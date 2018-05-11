Morning Update: Jets advance to conference final; philanthropist bails out National Gallery

Good morning,

The Winnipeg Jets are going to the Western Conference final

The Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 last night to earn the chance to play for a spot in the Stanley Cup final. After failing to close things out on home ice in Game 6, the Jets breezed passed the Preds on the road: Paul Stastny, a trade deadline acquisition, scored two goals, as did Mark Scheifele. Defenceman Tyler Myers added another. Next up for the Jets will be a series against the Vegas Golden Knights, with Game 1 set for Saturday night in Winnipeg.

The philanthropist who bailed out the National Gallery

B.C. real estate developer and arts patron Michael Audain is said to be the unnamed donor helping the National Gallery foot the bill for cancelling its sale of a Marc Chagall painting. The gallery had initially intended to sell the 1929 work The Eiffel Tower to help fund its purchase of a Jacques-Louis David painting from a Quebec church. But things got complicated when the Quebec government, amid public outcry, intervened to keep the David painting in the province. It’s not clear how much was paid to Christie’s auction house for the cancellation.

The Iran-Israel missile exchange has brought a shadow war into the open

The flare-up between Israel and Iran, as the pair fired at each other in Syria and the Golan Heights, came just after the U.S. announced its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran’s rocket firings have some speculating that Tehran no longer feels constrained by the threat of the U.S. scrapping the deal in the event of conflict with Israel. And Israel also appears to be acting with fewer constraints, even alerting Syrian ally Russia ahead of its strikes. The Kremlin didn’t condemn Israel’s attacks as it has in the past.

WestJet pilots have voted 91 per cent in favour of a strike

The union representing 1,500 WestJet pilots says it will hold off on any possible strike until after the Victoria Day long weekend. One major point of contention is the hiring process for WestJet’s new ultralow-cost carrier Swoop, which is set to begin operations in June. The union says WestJet pilots should be flying Swoop routes, not pilots hired from outside the company. WestJet says it will still try to operate in the event of a full strike. Air Canada, meanwhile, has responded by adding capacity on busy routes.

Students at York University are growing increasingly frustrated over the strike

The lengthy strike, which began in March, has raised questions about whether students should be protected from interruptions in their education. While York has introduced some measures to minimize the strike’s impact, including pass-fail credits instead of a grade, students say they’re only half measures. And without grades, one student said, she won’t be able to apply to graduate school.

Canadian Tire is buying Norwegian sportsgear company Helly Hansen

The acquisition comes at a cost of $985-million as Canadian Tire eyes global expansion (for subscribers). While Canadian Tire’s CEO said the investment has “virtually unlimited potential,” its shareholders, at least in the short term, didn’t react quite the same way: Class A shares dropped 5.4 per cent yesterday.

Stocks mixed

World shares rose on Friday as investor appetite for risky assets got a boost from soft U.S. inflation numbers, helping soothe worries that the Federal Reserve might step up the pace of its rate hikes. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1 per cent, while the Shanghai composite slipped 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down marginally by about 6:05 a.m. ET, and Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each down 0.3 per cent. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar is at almost 78.5 US cents. Oil prices steadied near 3-1/2 year highs.

This Mother’s Day, let’s think about child-care providers

“As self-employment, contract work and other precarious employment continues to rise across the country, it’s important to make sure people who earn their livelihoods this way have a safety net. Right now they don’t have extended health care or a way to handle sick days, which is how I ended up trying to remember how to get a baby down easily for a midday nap. It’s also why [my daycare provider] Kelly is shutting down her entire business to go on mat leave, and will have to start again from scratch when she’s ready. That seems like a crummy outcome for someone who worked hard at an important job that’s in constant demand. This Mother’s Day, I’d like a child-care system that works for little ones and parents, but also the caregivers − mostly women − who are so crucial to our families.” – Denise Balkissoon

Doug Ford wants to scrap Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum. Has he read it?

“Ford’s argument for doing so is that some parents have told him that they think the lessons in the curriculum are not always age-appropriate, and that they also believe they weren’t properly consulted before the new curriculum was implemented in 2015. That’s bunk. This tired line of argument is merely the gloss that has been put on a vociferous and often misinformed opposition to the new curriculum led by religious groups and socially conservative family organizations. By any standard, Ontario’s health and physical education curriculum for students in Grades 1 to 8 is a neutral, non-controversial and timely document.” – Globe editorial

Pipeline advocates’ newest weapon: the radical protester

“Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says Kinder Morgan’s proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will not be built because of opposition forces on the ground. I have news for the mayor. If anything, it’s going to be the radical resisters who strengthen growing support for the project and put Premier John Horgan’s NDP government increasingly on the wrong side of the issue.” – Gary Mason

The Seagull, starring Annette Bening, excels as a film but leaves much to be desired as a spoken drama (three out of four stars)

At the height of Yayoi Kusama hysteria in Toronto, documentary Kusama – Infinity explains why her art matters (3 stars)



Revenge is a brutal, bloody, exhilarating work that does not even for a moment blink (3.5 stars)

Breaking In proves that mother always knows best, except when she doesn’t (1.5 stars)



Disobedience, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, is a devastating and beautiful love story (3.5 stars)

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, here are four personal essays submitted by Globe readers:

Oldest printed and dated book published



May 11, 868: The inscription on the five-metre scroll found in a sealed Chinese cave was specific: It was “made for universal free distribution by Wang Jie on the 13th of the 4th moon of the 9th year of Xiantong [Era].” No one knows who Wang Jie was. But that date, May 11, 868, marks his scroll as the earliest known printed and dated book. Nearly six centuries before Johannes Gutenberg printed his Bible, the scroll of The Diamond Sutra demonstrated the pioneering ability of Chinese craftsmen to print material from wooden blocks, including an image of Buddha himself. The Diamond Sutra, among Buddhism’s most sacred texts, follows a conversation between an elderly disciple and the Buddha, who says it “should be called The Diamond that Cuts through Illusion because it has the capacity to cut through all illusions,” including those that constitute the material world. “Someone who looks for me in form or seeks me in sound is on a mistaken path,” the Buddha says. The scroll, stored in the British Library, is remarkable both for the clarity of its printed contents, which were preserved in an arid desert environment, but also for the achievement it represents in human communication. – Nathan VanderKlippe



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

