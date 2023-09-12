Good morning,

A man charged with killing four members of a Muslim family as part of an alleged terrorist act motivated by white nationalism admitted he was the person behind the attack, a Crown prosecutor told jurors as testimony began yesterday.

Crown attorney Sarah Shaikh alleged that Nathaniel Veltman confessed to police after his arrest that he had no regrets ramming his truck into the Afzaal family, and that his actions were “politically motivated, 100 per cent.” Shaikh also said that Veltman was acting on the same violent ideology that had motivated mass murders in Norway and New Zealand.

Veltman is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder. The Crown contends each of these alleged crimes was motivated by terrorist ideology. It’s the first time the Crown has argued that white nationalism is a terrorist ideology in a Canadian prosecution. Legal observers say the case will stand as a case study in how Canadian law enforcement is expanding the boundaries of terrorism prosecutions.

Open this photo in gallery: Yumna Afzaal, 15, left, Madiha Salman, 44 , Talat Afzaal, 74, and Salman Afzaal, 46.Courtesy of Afzaal family/Handout

Libya flood wipes out quarter of city, 1,000 bodies recovered so far

Around a quarter of Libya’s eastern city of Derna has been wiped out by floods, and more than 1,000 bodies have been recovered after a devastating storm. 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers struggled to retrieve bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.

Mediterranean storm Daniel on Sunday night caused havoc and flash flooding in many towns in eastern Libya but the worst destruction was in Derna, where heavy rainfall and floods washed away entire neighborhoods, authorities said.

Ossama Hamad, prime minister of the government in eastern Libya, said that many of the missing were believed to have been carried away after two upstream dams burst. He said the devastation in Derna is far beyond the capabilities of his country.

Open this photo in gallery: Libyan Red Crescent members work on opening roads engulfed in floods in eastern Libya on Sept. 11, 2023.-/AFP/Getty Images

Banking sector says Ottawa is ‘picking on’ financial services firms with new taxes

Canada’s banking industry lobby group is warning that taxes from the federal government aimed at extracting billions of dollars from banks and insurers will hurt lending and further restrict slowing profit growth.

In an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail, the Canadian Bankers Association spoke out against the government’s targeting of financial institutions. It’s a rare move by the industry group, taking aim at a government that has come under increasing fire for economic concerns and its deficit spending.

Over the past two years, Ottawa has imposed three new taxes specifically on banks and insurers to help raise funds to support government initiatives and pay down climbing debt. Each change was unveiled without prior consultation, catching companies that typically provide input on economic policy by surprise.

Ottawa greenlit funding for Dallaire Institute despite memo raising concerns about ties to Rwandan military

The federal government has approved up to $19.1-million in new funding for a Canadian institute, despite concerns from Global Affairs Canada about the organization’s ties to the Rwandan military.

The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security aims to combat the use of child soldiers in Africa, but its “close relationship” with the military in Rwanda has led to a departmental memo from Global Affairs flagging “significant risks” to the project. The Rwandan military is widely reported to be backing a rebel militia that recruits children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

North Korea’s Kim in Russia: North Korea leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin where they are expected to offer each other increased support in their escalating standoffs with the West. Kim is expected to seek Russian economic aid and military technology in exchange for munitions to be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Morocco quake death toll rises: Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar joined efforts yesterday to find survivors from the massive earthquake that struck Morocco Friday. The 6.8-magnitude quake, the biggest in the country in over a century, destroyed entire communities in the High Atlas Mountains and has led to more than 2,800 deaths.

B.C. considering use of volunteers to bolster fire response: In an effort to improve its response to natural disasters, the British Columbia government is considering adopting Australia’s practice of incorporating local volunteers to defend communities from wildfires.

Liberal MPs hope time is on their side as headwinds grow: The federal Liberal caucus is gathering in London, Ont., this week as the party’s popularity declines among voters hard hit by inflation, rising costs and a housing shortage. A recent poll showed that if an election were held this month, 40 per cent of respondents would vote for the Conservatives, compared with just 26 per cent for the Liberals.

Parents frustrated after E. coli outbreak: Parents are searching for answers after reports that the kitchen believed to be the source of the E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares has been cited for multiple violations in recent years. The number of confirmed cases has grown to 231, including 26 people in hospital. Twenty-one of the infected patients have severe illness or hemolytic uremic syndrome, a dangerous complication of the subtype of E. coli at the root of the outbreak, Alberta Health Services confirmed yesterday.

André Picard: The horrific food poisoning of Calgary children underscores the unravelling of public health in Canada

Ottawa mulls fast-tracking international study permits: Foreign students applying to attend “trusted” universities and colleges may have their study permits expedited as the federal government is considering rewarding institutions that properly support international students.

TIFF urged to end RBC partnership: More than 200 film-industry professionals, including Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton, Joaquin Phoenix and Rachel McAdams, have signed an open letter calling on the Toronto International Film Festival to sever its ties with Royal Bank of Canada, one of TIFF’s major sponsors, because of the bank’s involvement with projects on Indigenous land and investment in fossil fuels, among other issues.

Morning markets

Markets await U.S. inflation data: Global stocks held firm on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar regained a little of its overnight losses a day ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could influence when or whether the Federal Reserve raises rates further. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.45 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.95 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.39 per cent. New York futures were down modestly. The Canadian dollar was lower at 73.64 US cents.

Justin Ling: “But Mr. Poilievre can do the right thing and turn this issue into a political winner. He could disrupt the Liberals’ callous effort to wield LGBTQ issues for their own benefit, put forward his two LGBTQ members of Parliament to actually engage with the trans community, and help address the anxiety-inducing misinformation rife amongst his supporters.”

Tony Keller: “The sight of a government relentlessly chasing after something not in the public interest, but rather benefitting private interests, raises an obvious question: What’s going on? And is this legal? That’s what the Greenbelt scandal is about.”

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Four strategies to reduce the financial pain ahead of mortgage renewals

A year and a half into the Bank of Canada’s rate-hiking cycle, the question of how to handle the financial shock from much larger mortgage payments, as homeowners renew at significantly higher interest rates, is a significant source of stress. Here are four strategies mortgage brokers are using to help clients as they renegotiate in this tricky environment.

Moment in time: Sept. 12, 2003

Open this photo in gallery: Singer Johnny Cash in concert at CNE Grandstand in Toronto in 1976.John McNeill/The Globe and Mail

Johnny Cash dies

On this day in 2003 Johnny Cash died. The 71-year-old country and rock legend had battled diabetes for years but he’d cheated death for longer, surviving heart surgery, an ostrich attack and decades of substance abuse. But that doesn’t mean death was a stranger. When Mr. Cash was 12, his brother died from a table saw accident. His sharecropper family returned to the field the next day. Cash’s mother fell to her knees among the cotton fields, crippled by grief. He carried this knowledge of human triumph and tragedy throughout his career. In Folsom State Prison, where he recorded a live album, the Grammy-Award-winning music star joked and lamented with inmates, singing about waiting on death row. When Nashville looked the other way, Mr. Cash supported civil rights, opposing Vietnam and the Ku Klux Klan. He covered Nine Inch Nails’ Hurt in the deep and raspy voice of a man who knew too much about addiction. For these reasons and others, he is the only performer other than Elvis Presley to be inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Kate Helmore

