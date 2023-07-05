Good morning,

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is vowing to protect Indian diplomats in Canada after posters circulated for secessionist Khalistan rallies at the Vancouver and Toronto consulates featuring the phrase “Kill India” and labelling its senior diplomats in this country as “killers.”

The posters include photos of Sanjay Kumar Verma, India’s high commissioner to Canada, as well as its two consuls-general, with a caption identifying them as the “killers” of a Surrey, B.C., man who advocated for Sikh independence.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Verma said the posters indicate a threat to the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada and he wants Canada to stop the rallies.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly

Alberta tornado among the most powerful in Canadian history

A tornado that ripped across the western prairie near Didsbury, Alta., on Canada Day ranks as one of the most powerful the country has seen, said experts who surveyed the damage.

According to an initial analysis, wind speeds during the event reached a maximum of 275 kilometres an hour, which gives the twister an EF4 ranking, a rare occurrence in Canada.

The tornado caused no fatalities and only one injury as it whipped across a 15.3-kilometre-long swath in a rural area between the towns of Didsbury and Carstairs.

Hockey Canada names new president and CEO

Hockey Canada announced yesterday that it has appointed Katherine Henderson as its new president and chief executive officer, after a year in which the national sports organization was engulfed in a sexual assault scandal that led to parliamentary hearings, the mass resignation of its board and the loss of major sponsors.

Henderson is the former president and chief executive officer of Curling Canada and has extensive experience in high-performance sports.

The move was applauded by Bauer Hockey, which announced it would restore its Hockey Canada partnership.

Also on our radar

Rogers offers departure packages to employees: Rogers Communications is launching a voluntary staff departure program as it looks to eliminate overlapping roles in the wake of its $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications. Industry observers and politicians expressed concerns about job losses in the lead-up to the takeover as the company was expected to seek efficiencies during its integration with Shaw.

Union seeks higher wages for B.C. port workers: The union representing B.C. port workers on strike is clashing with employers over a wage increase for 11 per cent in the first year and 6 per cent in the second year, as well as an $8,000 signing bonus to account for inflation. Employers say the union is asking for too much, but union president Rob Ashton says employers have been “gorging on record profits.”

Southern Alberta deals with drought: A dry spring season that fuelled record-setting wildfires in Alberta has also severely damaged farm prospects on the Prairies. Roughly 45 per cent of Alberta’s major crop conditions were rated good to excellent as of June 27, far below the average.

Cities look to replicate Montreal plan: A pandemic experiment by Montreal has left urbanists in other cities wondering why they can’t do it as well. The city’s Ave. Mont-Royal has become a pedestrianized street, closed to cars for 2.5 kilometres, from May to September. Even most business owners love it, as parking is replaced by flaneurs in a good mood with money to spend.

Endangered marmot staging a comeback: Canada’s most endangered mammal, the Vancouver Island marmot, may not be thriving, but it is making a recovery after 25 marmot pups were born at the Calgary and Toronto zoos. Experts see this development, along with the planned summer release of 52 marmots into the wild, as a hopeful sign for other endangered species, in Canada and around the world.

Morning markets

Global shares fell on Wednesday with traders awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve minutes and a key U.S. jobs report later in the week for clues to the central bank’s rate outlook.

Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.61 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.58 per cent and 0.60 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.57 per cent.

New York futures were negative.

The Canadian dollar was lower at 75.36 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “There is no surer way to undermine support for carbon pricing than to apply it selectively; that’s both unfair and unwise. [Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven] Guilbeault seems to have acknowledged this fact by ending Atlantic Canada’s exemptions. His next stop should be Quebec.”

Todd Hirsch: “The social divides among us are growing. Politicians are capitalizing on it. Social scientists are wringing their hands trying to figure out what it all means. But economists need to pay attention as well. Smaller markets, a deterioration in the product itself, and reduced economic efficiency – these are economic problems. Solving them may be one of the biggest challenges that lie ahead.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

Some common exercises to avoid as you get older

As we get older, our bodies change. The exercises we did when we were younger may not be best to do as we age. While there are no “bad” exercises, there are definitely some that you can swap out. Here are two exercises that fitness expert Paul Landini never performs or prescribes to any of his clients.

Moment in time: July 5, 2007

Open this photo in gallery: Congressmen joined by Tenants, Musicians & historians celebrate NY State's formal recognition of first Hip-Hop Building at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, N.Y.New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Birthplace of hip hop deemed historic building

Hip hop started at the bottom of a hulking high-rise in the summer of 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., in New York’s Bronx borough. Clive Campbell, later known as DJ Kool Herc, spun the turntables at a concert in the apartment building’s recreation room. The place is widely considered as ground zero for a Black American cultural movement associated with rap music. Mr. Campbell himself called 1520 Sedgwick the “Bethlehem of hip-hop culture.” The unexceptional brick tower was home to generations of working-class families, but in the early 2000s the owners threatened to convert the apartments into high-rent units. The building was now a symbol of the city’s affordable-housing crisis. Calling the high-rise the “birthplace of predatory equity,” New York Senator Chuck Schumer led a rally in 2007 that focused on keeping the housing affordable to maintain its roots. That same year, on July 5, musical lore was formalized when 1520 Sedgwick Ave. was recognized by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation as the birthplace of hip hop. Brad Wheeler

