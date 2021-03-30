Morning Update: Lack of medical care contributed to nursing home deaths: report

Good morning,

Canadians living in nursing homes received less medical care for everything from urinary tract infections to lung disease and heart failure during the early days of the pandemic, hastening the deaths of many even in provinces barely affected by the coronavirus, a new report says.

Nursing homes were all but forgotten during the health system’s push to ensure that hospitals were not overwhelmed. The pandemic also altered the practice of medicine across the country, as some provinces discouraged transferring the frail elderly to hospitals and online and telephone appointments between doctors and patients became common.

Story continues below advertisement

Also: Poor training and staffing shortages plagued Quebec long-term care home where 22 died, coroner’s inquest hears

Open this photo in gallery A woman is placed in an ambulance outside the Sienna St. George long term care home as frontline care workers and their union, SEIU Healthcare, hold a rally to demand that Sienna Senior Living invest more on resident care and staff safety amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 7, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

COVID-19 variant-driven third wave hits middle-aged adults hard

Canada’s third wave of COVID-19 is escalating at an alarming rate, driven by variants that are sending more middle-aged people to hospital, just as the country’s immunization experts recommend against giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone under the age of 55.

Cases are increasing at such a fast clip in British Columbia that the government has imposed the strictest restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. In Ontario, a new report shows variant infections are sending more people in their 40s and 50s to intensive-care units than earlier incarnations of the coronavirus.

Editorial: Canada is staring at a third wave as the virus outraces vaccinations

Sajjan’s testimony into sexual misconduct complaint ‘incorrect,’ analysis for military ombudsman says

Story continues below advertisement

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was wrong to say ordering an independent investigation into a sexual misconduct complaint about the country’s top military commander would have been political interference, an analysis done for the military ombudsman says.

“Incorrect,” the document states. “Ordering an independent investigation does not constitute political interference. Especially if the independent entity doesn’t report to you.”

The analysis of Mr. Sajjan’s testimony before a parliamentary committee was prepared by staff in the military ombudsman’s office for the watchdog, and obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Read more:

Sajjan was involved in Vance pay raise, top civil servant says

Campbell Clark: Between sexual misconduct allegations against military chiefs, all Sajjan and Trudeau did was approve a raise

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Some White Helmets still waiting for the rescue Canada promised: The world cheered Canada in 2018 for helping lead a celebrated rescue of some of Syria’s famed White Helmets. But today, almost three years later, 43 of the evacuees that Canada agreed to resettle are still trapped in a desolate Jordanian refugee camp.

Liberals block senior staff from testifying on WE controversy: The Liberals blocked a senior adviser to the Prime Minister from testifying about the WE Charity controversy yesterday and instead sent House Leader Pablo Rodriguez to answer questions about an affair that he told committee he had little involvement in.

Campbell Clark: The Liberals remember a principle at a convenient time

‘It’s been a sprint’: A new wave of business creation is taking hold: Canada is seeing a wave of new businesses take flight as entrepreneurs look past the pandemic or take advantage of new consumer trends, a sign that confidence is returning to an economy that was badly damaged over the past year.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks advance: Global stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors shook off worries about a hedge fund default that hit international banking stocks overnight and remained focused on the global COVID-19 vaccination program. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.64 per cent and 0.60 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.84 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.44 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Eric Reguly: “But the Ever Given debacle also highlights the risks of extreme cost-cutting in the name of efficiency – code for maximizing profits and shareholder returns. Container ships have exploded in size in recent decades, while their crew numbers have gone in the opposite direction. Big ships create big problems. Will the plugged-Suez incident convince the global logistics business that it has pushed the envelope too far?”

Jeremy Kinsman: “... democracy can’t simply be exported, and each country’s trajectory is different. Successful democracies can inspire others, but too often, major and established democracies fail to understand what really makes a societal transition succeed: a rich and supported civil society.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Want strong muscles? Eat your leafy greens

There are many reasons to eat plenty of vegetables each day. Protection against high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, macular degeneration and cognitive decline are among them. Now, new study findings suggest another important reason – to preserve muscle strength and muscle function as you age.

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 30, 1791

Open this photo in gallery Standard Metre in the Petit Luxembourg, Paris, 1904. Set up when metrification was introduced by the French National Assembly between 1791 and 1795. Universal History Archive / UIG / Bridgeman Images

The length of a metre is defined

How long is a metre? Prior to the late 18th century, there were two definitions – a problem, considering the unit of measurement was often used for taxation purposes, and given the need for scientific consensus. One definition held a metre to be the length of a pendulum that took two seconds to swing left, then right. But as scientists discovered, that length changed slightly from one place to another because of gravity. According to the second definition, a metre was one ten-millionth of the distance between the North Pole and the equator. The Age of Enlightenment made it imperative the matter be settled once and for all. In 1791, France’s Académie des sciences ultimately decided on the second definition because it was free of gravitational effects and therefore more precise. But the meridional definition of the metre lasted only until 1799, when it was replaced by a prototype metre bar. The definition changed again in 1960. The current definition, in place since 1983, is “the length of the path travelled by light in a vacuum during a time interval of 1/299,792,458 of a second.” Like science itself, the metre has always been a matter of change and progress. Dave McGinn

Story continues below advertisement

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.