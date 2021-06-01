Morning Update: Indigenous leaders say discovery of children’s remains is beginning of national reckoning

Good morning,

As the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one of Canada’s largest residential schools continues to reverberate around the country, Indigenous leaders and community members say it is only the beginning of an important – but painful – national reckoning.

“Kamloops is one school,” said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, referencing the more than 130 residential schools that once operated across the country. “I’ve said before that the residential school system was a genocide against First Nations people, Indigenous peoples. Here is the evidence. Nobody can deny that.”

The announcement by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir last week that the remains of 215 children had been found at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in southern British Columbia made headlines around the world, and has sparked mourning and action generations in the making.

People gather in Edmonton in recognition of the discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

How do COVID-19 variants get their names?

As mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19 emerge around the world, variant names such as B.1.1.7, B.1.617.2 and P.1 have become almost household terms. But where do the names come from and what do the letters and numbers mean?

SARS-CoV-2 has been fraught with naming controversies ever since the virus first took hold in China in late 2019. Terms including “Wuhan virus” and “China virus” became loaded descriptions, and even now health experts avoid using names such as “Vietnamese variant,” “Indian variant” or “British variant” for fear of stigmatizing countries and curbing scientific co-operation.

A group of scientists in Britain took a novel approach to the naming challenge that was not only critical for scientists, but also key in helping drug makers develop vaccines against variants.

Air Canada gave executives $10-million in bonuses while negotiating government bailout

Unprofitable Air Canada gave its executives and managers $10-million in “COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Bonuses” and handed out other special stock awards that were designed to compensate them for salary cuts the airline announced publicly during 2020.

The extra compensation – revealed in Air Canada’s annual proxy circular to shareholders – came as the airline negotiated a multibillion-dollar bailout with the Canadian government. The $5.9-billion federal rescue plan, announced in April, included limits on executive compensation in the future. During the pandemic, Air Canada also took $656-million from the federal government’s Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in 2020, a larger number than any other company has publicly disclosed.

New report details Beijing’s foreign influence operations in Canada: China has set up a sophisticated network in this country to harass people of Chinese ethnicity and Uyghur- and Tibetan-Canadians, distort information in the media, influence politicians and form partnerships with universities to secure intellectual property, a new study says.

Also: Winnipeg virus lab firings set up showdown in Parliament

Some kids may experience separation anxiety due to COVID-19, psychologists say: The pandemic has created the perfect storm of conditions for some kids to experience separation anxiety, psychologists say. The danger posed by COVID-19 can translate into a general fear of the outside world.

Netanyahu at risk of losing power in Israel: A successful response to the pandemic and a war against Hamas in Gaza have not been enough to guarantee the political survival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his opponents moved quickly to form a coalition government that would end the 71-year-old’s reign as Israel’s longest-serving leader.

Canadiens advance, Maple Leafs fall in Game 7 again: The Maple Leafs’ most promising season in years ended last night with a dull thud and a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens. After winning its first division title since 2000, Toronto ended up blowing a 3-1 series lead and was eliminated by Montreal in the seventh game of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks again hit record highs and oil rose today, before European and U.S. data that should this week offer major clues on the health of the world economy. Risk markets have eked out gains in recent weeks as traders balance optimism that the United States and other key markets are reopening after pandemic-induced lockdowns with concern that rising inflation could prompt central banks to rein in stimulus programs.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of global stock markets rose 0.3% to a record high, led by broad gains across Europe’s leading indexes, with the STOXX Europe 600 up 0.7%. Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, hitting the highest in a month and taking total gains so far this year past 7%.

Campbell Clark: “If the Liberals can stall until Parliament rises, an election will (probably) be called in the fall, and the motion demanding the government disclose documents will die. Home free!”

Janani Shanmuganathan, Richa Sandill, Annie Tayyab: “The appointment of a racialized judge won’t just be a token gesture, or diversity for diversity’s sake. And it won’t mean that some more ‘qualified’ white person is passed over just because they’re white. Qualified racialized candidates exist, and diversity on the bench will simply make the court better.”

Simon Houpt: “Still, it’s worth noting that, in her post on Monday, [Naomi] Osaka acknowledged that she had announced her media boycott ‘preemptively.’ That made it sound as if she had not even discussed it with members of her team, who might have been able to run interference for her and find some sort of compromise. Now, while she has everyone’s sympathy and understanding, she also looks as if she doesn’t have quite the same level of savviness off the court as she does on it.”

Brian Gable

Healthy diet and aerobic exercise key to a healthy brain

Age-related cognitive decline is considered to be a normal consequence of getting older, but few studies have investigated the combined effect of diet and exercise on memory decline in cognitively healthy adults. Until now. Findings from a four-year randomized controlled trial indicate that the combination of healthy eating and regular aerobic exercise improves cognitive prowess in middle-aged and older adults.

An undated photo of actress Marilyn Monroe.

Marilyn Monroe is born

Ninety-five years after her birth and 59 years after her death by “probable suicide,” Marilyn Monroe remains Hollywood’s most famous star, sex symbol and tragic figure. She had it all – the beauty, the acting and singing talent, the authenticity, but also the flaws, vulnerabilities and naiveté that led to her downfall. Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles and later changed her name to Norma Jeane Baker, after her mother, and finally Marilyn Monroe, her screen name. For years, she was cast as the dumb yet seductive blonde – roles that propelled her onto the star list. In the 1950s, a string of commercial successes, among them How to Marry a Millionaire, Bus Stop and Some Like It Hot, earned her critical acclaim as a comedian and actor. She had brief marriages to baseball star Joe DiMaggio and playwright Arthur Miller, and may have had an affair with former president John F. Kennedy. The Hollywood pressures paralyzed her at points. She took to drugs and became reclusive. Her death from a barbiturates overdose in the prime of her career remains one of Hollywood’s most shocking moments and helped to guarantee her status as a cultural icon. Eric Reguly

