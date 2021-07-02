Morning Update: ‘Like a war zone’: Lytton B.C. destroyed by fire, residents evacuated amid record-breaking heat wave in Western Canada

Good morning,
After shattering Canadian heat records for three consecutive days, reaching a blistering 49.6 degrees that some locals described as intolerable, the village of Lytton in British Columbia has been destroyed by fire.
About 1,000 people fled the area after the village’s mayor issued an evacuation order on Wednesday evening. Some residents are still unaccounted for, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday.
The majority of the village has burned, including the city centre, ambulance station and health centre. Rail and highway infrastructure is also damaged. Images from the town’s main street show a community levelled overnight. “It was like a war zone last night,” said John Haugen, acting chief of Lytton First Nation.
The fire comes a week into an unprecedented heat wave in Western Canada that has broken dozens of historic temperature records daily and is believed responsible for hundreds of deaths in B.C. since last Friday. As of late Thursday afternoon, there were 99 active wildfires in B.C., including nine that are highly visible or that pose a potential threat to public safety.
Canada among 130 countries announcing deal to overhaul global tax rules
After years of negotiations, the United States, Canada and 128 other countries have announced a new global pact to overhaul the way large multinational companies are taxed.
The agreement includes a proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent and is aimed at curbing the use of tax havens and creative accounting that governments have long flagged as a cause for concern. Parts of the agreement are expected to take effect in 2022 and the remaining elements will apply as of 2023.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pushed hard for a deal this year, stating it is time for governments to stop the “race to the bottom” of steadily lower corporate tax rates in the hunt for investment. The talks are driven by concern that a loss of corporate tax revenue is eroding tax bases and limiting the ability of governments to fund core services.
The 130 participating countries say they represent more than 90 per cent of global GDP. However, Ireland, a low-tax country, and eight others involved in the talks declined to sign on.
Hong Kong silenced as Beijing celebrates party centennial
While President Xi Jinping spoke at a celebration on July 1 in Beijing to mark the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, stressing the “strong will and strong power of the Chinese people to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Hong Kong has been gripped with tight police presence. In the past, residents have organized mass prodemocracy protests on July 1, the anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese rule – but no longer.
Police have refused permission for the July 1 march to go ahead. In a statement, the authorities warned anyone taking part in the banned event could face up to five years in prison. Thousands of officers fanned out across the city, and a water-cannon truck and armoured vehicle were both patrolling central Hong Kong.
After prodemocracy protests in 2019, Beijing responded last year by imposing a national security law on the city. More than 100 people have been arrested since, including nearly every prominent opposition figure, while others have fled overseas. Parties have disbanded, the election system has been overhauled, key protest slogans banned, and people have been encouraged to report offences to a “national security hotline.” Journalists are also facing new restrictions, with the popular prodemocracy tabloid Apple Daily forced to stop printing.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Canada’s youngest Olympic swimmer, Summer McIntosh, is ready to make a splash in Tokyo
At 14 years old, ninth-grader Summer McIntosh will be Canada’s youngest swimmer at the Tokyo Games – and likely the country’s youngest athlete. The 5-foot-8 teen is slated to swim the 200-, 400- and 800-metre freestyle races, and will likely be a key member of the women’s 4x200-metre freestyle relay team, an event in which Canada earned bronze in 2016.
Canadiens’ playoff run comes just in time for Montreal eateries and bars emerging from pandemic restrictions
Several restaurants across Montreal are seeing an uptick in sales brought forth by the Habs’ longer-than-expected playoff run, which coincides with Quebec’s gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions. Patios are now permitted, as is dining-in at a limited capacity. Business is expected to be brisk again for Game 3 in Montreal tonight, as the Habs try to get back in the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Biden visits Miami-area condo collapse site to comfort families, meet first responders
On Thursday afternoon, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Surfside to comfort families and meet with first responders. One week after the partial collapse of the Miami-area building, a slow and painstaking effort continues to find 145 people, including four Canadians, still missing in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South. Eighteen have so far been confirmed dead, with no survivors found.
Health Canada updates product labels for mRNA vaccines to include heart inflammation as potential side effect
Health Canada is adding information about heart inflammation to the product labels of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, after rare cases of the potential side effect have been reported, particularly among young men. However, the agency says the vaccines are safe and effective for protecting people against COVID-19, and continues to encourage Canadians to get fully vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible.
Arctic’s ‘last ice area’ shown to be at risk in climate study
The part of the Arctic Ocean that is permanently covered in sea ice is more vulnerable to climate change than previously thought, according to an international study. The result carries implications for species that depend on the ice as a habitat – and for policy makers trying to understand how much time countries have to shift to low-carbon energy sources before the region reaches a point of no return.
Turkey withdraws from treaty protecting women from violence
On Thursday, Turkey formally withdrew from a landmark international treaty protecting women from violence, and signed in its own city of Istanbul, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted that this won’t be a step backward on combatting women’s violence – announcing his own action plan. In March, the Turkish Presidency claimed that the convention was “hijacked” by those “attempting to normalize homosexuality – which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values.” The decision has drawn protest from women, LGBTQ groups and others.
MORNING MARKETS
Stocks held near record highs on Friday as investors waited to see if U.S. payroll figures will alter their bets on when central banks row back on pandemic stimulus and whether inflation is here to stay. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.24 percent and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.05 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished off 0.27 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.80 per cent. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.45 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Lorraine Whitman: “For many Indigenous women, Canada Day has never been a cause for celebration. Why would we celebrate colonization and oppression? Why would we celebrate the arrival in our lands of colonizers who brought death and disease, who stripped us of our culture and of our very way of life, who forced us to live on tiny reserves and signed treaties with us they never intended to uphold?”
Michaëlle Jean: “Systemic racism is the product of the very history of domination, degradation and total dispossession that has plagued Canada for centuries, and whose stigma is still painfully felt by Indigenous peoples and Black communities. For this reason, eradicating systemic racism has become an inescapable requirement for the country we want to be. It has to matter to us all and the responsibility to act has to be shared by all, inclusively.”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
How to clean up your social life as we head back to normal
Feeling a mixture of anxiety, dread and excitement about your social life as we inch back to normal? You’re not alone. Ottawa-based clinical psychologist and friendship expert Dr. Miriam Kirmayer lets us in on how we can streamline our social lives, manage reuniting anxiety and, most importantly, rediscover the nourishing qualities of relationships that have been weighed down by a global health crisis.
MOMENT IN TIME: July 2, 1904
The first Canadian Open is held in Montreal
There were few competitors at the inaugural Canadian Open, held at Royal Montreal Golf Club’s then-Dixie course in Dorval, Que., on this day in 1904. Just 17 entrants, 10 professionals and seven amateurs. But it was a gruelling 36-hole, one-day tournament played in almost constant rain. Eventual winner John Henry (Jack) Oke, a 24-year-old Englishman who was the pro at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, was the first to tee off in the morning – during a heavy downpour. He shot 76 on his first 18 holes. However, in the afternoon, he had trouble with his putter on the sodden greens and shot 80. He finished with 156, 16 over par. “The performance of Oke was a splendid one,” said the Montreal Gazette. Oke won by two strokes over England-born Percy Barrett, the head pro at the Lambton Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Amateur George Lyon from Richmond, Ont., who represented Canada in the golf competition at the St. Louis Olympics a few months later, placed third at 162, tops among the amateurs. Oke won $60 of the $170 purse in what would turn out to be the only win in his professional career. Philip King
