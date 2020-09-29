Morning Update: Liberals move to shut down debate on billions in pandemic-related spending

Good morning,

The Liberal government is attempting to limit debate on legislation that would approve tens of billions of dollars in new pandemic-related spending and expand eligibility for a national sick leave benefit.

After introducing a revised bill on Monday that was negotiated to secure the support of the NDP, the Liberals proposed a motion that would allow the government to pass the bill through all stages of the House of Commons in a single day.

The move was condemned by the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois who say that opposition MPs need time to review the bill and hear from expert witnesses in committee.

“Maybe we can make it better by having more debates and interactions in this House,” Conservative MP John Brassard said. “Instead, the government is rushing this through, painting the opposition as the bad guys on this if we do not agree with it."

Campbell Clark: Ottawa isn’t winding down COVID benefits, it is digging them in for the long haul

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses one million

The global death toll from coronavirus has surpassed one million only nine months into a crisis that has crippled the world economy and forced us to change the way we live.

Even then, officials say the number of deaths is likely higher as testing and reporting are inadequate and inconsistent in many countries.

Nearly 5,000 deaths are reported each day on average and experts fear that numbers will rise quickly as parts of Europe are getting hit by a second wave. The same fate may await the U.S., which accounts for about 205,000 deaths, or one out of five worldwide.

Red flags in the forest, but there is still time to save B.C.'s giant trees

Along British Columbia’s coast, large numbers of Western red cedar trees, valuable to both the forest industry and Indigenous peoples, are dying as a result of climate change.

Scientists say that the regions where the tree grows are experiencing hotter and drier summers and “within decades, certainly by the end of the century, much of the areas that now support Western red cedar will no longer support them,” paleobotanist Richard Hebda says.

But Dr. Hebda sees a future for the Western red cedar if the focus is on ensuring that plantations for second-growth trees are well designed to adapt to the climate shift. “Figure out strategies for conserving them, and then put your effort into where you grow them, rather than hoping that Mother Nature will provide – because Mother Nature is moving in some different directions.”

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Dallas Stars in Game 6 to win Stanley Cup: The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 Monday night in front of empty seats at Rogers Place in Edmonton. This is the second championship for the franchise, winning its first in 2004.

Food insecurity becomes greater crisis during the pandemic: Food insecurity has become an even greater problem during the pandemic with Statistics Canada data showing that the number of Canadians experiencing it climbed significantly in the early days of the lockdown. A new report by Community Food Centres Canada, reveals that food insecurity is hurting Canadians' physical and mental health, social life and ability to find work.

How Trump’s tax avoidance ways could be rubbing off on U.S. voters: As the issue of U.S. President Donald Trump’s taxes are back in the news, a study published earlier this year looks at the effect of Trump’s tax-avoiding ways on his supporters. The study suggests Trump’s ideas are rubbing off on his supporters as they mimic his anti-tax attitude.

Why the ‘frozen conflict’ between Azerbaijan and Armenia is heating up now: For more than 25 years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a “frozen conflict” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. But tensions have flared up recently, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured. The fighting risks becoming a third front in a proxy war between Turkey, which supports Azerbaijan, and Russia, which is treaty-bound to defend Armenia.

European shares slip as U.S. presidential debate looms: European shares slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited the first U.S. presidential debate and eyed progress of a fiscal stimulus package in Washington. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.69 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.69 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.85 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.85 US cents.

André Picard: “We have to dispense with false dichotomies. It’s not an either-or between a pandemic or a ‘casedemic’; it’s not an either-or between saving lives or saving the economy. We can do both, by taking case numbers seriously and thus earning the right to reopen the economy judiciously.”

Rachel Marmer: “Governments should not be making life more difficult for families during an already difficult time. Our leaders need to be acting in the best interests of our children. If they don’t take this opportunity to recognize learning pods as a viable education solution, many families and children will suffer – mentally, emotionally and academically.”

John Doyle: “There are suggestions going around that this TV debate is meaningless and will make no difference in the U.S. presidential campaign. That is a callow view. Yes, you can assert that new reporting on Trump’s taxes and his continuing disparaging of mail-in voting and a Supreme Court nomination overshadow everything. But TV is Trump’s arena and it is illogical to be willfully ignorant of how he uses the medium and the impact he creates.”

Estelle Matayer: “Executive teams and boards around the country would be wise to pay attention to the bigger picture emerging here: social-media whistle-blowing. When internal governance systems fail, employees may feel they have no choice but to turn to the public space to spill the beans.”

Diversions and play time could be just what adults need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic

A round of golf, a crossword puzzle, video games – these could be exactly what you need to deal with the doldrums of the pandemic. New research suggests play and playfulness can help adults feel more satisfied with their lives, boost their mood and be more innovative.

MOMENT IN TIME: SEPTEMBER 29, 1926

Open this photo in gallery The wedding of Norma Shearer to Irving Thalberg. From left to right: Film director Jack Conway, a friend of the bride Bernice Ferns, the bride's brother and MGN sound engineer Douglas Shearer, actress Marion Davies, the bride Norma Shearer and her groom Irving Thalberg, the groom's sister Sylvia Thalberg, Louis B Mayer, sisters Edith and Irene Mayer and MGM director King Vidor. Getty Images

Film star Norma Shearer weds producer Irving Thalberg

If you had to contextualize the marriage of actress Norma Shearer to movie producer Irving Thalberg for modern audiences, think what would happen if, say, Scarlett Johansson wed Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. So successful was Thalberg during Hollywood’s Golden Age, and so popular was the Canadian-American actress Shearer thanks to performances in He Who Gets Slapped, Waking Up the Town and A Slave of Fashion, that their coupling was as powerful a union as the movie industry could produce. Although that didn’t stop Shearer’s contemporaries, including Joan Crawford, from complaining that, by romancing MGM’s Thalberg, Shearer now had the upper hand in gaining roles (never mind the fact that by the time they were wed, the actress had been a star in her own right for at least two years). Tragically, the union would not last: Thalberg died of pneumonia in 1937, leaving Shearer with two children. The actress gradually withdrew from the industry over the next five years, eventually marrying ski instructor Martin Arrouge, whom she remained with until her death in 1983. Barry Hertz

