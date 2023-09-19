Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons yesterday that Canada has credible intelligence India was behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader in British Columbia who was designated a terrorist by New Delhi.

Trudeau said he informed opposition leaders earlier, and added he raised the matter “in no uncertain terms” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi last week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly later told reporters she had expelled Pavan Kumar Rai, the senior-most member in Canada of New Delhi’s Research and Analysis Wing, the Indian foreign intelligence agency. Within hours, India did the same, expelling an as-yet unidentified “senior Canadian diplomat.”

The federal government has privately ruled out severing diplomatic relations with India but is considering measures to respond to what Joly said is a “grave violation” of Canadian sovereignty.

Read more:

“Again, Canada is jolted into recognizing a new world in which foreign governments reach out to influence, intimidate and coerce Canadians in Canada. Again, there is new reason to believe foreign interference might be a bigger, broader danger than this country is prepared to counter. This time, the allegation is assassination, which underlines the direct threat to the security of Canadians – especially those who belong to diaspora communities here.” – Campbell Clark

Anger, fear grip community at Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s temple in Surrey, B.C.

What we know about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Open this photo in gallery: A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, B.C., Sept. 18, 2023.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Government focuses on affordability as Parliament returns: The federal government is prioritizing the affordability crisis in this country as opposition leaders criticize Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for ignoring the issue for too long and the Liberals are seeing their popularity fall in polls.

Whispers of a stalemate grow louder in Ukraine: As the war in Ukraine continues, more and more people are beginning to discuss the idea of a stalemate as the front lines look much like they did on New Year’s Day despite hopes that a heavy Russian offensive at the beginning of the year and a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in the summer would tilt the battle decisively in one way or the other.

Energy firms must do more to reduce emissions, minister says: Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Canadian oil and gas companies need to do more to reduce their emissions as the world gets ready to shift away from fossil fuels. Wilkinson said while the majority of oil sands producers have made a commitment to net zero, “substantive action” is needed to meet 2050 climate goals.

Reisman returns as Indigo CEO: Heather Reisman has been reinstated as CEO of Indigo Books & Music after the departure of Peter Ruis. The newest development at the book retailer is the latest in a year of leadership shakeups after a debilitating cyberattack, the loss of half of its board, allegations of “mistreatment” from a former director and competitive pressures in the industry.

Morning markets

World stocks tread water: Global stocks were little changed on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar traded just below its highest in six months as traders avoided big bets ahead of interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan in the coming days. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.11 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.18 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.87 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.37 per cent. New York futures were marginally higher. The Canadian dollar was up at 74.34 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Tony Keller: “Ottawa can’t micromanage grocery prices. But it can macro-manage the rules of the game, to foster highly competitive marketplaces that leave business with no choice but to deliver greater benefits to consumers, workers and the Canadian economy.”

André Picard: “We should always err on the side of respecting an individual’s bodily autonomy, and in giving patients the final say with few exceptions. But we can also hope that people exercise their rights thoughtfully, that they can be empathetic and recognize that they are part of society, where individual choices impact the collective.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Fall concert season packed with legends, trailblazers and Drake drama

For those who cannot wait for Taylor Swift to make to her way to Toronto’s Rogers Centre late next year, the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits more than 150 Cineplex theatres across the Canada on Oct. 13. For those who prefer their live music on stage, not on screen, the fall concert calendar is full and fabulous.

Moment in time: Sept. 19, 2016

Open this photo in gallery: Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook with her work.Handout

Death of Annie Pootoogook

On a September morning in 2016, police pulled the body of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook from the Rideau River in Ottawa, not far from the shelter where she had been living. Her drowning was labelled “suspicious,” but a police investigation never determined the precise cause. Mere weeks after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls had convened, her death – and racist remarks made by an investigating officer on social media – shocked Canadians. In a meteoric career, Ms. Pootoogook had shattered preconceptions of Inuit art, though, by her own admission, she battled alcoholism. Born into a family of artists in Cape Dorset (now Kinngait), Ms. Pootoogook was an eager learner at the Kinngait Studios art co-op but soon adopted contemporary imagery that left the mythic North behind. In pencil-crayon drawings that included everything from eating seal and watching TV to scenes of domestic violence, she celebrated and critiqued Inuit life. Her groundbreaking work was widely acclaimed and her fame spread internationally, but celebrity did not sit easily with her. Her decision to go it alone in the South – moving first to Montreal in 2007 and then Ottawa in 2008 – fatefully removed her from her community and her art. Kate Taylor

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.