour and Black voters. In this case, the ambitious guest is a slightly unwelcome guest.”

Cathal Kelly: “The Leafs don’t need to win tomorrow. They need to win yesterday. They should already be winning right now even though the season hasn’t started. There is no ‘watch and see.’ With this group, there is only succeed or fail.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

What to watch this weekend

Do you feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

Moment in time: Sept. 21, 1937

Open this photo in gallery: Joy Asfar, of the auction house Bonhams, examines a copy of the 1937 first issue of the first edition of The Hobbit by author J.R.R. Tolkien on display at the auction house in London, March 17, 2008.SANG TAN/The Associated Press

The Hobbit published

On this day 86 years ago, the lives of fantasy fanatics changed forever. John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, a literature professor at Oxford University, published the first 1,500 copies of The Hobbit with publisher Allen and Unwin in London. It tells the epic story of Bilbo Baggins. Bilbo embarks on a quest with a group of 13 dwarfs to reclaim their treasure from the dragon Smaug. Tolkien’s world, full of other strange characters, including elves and an obscure creature named Gollum, later became the prequel to the immensely successful Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Hobbit was adapted into several films, three of which turned out to be massive box office successes, directed by Peter Jackson and starring Martin Freeman as Bilbo. The depth of Tolkien’s work captivated millions of fans around the world, while also raising the bar for authors in the fantasy genre, as it depicted an intricate universe with its own geography, language and politics, as well as relatable characters representing the purest values of humanity. Today, an original edition of The Hobbit novel from 1937 can sell for a whopping £10,000 ($17,120.50). Ana Pereira

