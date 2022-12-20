Good morning,

A congressional committee is recommending the Justice Department pursue four criminal charges against Donald Trump over his bid to overturn the 2020 election result, pushing prosecutors to take legal action against the former U.S. president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

This unprecedented move yesterday capped a dramatic, nearly two-year legislative investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

The panel accused Trump of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting an insurrection, the first time a legislative committee has ever asked that a president be indicted.

Vaughan gunman kills five neighbours, including condo board members he faced in legal battles

The evening before 73-year-old Francesco Villi was to appear in a civil court to answer charges that he had engaged in a lengthy feud against his neighbours, he shot and killed five people who lived in his condominium complex in North Toronto, including three members of the building’s board, according to York Regional Police.

The police force told a news conference yesterday that officers shot Villi dead in a hallway of the building on Sunday evening, after the killings. Court records show Villi had been embroiled in years of litigation with the board. And the board, in turn, had been seeking judicial orders to stop him from hurling insults and writing defamatory Facebook posts about residents, security guards and board members.

Wounds of war: Ordinary Ukrainians who found ways to resist

Dmytro Shatrovsky is amazed he’s alive. Seven months ago, he was lying in a field in southern Ukraine with a piece of shrapnel embedded in his head. Another chunk had struck his spine.

The bloody scene was the picture of how Russia’s war against Ukraine was supposed to go: Few Ukrainians would resist the invasion Vladimir Putin had ordered, and those who did would be obliterated by superior Russian firepower. A pro-Moscow government would then be installed in Kyiv.

None of that, of course, came to pass. Instead, it’s Russia that is on the retreat as the year draws to a close.

During their coverage of Russia’s invasion, The Globe and Mail’s Mark MacKinnon and photographer Anton Skyba followed the stories of eight Ukrainians to document the monumental, intimate and sometimes surprising ways the war is changing their lives.

Masi Nayyem, a 41-year-old lawyer who served in the Battle of Kyiv, is seen before Russia invaded Ukraine, left, and in November 2022, right.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

The world now has a plan to save biodiversity. What’s next?: One day after adopting a landmark plan for preserving and restoring global biodiversity, participants at COP15 in Montreal were coming to grips with how to turn the document’s lofty intentions into meaningful action.

Panama accuses First Quantum of misleading investors: Panama is accusing First Quantum Minerals Ltd. of misleading its investors, as the stalemate between the Central American country and the big copper Canadian miner continues with no new tax agreement in place.

FTX founder agrees to U.S. extradition: Sam Bankman-Fried has now decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said yesterday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the U.S. indictment against him before consenting.

Twitter poll ends with users seeking Musk’s departure: Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But on Monday there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be.

Morning markets

Markets spooked by BoJ policy shift: Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan’s central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.32 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.46 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.33 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was higher at 73.39 US cents.

Rob Carrick: “The greatest hits in personal finance – or rather, to personal finance – this year were like punches to the face. Why linger over a year of blows? The reason is that we’re heading into a year of even greater uncertainty for household finances, including a possible recession. Understanding where we’ve come from will help you prepare for what’s ahead in 2023.”

Cathal Kelly: “Not at all per custom, Macron rushed down to the field afterward to commiserate with the losing French team. You know what famous athletes don’t like? Being touched. You know what they like even less? Being touched by thirsty strangers looking to leverage them for a photo op.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Why the humble potato deserves a spot at your table this holiday

Potatoes are bound to end up on your dinner plate this holiday season, whether served mashed, scalloped, roasted or as traditional latkes. White potatoes, long considered the “white bread” of vegetables, are often thought to be lacking nutrients and unhealthy. A new study, however, suggests the humble potato isn’t to blame. Rather, it’s the way they’re prepared that matters. But don’t let that steer you away from your favourite holiday potato dish.

Moment in time: Dec. 20, 1812

Title page of Children's and Household Tales (Kinder Und Hausmarchen), by Jacob Ludwig Karl Grimm and Wilhelm Karl Grimm.NPL - DeA Picture Library / Bridgeman Images

Grimm brothers publish first book

Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm were historical linguistics who began collecting mostly Germanic folk tales in the early 1800s. They wanted to write down stories often passed down by oral tradition. The chronicles, drawn from peasants, Norse mythology, Roman mythology and French history, among other sources, grew in number. The brothers’ collation eventually produced fruit, and on this date in 1812, the first Kinder- und Hausmärchen, which translated meant Children’s and Household Tales, was published. There were 86 narratives in the collection, stories we know today as Rapunzel, Hansel and Gretel and Little Red Riding Hood. The book was aimed at adults and children. However, some tales were not age-appropriate, occasionally containing anecdotes of a sexual or violent nature (in Rapunzel, the two main characters were lovers, and in The Frog Prince, the princess throws the frog against a wall instead of kissing him). Often, the tales contained a moral lesson, a variation of good versus evil. The Brothers Grimm published more versions of their book over the years as they collected more tales. However, some of the stories were so filled with German nationalism and antisemitism, Grimm’s Fairy Tales became must-reading for Nazis. Not a happy ending. Philip King

