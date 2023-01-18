Good morning,

Canada’s inflation rate eased in December alongside a steep drop in gasoline prices, an encouraging sign for the Bank of Canada as it considers further increases in interest rates.

It was the latest in a string of promising developments for inflation. The U.S. rate is continuing to fall, while prices for many resources – such as lumber and natural gas – have dropped. Companies in several industries have reported that supply-chain disruptions – a key factor driving up prices – are improving, too.

The Consumer Price Index rose 6.3 per cent in December from a year earlier, down from a 6.8-per-cent pace in the previous month, according to figures published yesterday by Statistics Canada. Financial analysts were expecting an inflation rate of 6.4 per cent. CPI growth appears to have peaked at 8.1 per cent in June.

Consumer prices fell 0.6 per cent during the month of December, highlighted by a 13-per-cent plunge for gasoline, the largest monthly decline at the pumps since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fuel pump is seen at a gas station in Toronto, April 22, 2014.Mark Blinch/Reuters

China’s first population decline in decades points to looming demographic crisis

China’s population shrank in 2022 for the first time since the Mao-era famine, pointing to a demographic crisis that will dominate the agenda of the country’s leaders in coming years.

Last year was the sixth-straight annual decline of birth rates, and the first time deaths outnumbered births in the country since the 1960s, according to statistics released Tuesday.

The beleaguered Chinese economy is starting to emerge from its zero-COVID induced fugue, but a demographic crisis could hamper future growth, potentially even preventing China from overtaking the United States as the world’s largest economy.

Ukraine’s interior minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash near nursery outside Kyiv

Eighteen people including Ukraine’s interior minister, other senior ministry officials and three children were killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children, when the helicopter belonging to the state emergency service came down in a residential area in Brovary, on the capital’s northeastern outskirts. Officials did not give an immediate explanation of the cause of the helicopter crash.

Defence Minister Anita Anand, who visited Kyiv on Wednesday, announced Ottawa will send 200 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine.

The vehicle donation will cost more than $90-million and comes from an additional $500-million in military aid announced by Canada last November.

Also on our radar

Search uncovers 171 ‘plausible burials’ near residential school: Searches for unmarked graves at the site of a former Northern Ontario residential school have uncovered 171 “plausible burials, the Wauzhushk Onigum Nation said yesterday, with other sites still to be investigated.

Former Afghan MP killed in her home was trying to come to Canada: Mursal Nabizada, a former Afghan MP, had been hoping to get to safety in Canada, along with other women who had served in Afghan’s parliament. Nabizada and her bodyguard were shot dead by unknown assailants, Kabul police said.

Competition Bureau asked to examine Air Canada, WestJet: Canada’s competition watchdog is being urged to look into moves by Air Canada and WestJet to end regional service in parts of the country, steps one business group alleges are anti-competitive.

Thunder Bay police chief resigns: The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has accepted the resignation of suspended police chief Sylvie Hauth, just weeks before she was to face a hearing on charges of discreditable conduct and deceit.

Former union boss rejects allegations against him: The former president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, Warren (Smokey) Thomas, has called the recent allegations of financial improprieties made against him by the union “bogus” and is vowing to defend himself.

New study suggests human brains need in-person interaction: Communication between people is less effective when it’s done through technology as opposed to in person – and remote video chatting may even require a greater level of concentration, a new study by Montreal researchers suggests. The study’s results, its authors say, could help explain “Zoom fatigue” – the discomfort that many felt during the COVID-19 pandemic after spending entire days participating in online meetings.

Morning markets

Global shares gain: World stocks rose and Japan’s yen tumbled on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan poured cold water on monetary tightening expectations and economic and earnings data proved cheery for European markets. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.17 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.17 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.47 per cent. New York futures were steady. The Canadian dollar was higher at 74.85 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Campbell Clark: “Mr. Trudeau is really the main figure in this Liberal Party now. There is no longer a cohort of powerful party cadres who control the Liberal organization from backrooms. Mr. Trudeau doesn’t have a lot of challengers in his caucus, or his cabinet. And there is another issue: no obvious successor waiting in the wings.”

Editorial: “Blind fear of private delivery of publicly funded health care ignores how Canada’s current system functions and shuts down debate on much-needed reform. But, equally, to believe private clinics are a simple solution ignores the mixed results from other provinces. Ontario is smart to step away from the status quo, but success is not a foregone conclusion. Done carefully, done well, the province’s reforms could work.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Say good-bye to roaming fees when travelling with this smart new technology

Ah, the thrill of checking your cellphone bill after a vacation to see if you’ve been dinged with roaming charges! Those surprise fees are one of the worst parts of travelling abroad as a Canadian. But things may be changing – roaming fees may soon be a worry for the past. You can thank e-SIMs for that.

Moment in time: Jan. 18, 1882

A.A. Milne, the famous British dramatist, with his son, Christopher Robin, at their home in England, Nov. 20, 1925.Bettmann / Getty Images

Author A. A. Milne is born

Alan Alexander Milne, better known as A. A. Milne, was a writer of wide and varied interests. He penned humour pieces for Punch, eventually becoming an editor of the satirical magazine. Following the First World War, he established himself as a playwright and even authored a detective novel. But it was a fateful trip to the London Zoo with his son, Christopher Robin Milne, where the boy delighted at a bear named Winnipeg, that would forever define A. A. Milne, born this day in 1882. When Winnie-the-Pooh was published in 1926, it was an instant smash, selling 150,000 copies in its first year. It has never been out of print since. Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood made Milne rich and famous, but he resented that all his other work was overshadowed by his success writing children’s books. “I wanted to escape from them as I had once wanted to escape from Punch; as I have always wanted to escape,” he wrote in his autobiography, It’s Too Late Now, published in 1939. “In vain. England expects the writer, like the cobbler, to stick to his last.” Dave McGinn

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

