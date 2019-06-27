Morning Update: International students in private colleges duped by the promise of jobs; Democratic 2020 hopefuls spar in first debate

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

International students coming to private colleges say they were duped with promises of jobs in Canada

International students say Canadian private colleges use agents working on commission, who persuaded them that paying tens of thousands of dollars in tuition is the easiest way to get into Canada and work toward becoming a permanent resident. The Globe has interviewed more than two dozen former and current international students who feel disillusioned by their experience trying to stay in the country.

Some told The Globe they hoped their courses would lead to good jobs in Canada, but that they were a waste of time and money because no Canadian business was willing to hire them in their field of study afterward. Others say they worked more hours than legally allowed while trying to get a Canadian employer to sponsor them for permanent residency, which then meant applying for a full-time work permit, and often paying more fees to immigration consultants to do the paperwork.

Democratic 2020 hopefuls take the stage for first debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls fought to stand out in a historically large slate of candidates in the first 2020 presidential debates yesterday night, sparring on health care, immigration, and whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

The debate featured few personal attacks and relatively little focus on Mr. Trump, as 10 of the 25 Democratic candidates sought instead to promote their policy ideas and tout their records. With so many candidates and five different debate moderators, the format all but assured there would be little time for fireworks.

The debates continue tonight. Former vice-president Joe Biden squares off against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris, South Bend Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and six others.

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman to retire from the military

Vice-Adm. Norman, whose politically-charged criminal case was abandoned by prosecutors in May, has reached a confidential settlement with the federal government and will retire from the military.

He was suspended as the military’s second-in-command in January, 2017, and charged last year with a single count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets related to a naval ship contract. But prosecutors in early May said information provided by Vice-Adm. Norman’s defence team prompted the decision to stay the charge, telling the court there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction.

Opposition parties have called for inquiries into alleged political interference by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior government officials in Vice-Adm. Norman’s case, all of which were rejected by the governing Liberals in the House of Commons.

Have Indigenous land acknowledgments at public gatherings become an empty gesture?

Offering a land acknowledgment has become a symbol of reconciliation and almost standard protocol for public gatherings across Canada. But recently, the statements have also been criticized as an empty gesture, prompting some to ask whether they should change.

The problem hit social media this week when a poster billed as an Indigenous land acknowledgment for Toronto’s Pride celebration didn’t actually mention the First Nations whose land was being acknowledged. The omission prompted a wave of criticism and an apology from Pride Toronto.

“It has to go beyond just a tokenized gesture,” said Sheila Cote-Meek, a First Nations scholar. “As you embed a process, it can become just another everyday thing you do that’s not as meaningful as it could have been.”

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Thunder Bay pleads for help from government to deal with growing opioid crisis: Preliminary data show 44 people likely died of opioid overdoses last year in the Thunder Bay region, a 42-per-cent increase from the year before, when there were 31 overdose deaths.

Disturbing photograph captures the grim reality facing asylum-seeking migrants: The picture of the sad discovery of a father and daughter’s bodies on Monday, captured by journalist Julia Le Duc, highlights the perils faced by mostly Central American migrants fleeing violence and poverty and hoping for asylum in the U.S.

Premier Ford facing calls for outside review of appointments in wake of patronage scandal: The New Democratic Party and Liberals on Wednesday said Ford’s staff members should not be in charge of reviewing appointments, after revelations that several people given posts have ties to Dean French, the Premier’s former top adviser who resigned abruptly last Friday.

Marc Gasol accepts one-year option to stay with Raptors: Had the 34-year-old native of Spain not accepted prior to Thursday’s deadline, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.

U.S. cyber-security probe of Huawei equipment finds gear poses high risk to users: Despite Huawei’s repeated statement that security is a priority, Ohio-based cybersecurity firm Finite State said researchers found that “Huawei engineers systematically made poor security decisions in building the devices" tested.

HPV infection rates have fallen significantly following vaccination programs, study shows: For instance, there was an 83-per-cent drop in the prevalence of HPV 16 and 18 among girls aged 13 to 19 in the years after vaccination programs were introduced, the researchers found.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks rise

Risk appetite returned to world markets on Thursday following a media report the United States and China have tentatively agreed to a truce ahead of a highly-anticipated weekend meeting of the two nations’ leaders in Tokyo. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.7 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 per cent as was the Paris CAC 40. Germany’s DAX was flat at about 6:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was at 76.17 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Why China sees Canada as a chicken

Errol Mendes: “Right now, China sees Canada as the chicken, and the torture comes in the form of China inflicting pain on Canada’s agricultural sector by blocking or restricting imports of canola, beef and pork.” Mendes led a 15-year Canadian-funded research project with Beijing University in the 1990s on international law and human rights.

Iran-U.S. spat shifts to a war of words

Dennis Horak: “The Trump administration and Iran have an established knack for reversing course and ignoring or denying the fact that they were ever on a different trajectory.” Horak was Canada’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia until he was expelled in August, 2018.

Americans are fighting for migrant children – and their own humanity

Denise Balkissoon: “The time is now: Americans who consider themselves good people, who say they want this atrocity to end, are being challenged to prove it.”

TODAY'S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Long gone are the days when Canadians would all toast with similar beverages on July 1. Today we live in a golden age of summertime sipping. Here are only a few of a long list of new drink ideas for this Canada Day or your next trendy and sun-friendly barbecue.

Windfall Hail Mary Rosé Cider, British Columbia: Enticingly delicate colour – barely stained, pale pink. This is a superb, inspired cider, a blend of B.C. apples with saskatoons. Very dry and crisp, with fresh crabapple flavour and a brightly effervescent texture. It would pair well with a variety of lean foods, including simply grilled fish or chicken.

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint, Netherlands: At 30-per-cent alcohol, it’s lighter than standard, which makes for easier sipping, particularly on the rocks, which is a fine way to enjoy this breezy and refreshingly unsweet spirit. It also comes alive when mixed with club soda. The cucumber flavour tastes real, and the mint is, as it should be, an accent rather than dominant.

Big Rock The Darcys Poolside Grapefruit Lager, Alberta: Here’s a collaboration between Calgary’s Big Rock Brewery and Toronto music duo the Darcys. It’s like a pool party in a can, with pure-tasting grapefruit essence in a crisp, clean, smooth package.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery AUGUST 28, 1971 -- GAY LIB IN THE RAIN -- OTTAWA -- Rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of closs to 100 gay activists who demonstrated on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday, August 28, 1971, demanding equal rights for gays. CP PHOTO Originally published August 30, 1971 The Canadian Press

June 27, 1969

It was never illegal to be gay in Canada before 1969, but it was illegal to have gay sex. That changed, sort of, when then-federal justice minister (and later prime minister) Pierre Trudeau declared, “There is no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.” Trudeau’s reference was to the omnibus bill, officially called Bill C-150, which made major changes to the Canadian Criminal Code. That bill became law when it was given royal assent on this day 50 years ago. As well as changing the laws on abortion and contraception, Bill C-150 decriminalized homosexual acts between consenting adults in private. The reforms did not eliminate two criminal aspects of same-sex sexual activity – anal intercourse and gross indecency – but added the exception for “any two persons, each of whom is 21 years or more of age, both of whom consent to the commission of the act.” Clinical, legal language, with a strict definition of privacy, but it was a huge step forward for Canada’s LGBTQ community. Still, the fight for gay rights is not over. In at least 70 countries, it is still illegal to be gay, sometimes punishable by death. Philip King

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.