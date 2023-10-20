Good morning,

Israel was bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border Friday in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in Khan Younis in the south, where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and ambulances streamed into Gaza’s second-largest hospital, already overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter. Follow our live coverage.

As Israel intensifies its preparations to launch a land invasion of the Gaza Strip after two weeks of war, it faces growing threats from militants in Lebanon and Yemen. A Hamas attack across the border from Lebanon has escalated fears that Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Hamas will open a second front.

Pentagon officials said a U.S. Navy warship in the Red Sea shot down several missiles and drones headed from Yemen toward Israel yesterday.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, and more than 12,000 wounded, mostly women, children and the elderly. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and roughly 200 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

In his second address from the Oval Office, U.S. President Joe Biden said he would ask Congress on Friday for billions in military aid to Israel and Ukraine, saying that fighting both threats are vital to protect the U.S.’s own safety.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy. Completely annihilate it,” he said. “When dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction. They keep going and the costs and the threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with a Liberal caucus that’s split over the Israel-Hamas war, while facing pressure from supporters of Israelis and supporters of Palestinians to take stronger positions in the conflict.

Behind closed doors, Liberal MPs say some members of their caucus are pushing for a tougher line against Israel and its air strikes and siege against Gaza. At the same time, they acknowledge, a significant number of others are making the case that Israel has a right to defend itself and it’s not Canada’s job to tell Israelis how to conduct this defence.

The Arabs who live in Israel’s town of Abu Ghosh see themselves as Israeli, but they face harassment from Jewish hard-liners, and say they would not be spared by Hamas in any conflict.

Palestinians in Lebanon seek to rally international opposition to siege of Gaza. Raising money for humanitarian goods to be sent to the Gaza Strip is difficult in Lebanon, a country still in the grip of a ruinous financial and political crisis that has fallen especially hard on Palestinians, who are barred from numerous forms of employment.

Majority of Canadian diplomats leave India

Canada is significantly scaling back its diplomatic presence in India, in response to a threat from New Delhi to strip dozens of Canadian representatives of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced. But, she said, Canada will not retaliate by requiring India to reduce its own diplomatic head count in Canada. Hours later, Ottawa said it was temporarily suspending in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities and warned of visa processing delays

Joly said that 41 diplomats have left India. Accompanying them were 42 dependents, she said. This leaves only 21 Canadian diplomats working in India.

Amnesty International award: The Globe and Mail’s Janice Dickson has been awarded this year’s Amnesty International Canada Media Award in the national written news category for a story on a Hazara Afghani family who were attacked while waiting for help from Canada.

Firearms: The RCMP has told owners to turn in what the force is calling fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.

Canada Post stamp: Donald Sutherland, celebrated star of stage and screen, now has his own stamp, featuring an image of the 88-year-old New Brunswick-born actor.

Real estate: The One, a luxury condo development in Toronto co-owned by real-estate developer Sam Mizrahi and road paving magnate Jenny Coco, is in receivership after its senior lender asked an Ontario judge to put a third party in control of the project.

Business competition: Competition across Canadian businesses has declined over the past two decades as industries have become more concentrated and less dynamic, the country’s competition watchdog warned in its latest effort to kickstart competitive forces and modernize corporate laws.

Markets struggle: Global stocks fell on Friday as the sight of U.S. government bonds yields hitting 5 per cent for the first time since 2007 amid an increasingly threatening conflict in the Middle East left investors searching for safety. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.68 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.24 per cent and 1.16 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.54 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.72 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was firmer at 73.01 US cents.

André Picard: “The only way to recruit and retain these essential health workers is to improve the workplace, and the conditions of care. We will never buy our way out of this fundamental structural problem with exorbitant rates paid to agencies that serve as little more than costly fingers in the dyke of a troubled system.”

Bruce MacDonald and Ruth McKenzie: “Let’s ensure that tax fairness is achieved by removing the problematic areas from the AMT changes and not realize this policy goal by penalizing charities and ultimately Canadians.”

Pam Hrick and Roxana Parsa: “We must support more options for addressing sexual violence in Canada. We have an opportunity in front of us to transform our communities and the way we see and achieve justice.”

Skipping credit card, line of credit or mortgage payments could lead to an unexpected bank withdrawal

When times get tough bank borrowers miss payments on lines of credit, credit cards or mortgages. It’s important to be aware that any cash or assets you have with that same institution, or its affiliated companies, are fair game for the bank. It’s called the right to offset.

Offset clauses are routine in bank lending contracts. But even if your lender’s paperwork doesn’t have one, banks have a common law right of offset, whether or not an offset clause is in its agreement. Robert McLister breaks down how it works.

49th parallel is designated as a territorial boundary

The 1814 Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 between Britain and the United States, provided the impetus to resolve a number of festering border issues between British North America (the future dominion of Canada) and the American republic. One of the most significant for the shared North American continent was the boundary between Hudson’s Bay Company territory (Rupert’s Land) and the American-claimed Missouri River country in the western interior. The Convention of 1818, signed this day in London, set the dividing line at the 49th parallel, running west from present-day Northwestern Ontario to the Rocky Mountains; Oregon country was to remain disputed British and American territory for almost another three decades. For Indigenous peoples in Western Canada, the 49th parallel was an artificial boundary that went against the natural north-south axis of travel and trade. It made no geographic sense except for its convenience. Perhaps American writer Wallace Stegner, whose family homesteaded on the Canadian side of the line in the early 20th century, put it best: The border was as “disturbing as a hair in butter.” Bill Waiser

