The president of a major Inuit organization has reiterated her call for transparency after The Globe and Mail published an investigation of a tuberculosis outbreak in Pangnirtung, a hamlet of about 1,500 people on Baffin Island.

In an interview, Aluki Kotierk, the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), stressed the need for the Government of Nunavut to release TB data for individual communities. This echoes sentiments she wrote in a letter to Nunavut’s Health Minister earlier this year, saying that the government’s refusal has “jeopardized the health” of residents and acted as an impediment to signing a crucial TB action plan.

The Globe investigation, based on more than 200 pages of internal documents obtained through an access-to-information request, revealed that front-line nurses were begging for help managing TB in Pangnirtung last summer, months before an outbreak was declared on Nov. 25, 2021. The government didn’t reveal the extent of the spread until six months after declaring the outbreak, when The Globe sent a list of questions for its investigation and Pangnirtung’s mayor asked for greater transparency.

Given the small population, Pangnirtung’s TB incidence rate in 2021 ranks among the highest in the world, exceeding rates regularly seen in the least developed countries in Africa.

Pangnirtung, a hamlet of roughly 1,500 residents, is a one-hour flight northwest of Iqaluit.Pat Kane/The Globe and Mail

From nerdy kids to armed and dangerous: How two brothers ended up dead after botched bank robbery

A portrait has begun to emerge of Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, 22-year-old brothers from central Vancouver Island who were named Saturday as suspects in a botched robbery last week at a Bank of Montreal branch in Saanich, B.C.

As children, according to their closest friends, they were shy, a little nerdy and liked fantasy novels and Star Wars figurines. One was rarely found without the other. After graduation, they seemed to drop off the face of the Earth, ghosting their former friends. According to one of the brother’s online footprints, he was becoming increasingly angry and radical, obsessed with guns, explosives and perceptions of government tyranny.

The two young men were killed in a shootout with police outside the bank on Tuesday. Six responding officers were also shot, with three suffering life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, Victoria Police spokesman Bowen Osoko said that one remains in hospital but all three face “a long road ahead.”

Flight delays and cancellations, missing luggage disrupt air travel over the long weekend

The Canada Day long weekend saw a continuation of summer travel chaos at Canada’s major airports, which have been hammered by a surge of travellers and a shortage of airline, security and customs workers. Some of the worst delays were in Montreal and Toronto, where check-in lineups stretched to the entrances of the terminals.

Dressed in clothing from the previous day, Michael and Patricia Bears stood in a long, snaking line among other travellers waiting to check in at Pearson International Airport on Saturday – except they had no plans to fly that day. The couple, who live in Calgary, were in line to collect a second hotel voucher after they were bumped off their WestJet flight home while connecting through Toronto from Charlottetown.

“We’ve had a gong show coming and going,” said Ms. Bears, 65. The delay meant Mr. Bears had to cancel an MRI scan on his back in Calgary and will have to wait another three months for a new appointment.

Because of the continuing airport disruptions, last week Air Canada cancelled roughly 15 per cent of its flight schedule for July and August, a crucial period in which airlines make much of their profit.

10 years after the Higgs boson, the hunt is on for new breakthroughs: Researchers from more than 100 countries are gathering tomorrow, one day after the 10th anniversary of the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the Higgs boson particle, in the hopes of using the Large Hadron Collider to unlock the next scientific frontier.

Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals of Trump: Cheney said that the congressional panel investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol will decide whether to recommend charges against former president Donald Trump. The Justice Department will decide whether to prosecute him.

Zelensky vows to regain Lysychansk after Ukrainian withdrawal: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged yesterday that Kyiv’s forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in the eastern Donbas region after a grinding Russian assault, less than a week after Russian forces gained full control of the eastern Luhansk region.

First Ukraine, then Moldova? Fears of conflict take hold in Transnistria: Though Moldova and Transnistria have managed to co-exist for decades, the relationship became tense in February, when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A Russian commander declared in April that Moscow intended to create a land bridge from Ukraine’s Donbas region to Transnistria, which would cut off Ukraine entirely from the sea and bring war to Moldova.

Three dead after Copenhagen mall shooting, Danish police say: Three people died and there others were critically wounded after a shooting at a mall in Denmark yesterday, according to police. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested.

Ohio police officers shot fleeing Black man dozens of times, lawyer says: Video released yesterday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, shot and killed Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man. Walker was shot approximately 60 times after fleeing a police stop for a minor traffic violation last week.

Global stocks advance: A rebound in oil prices on concerns of tight supply gave world stocks a lift on Monday in a session hit by a U.S. holiday. Around 6:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.37 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.84 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.13 per cent. U.S. markets are closed for the July 4 holiday. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.85 US cents.

David Shribman: “As the stunning congressional hearings into the insurrection on the Capitol showed in dramatic fashion this week, there is one overriding transformation in the Republic of Change that is even more ominous: A country whose first name is “United” is anything but.”

Erin Anderssen: “This was another example of us failing, yet again, to adopt the precautionary principle, to put the interests of an animal above our own, to avoid causing harm to a life we don’t fully understand. The existence of the octopus makes you think differently, not just about eating and farming animals, but our relationship to them, our assumptions about them, and what this all says about us, the humans, languishing so pridefully on our animal kingdom throne.”

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Have soaring gas prices made summer road trips unaffordable? Here are some ways to save

There’s no better summer ritual than hitting the open road. But due to the soaring price of gas, 66 per cent of Canadians say they are cancelling or limiting their road trip plans this summer. Here’s some ways to save on gas and money at the pump to help make your next road trip more affordable.

Moment in time: Sunnyside Amusement Park’s lights, 1925

View of Sunnyside Amusement Park at night from bridge to Parkdale Canoe Club, May 9, 1925.John Boyd/City of Toronto Archives

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at amusement parks.

From 1922 to 1955, Torontonians could troop down to the shores of Lake Ontario and have fun at the Sunnyside Amusement Park in the city’s west end – even at night, as The Globe’s John Boyd shows in his 1925 photo. There were games, rides, including a roller coaster called the Flyer and the Menagerie Merry-Go-Round, and food, such as red hots and French-fried potatoes. And for a sweltering city before air-conditioning, the Sunnyside Bathing Pavilion, where thousands could rent a locker, swim suits and towels and go for a dip in the bracing lake or in the huge pool. The amusement park was closed in 1955 and torn down the next year to make way for the Gardiner Expressway and an expanded Lake Shore Boulevard. As harried Toronto drivers caught in rush hour can attest, they paved paradise and put up a parking lot. Philip King

Subscribers and registered users of globeandmail.com can dig deeper into our News Photo Archive at tgam.ca/newsphotoarchive.

