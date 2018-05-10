Morning Update: Iran and Israel’s escalating tensions

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Iran and Israel fire missiles over the Syrian border

Tensions are escalating between Tehran and Israel only a day after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal. The Israeli military accused Iranian forces in Syria of firing rockets at Israeli bases in the Golan Heights. Dozens of Israeli missiles hit a radar station, Syrian air defence positions and an ammunition dump, Syrian state media said, underscoring the risks of a wider escalation involving Iran and its regional allies. Just last month, Israel was said to have conducted air strikes on parts of Syria, and in February, Israel shot down what it said was an armed Iranian drone that entered its airspace.

The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women is lagging in repaying counselling costs

Those who testify about the tragedies faced by their loved ones have been promised reimbursements for the cost of counselling. But some families have gone weeks or months after testifying without hearing from inquiry staff about how to obtain counselling or what costs will be reimbursed. The commission has now sent a letter to family members apologizing for the delays, while also blaming a branch of the federal government for failing to quickly approve the costs.

Kinder Morgan shareholders are demanding environmental and legal audits for Trans Mountain

Shareholders voted in favour of an audit proposal put forth by a New York State agency that holds US$77-million in Kinder Morgan stock (for subscribers). It cites opposition to the pipeline project as grounds for Kinder Morgan to shift to a model that emphasizes sustainable business practices. While the proposal is non-binding, Kinder Morgan’s executive chairman said the board would “carefully consider” what actions it will take as a result. The company has set an end-of-month deadline for a decision on whether to cancel Trans Mountain.

Pressure from China is frustrating the legal case of a detained Canadian Falun Gong practitioner

Canadian Sun Qian has been detained for more than a year for violating a Chinese law against superstitious sects, which is designed to go after Falun Gong practitioners. Her sister, Sun Zan, estimates she has hired 11 lawyers so far, and all have stopped representing Sun Qian. Some of the lawyers were told to drop the case by authorities, others by their own law firms. Police have also visited them at their homes. One believes he’s been placed on a travel security blacklist. It’s the latest case of China’s increased pressure tactics on lawyers willing to represent sensitive cases.

Ontario election campaign has officially kicked off

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford spent his first day on the campaign trail promising an extra $5-billion for new subway lines in Toronto. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in Ford’s home area of Etobicoke in west Toronto, where she once again emphasized a pledge to give seniors a $750 annual benefit for home-maintenance costs. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath talked up her plan to inject billions of dollars into health-care spending, including universal dental care and pharmacare. The election, which is set for June 7, will see electronic voting machines used for the first time in the province (but votes will still be cast on a physical ballot).

Playoffs: Jets face off against Predators in decisive Game 7

The Winnipeg Jets’ playoffs are on the line tonight (8 p.m. ET). The winner of the game in Nashville will get to play the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

North Korea freed three U.S. prisoners

They were freed on the same day U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. The release of North Korea’s last American detainees removes a major obstacle to the expected summit between President Donald Trump and Kim.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

World stocks hit a three-week high on Thursday and turned positive for the year as rising oil prices gave energy firms a shot in the arm that countered the effects of increased political uncertainty. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down slightly by about 5:35 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX up by between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar is climbing and is at 78.24 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Why sport fails its fans

“When bad things happen, sports fans look shocked, then swallow. Few of us demand that pro sports change from a place that continues to harbour bad behaviour, that continues to normalize violence against women. As fans, we are all culpable. Great strides have been made to enlighten the athletic community on LGBTQ issues, as well as cancer awareness. But until players are held to a higher order, sport will continue to fall behind greater society; all of this from a culture that glorifies its heroes. Teams and players are quick to rally whenever tragedy strikes the world. But few have brought to light the dark issues of hatred and violence toward women.” – Dave Bidini, author of Baseballissimo and The Best Game You Can Name

Childish Gambino’s This Is America is a brutal and necessary look at black death

“In the new music video for This Is America, Childish Gambino, the Grammy-winning musical persona of actor and screenwriter Donald Glover, shoots 11 black people at point-blank range. The video’s macabre tension mirrors an aesthetic that is increasingly dominating Glover’s critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta, a dark comedy centred on four friends living in the Southern metropolis. As of late, violence – and specifically the relationship African-Americans have with it – has become a central creative preoccupation of Glover’s, who began his career as an affable sidekick on the NBC comedy series Community and as a mopey, middling rapper. The reception for This Is America – 50 million views in less than four days – suggests he’s not alone in this fixation.” – Anupa Mistry, arts and culture journalist

Governments must be held to account for poor flood planning

“All across New Brunswick, residents are experiencing the worst flooding most of them will see in a lifetime. If watching irreplaceable photo albums, heirlooms and valuables float away or cleaning up mould wasn’t traumatic enough, the worst may be yet to come. When this nightmare is over, those worst-hit by the damage will be hard-pressed to find accountability from our elected leaders. Extreme weather due to climate change is exposing a ‘governance gap’ in regards to environmental catastrophes that could leave thousands of New Brunswick homeowners out-of-pocket for millions of dollars from flood damage. … it is our provinces and the federal government that need to own responsibility for flood risk. If they don’t, expect many more Canadians to face the same struggle as victims in New Brunswick, Quebec and Alberta have experienced in recent years.” – Jason Thistlethwaite and Daniel Henstra, professors at the University of Waterloo and senior fellows at the Centre for International Governance and Innovation

LIVING BETTER

Restaurant reviews: Quanjude in Toronto; Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar in Vancouver

Jason Chow writes that Toronto’s Quanjude – an outlet of one of China’s most renowned Peking duck restaurant chains – is an uneven experience in many ways. But it’s “still worth a visit and there’s enough depth and strength in the menu for me to warrant a return. And perhaps I was too picky with the duck.”

Alexandra Gill says Vancouver fine dining restaurant Boulevard has transformed for the better since it opened four years ago: “There is more finesse in the creative flourishes, tighter control over technique and greater elegance in the plating.”

MOMENT IN TIME

Nelson Mandela sworn in as RSA president



May 10, 1994: It was the culmination of an extraordinary journey, from his birth in a remote Transkei village to his leadership of a liberation movement that finally ended the apartheid system. After 27 years in prison and more than four decades of resistance to apartheid rule, Nelson Mandela was sworn into office as the first democratically elected president of South Africa. The glittering ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria was watched by an estimated billion viewers around the world. Three of Mandela’s prison warders were invited to the ceremony, in a symbol of the reconciliation policy for which he became famous. Police chiefs and military officers, who once would have arrested him, saluted him instead. Jets a nd helicopters roared overhead in a noisy tribute. Nobody spoke of the more intractable challenges, from economic inequality to corruption, that would lie ahead in South Africa’s future. This was a day to celebrate a historic victory over a racist regime. “Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another, and suffer the indignity of being the skunk of the world,” Mandela said in his inauguration speech. “Let freedom reign.” – Geoffrey York



