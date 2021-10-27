Good morning,

Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Joe Natale was preparing to leave the telecom in late September after discovering a plot to oust him. But just two days after approving his retirement, the company’s board suddenly reversed course and began a battle to keep him at the helm of the wireless giant.

The board’s abrupt reversal is detailed in documents that Edward Rogers, chair of the family trust that controls the Toronto-based telecom, filed in the B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Mr. Rogers is petitioning the court to sanction his move to reconstitute the company’s board without calling a shareholder meeting.

The move faces opposition from his mother, Loretta Rogers, two of his sisters, Martha Rogers and deputy chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon, and the five independent directors he is trying to remove.

Konrad Yakabuski: For all Ted Rogers’s succession planning, he couldn’t control for human nature and planted the seeds for family warfare

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Rogers Building, quarters of Rogers Communications in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File PhotoCARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Trudeau overhauls cabinet, appoints Joly to Global Affairs, Anand as defence minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put new people in charge of virtually every ministry critical to his government’s agenda yesterday, changing the leadership at Defence, Environment, Health, Indigenous Services and Global Affairs. Mélanie Joly got one of the more significant cabinet promotions.

Trudeau also chose to replace the leader of what has been the government’s most difficult file in the past year: the Canadian Armed Forces. By demoting Harjit Sajjan from Defence to International Development, Trudeau for the first time acknowledged that change was needed at the top – something opposition parties have been calling for since the spring. The move follows nine months of chaos within the senior ranks of the Forces, with several in the top brass investigated for sexual misconduct.

B.C.’s 911 system plagued by trouble ahead of deadly heat wave that killed hundreds

British Columbia’s emergency response system was plagued by under-staffing and slow response times months before last summer’s deadly heat wave pushed the 911 system into crisis, internal documents show.

The records show that in early June, a data analyst for the agency warned that for a year, calls for ambulances had been going up and the response time by the ambulance service had been declining.

Three weeks later, B.C. shattered dozens of historic heat records, including a national high of 49.6C in Lytton. The BC Coroners Service and the province reported 569 “heat-related deaths” in the province from June 20 to July 29.

Albertans reject equalization payments and permanent daylight time in referendum: Albertans have voted in favour of removing equalization from the Constitution in a referendum that Premier Jason Kenney says is designed to put pressure on Ottawa to address the province’s many grievances. Voters also narrowly rejected a proposal to switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time.

China makes no new pledges as UN calls for ambitious climate plan: Beijing has released a roadmap ahead of a key UN climate summit next month, but has not announced any major new climate pledges despite China being the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, making its participation vital to hitting the Paris Agreement’s goals.

The ‘Great Resignation’ is not happening in Canada: The economic recovery from COVID-19 has produced many tales of people quitting jobs or switching careers as part of a broader re-evaluation of work and what’s truly important amid a deadly pandemic. Some commentators have dubbed it the “Great Resignation,” a collective rush for the workplace exits. But those anecdotes, while true, don’t add up to much of a trend in Canada – at least, not yet.

Indigenous leaders demand probes into residential schools: Indigenous leaders say Ottawa should appoint someone to pursue criminal charges against the people and entities responsible for decades of abuse and wrongful deaths at residential schools. The request comes as Ottawa is soliciting names from community leaders to fill a new federal position that will help guide the identification and protection of unmarked graves.

Montreal pianist Bruce Liu rockets to stardom: A young Montreal classical pianist is suddenly an international star. After winning the prestigious 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw last week, his career path has been dramatically altered. But Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu still sees the same man in the mirror.

Blackhawks delayed sexual assault investigation to focus on playoffs: The Chicago Blackhawks delayed an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a member of their coaching staff to suppress negative publicity during the club’s 2010 Stanley Cup run. That was just one of the revelations of a scathing report that was released yesterday, resulting in the immediate resignations of general manager Stan Bowman and senior vice-president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac.

A flare up in U.S.-China tensions, signs of further regulatory crackdowns from Beijing and a rise in short-dated U.S. Treasury yields doused the equity market rally on Wednesday, offsetting tailwinds from forecast-beating earnings on Wall Street.

MSCI’s global equity benchmark is hovering close to Monday’s seven-week high and is on track for the best month in almost a year.

However, European stocks softened, led by a 2% drop in mining and resource firms. Bank shares also slipped, with Deutsche Bank down 5% despite forecast-beating earnings.

Andrew Coyne: “One way or another, then, members of Parliament will be required to get vaccinated as a condition of entry ... The Tories cannot stop it. All they can do is make themselves look foolish and their leader weak.”

Editorial: “The past few months have brought a series of embarrassments for Mr. Kenney’s government. Each salvo ricochets back at the shooter. The self-inflicted wounds pile up. To criticize these strategic failings is not to oppose the Alberta oil industry or cheer its demise.”

John Doyle: “The use of real guns is to satisfy us, the viewer. Television entertainment is a vast canvas for working out our political and social self-consciousness and collective fantasies, and we fantasize about using guns. The actors firing off rounds of ammunition against enemies or threatening figures, are us, by proxy.”

Brian GableBrian Gable /The Globe and Mail

Here are the five best true-crime podcasts

Halloween is a time when people are moved to indulge what spooks and chills them most – and the genre of true crime offers a built-in way to address lingering fears. But listeners are now asking tough questions about what, and especially who, true crime prioritizes, whose stories remain untold, and which issues are shamefully under-reported and under-discussed. These five podcasts stand out for great storytelling, yes – but more so for digging deep into broken systems and how they create lasting harm and trauma.

Emily Murphy, Women's rights activist, jurist, author and first female magistrate in Canada and the British Empire.Innisfil Historical Society

‘Famous Five’ leader Emily Murphy dies

John A. Macdonald isn’t the only famous Canadian whose accomplishments can’t mask racist behaviour. Born the year after Confederation into a wealthy, well-connected family in Cookstown, Ont., Emily Murphy (née Ferguson) would make her mark on the new country. In 1903, she and her family moved to Manitoba and, a few years later, to Alberta. It was there that she launched a successful campaign to protect women’s property rights. In 1916, she was made a police magistrate in Edmonton, which exposed her to the evils of marijuana; in her 1922 book The Black Candle, she warned about the dangers of the drug trade – specifically the Chinese and Black men she argued were behind it. It was her work as a judge that led her to organize the Famous Five, who successfully fought to have women recognized as persons under the law. But it was also in that capacity that she would indulge her support of eugenics policies, including Alberta’s Sexual Sterilization Act. Thousands of people – many of them Indigenous women – would be deemed “mentally defective” and brutalized by the state before the act was repealed in 1972. Massimo Commanducci

