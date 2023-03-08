Good morning,

Liberal MPs mounted a filibuster yesterday to stop the opposition from calling the Prime Minister’s top aide to testify before a Commons committee studying Beijing’s election meddling, frustrating efforts to delve deeper into what the government knew.

Last week, Justin Trudeau repeatedly cited the work of that committee as one reason not to set up a public inquiry into Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections. Instead, he announced on Monday that there will be two closed-door probes into the matter.

But the work of the Commons committee on procedure and House affairs ground to a standstill Tuesday, when Conservative, Bloc Québécois and NDP MPs tried to pass a motion to force the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, to testify about what she and Mr. Trudeau knew about China’s interference operations, and what they did to stop them.

The Canadian flag flies on top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Supreme Court judge on leave over disciplinary complaint

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner placed Justice Russell Brown on a paid leave of absence after being informed of a disciplinary complaint against him a day earlier and discussing it with him, the court said on Tuesday.

The revelation came soon after the Canadian Judicial Council, a disciplinary body for federally appointed judges, announced it is investigating Justice Brown. It did not say why, or who made the complaint.

Justice Brown, contacted through his executive assistant, said in an e-mail: “I am cooperating fully with the Council’s review process. Out of respect for that process, I anticipate making no further comment on this matter.” He did reveal, however, that the complaint is from a member of the public, and not from a member of the judicial council itself.

On the Donbas front line, Ukrainian soldiers await ‘battle-changing’ NATO tanks

Idling behind the cover of a small hill less than five kilometres from the Russian front line in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region, Master Sergeant Lishy is effusive about the mud-caked tank he calls “Baby.”

“It’s a lifesaver,” he says affectionately of the Soviet-designed T-64 that he has repeatedly driven into battle through the muddy plains of Donbas over the past four months, recently sustaining damage when a Russian mortar shell knocked off part of its front left track. “I feel not just an emotional connection, but a living connection to it. It’s saved us from such hell that you can’t imagine.”

And yet Lishy, who commands a squad of three tanks fighting on the southern part of the front line, near the city of Velika Novosilka, can’t wait to trade “Baby” in for one of the dozens of Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Canada and other NATO allies are now starting to deliver to Ukraine.

Also on our radar

Stocks rattled after Powell’s comments on rate hikes: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell yesterday warned that larger interest rate hikes may be necessary amid stubbornly high inflation, raising fresh uncertainty about whether the central bank can tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into recession. His comments rattled stocks, bonds and commodities that have been struggling for direction over the past several weeks.

Ottawa mulls ramping up critical minerals funding: Ottawa is considering a major new round of spending on critical minerals that could help Canada become more competitive with the United States, and boost the fortunes of junior miners struggling to raise funds after the federal crackdown on Chinese investment.

School board to vote on new protected category: The Toronto District School Board is set to vote on a motion that would include caste as a protected category, alongside race, gender, sexuality and other identities. If passed, the motion would be the first of its kind in Canadian schools.

International Women’s Day

NGO bridges education gap for Afghan girls: When the Taliban banned girls in Afghanistan from going to secondary school, 16-year-old Basira lost hope that she would be allowed to resume her studies. Now, with the help of a Canadian organization, she’s learning once again.

Afghanistan’s women work under male supervision: In December, the Taliban announced a ban preventing women from working for non-governmental organizations in the country. Later they introduced a few exceptions – notably for those working in health care. But the stipulation for most of the women with jobs at NGOs is that they have a male relative accompany them while they are at work.

Women in rural India find work turning bottles into bangles: Pinky Devi has found a way to take some control over the power of alcohol. In the village of Sabalpur, located 20 kilometres outside of Patna, the capital of eastern state of Bihar, she is one of two dozen women in her village who have been employed at a new factory that turns liquor bottles into an essential accessory for women in Bihar: bangles.

Morning markets

Asian shares were on track for their worst day in a month, with the downbeat mood set to spill over to Europe, after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the possibility of the U.S. central bank returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.35 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was the sole stock index in Asia with gains, up nearly 0.5 per cent, as a weakening yen buoyed exporters. Futures markets indicated a steady start on Wall Street after the S&P 500 index dropped 1.5 per cent on Tuesday.

In early trading in Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.28 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.28 per cent, while Germany’s DAX index rose 0.24 per cent.

The loonie traded at 72.67 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Todd Hirsch: “These three horsemen may seem discrete, but inflation, geopolitics and climate change are combining in ways that could push food insecurity to crisis levels by the end of this decade.”

Marsha Lederman: “It feels as if, during the pandemic, a line was crossed – and the bad behaviour is only getting more pronounced. The divisions are deep and ugly.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Editorial cartoon by Brian Gable, March 8, 2023.Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

How to save money at the grocery store without sacrificing nutrition

Food experts have said that eating healthy is top of mind for Canadians, but how do you do that while saving money? Dietitians have suggestions for people trying to find the cheapest sources of nutrition, especially in the winter when most fresh produce is imported – and expensive.

Moment in time: March 8, 2018

Wanda Robson, sister of Viola Desmond, holds the new $10 bank note featuring Desmond during a press conference in Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Canada unveils $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond didn’t intend to become a civil-rights icon. She just wanted to see a movie. In 1946, while travelling for work, she took a seat in the whites-only section of the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S. She was charged and convicted of tax evasion over the one penny between the seat she paid for in the balcony, where Black people were to sit, and the seat up front she took. The story proved to be a pivotal moment for Canada’s modern civil-rights movement. Desmond’s principled stand, and her place in Canada’s history, was honoured when she became the first Canadian woman, not including Queen Elizabeth II, to appear alone on a bank note. The $10 bill featuring Desmond’s image was unveiled on this day in 2018. “The Queen is in good company,” Desmond’s sister said at the unveiling ceremony. Desmond beat out 461 eligible nominees who met the government’s criteria of demonstrating “outstanding leadership, achievement or distinction in any field” and had died at least 25 years prior. Her image on the $10 bill is a reminder of all that can be accomplished when a person stands up for what’s right. Dave McGinn

