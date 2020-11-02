Morning Update: Man faces two murder charges after Quebec City sword attack

Good morning,

A 24-year-old man appeared in court Sunday afternoon to face charges over a Halloween-night rampage in the streets of Quebec City’s old town that killed two people and injured five others.

He made the court appearance by video on two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The attack played out late on Saturday night, leaving victims in several locations across the city’s historic district. The suspect wore a medieval outfit and attacked his victims with a katana, a samurai sword, according to Quebec City Police Chief Robert Pigeon.

Open this photo in gallery Police cars block Saint-Louis Street near the Chateau Frontenac, early Sunday in Quebec City. A man wearing a medieval outfit was arrested. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Tomorrow is the U.S. election

This morning, we can help answer a few questions you might have as a Canadian watching the campaigning end.

To start, here’s an overview of how the Electoral College works and why it exists, so you know what to expect on election night and in the weeks afterward.

You can also acquaint yourself with the next 10 challenges the U.S. President will need to face. Regardless of who wins, Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump, he will face a series of undeniable forces reshaping the country – for better and worse.

And of course, you can catch up on the last weekend of campaigning here:

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery This combination of pictures created on Oct. 30 shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking during a voter mobilization event in Atlanta and Republican candidate Donald Trump holding a Make America Great Again campaign. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Online and in-person learning: Students miss out and teachers feel overwhelmed

In response to high demand for remote learning, several Ontario school boards have abandoned plans for separate in-person and virtual systems, instead requiring teachers to teach both groups of students simultaneously.

While boards say this approach minimizes disruption and staffing shortages, parents, teachers and experts are concerned it is failing students.

“The problem is that the model, in and of itself, is a bad one,” said Michael Barbour, a professor of instructional design at Touro University California and an expert in distance education. “I don’t think that you can do both at the same time.”

An exploration of urban surveillance cameras on Beijing streets

Deng Yufeng studied a 1,100-metre stretch of Grand Happiness Street in the Chinese capital, prowling its sidewalks, snapping pictures, sketching drawings and creating detailed maps of the dozens of surveillance cameras that watch its every metre.

Story continues below advertisement

He tried to hide from the cameras, he wanted to see if he could disappear. But in one of the most closely monitored cities on Earth, he failed.

Next, he hopes to replicate the disappearance project in cities such as London and Washington.

Open this photo in gallery Deng Yufeng leading a group on a disappearing walk down Grand Happiness Street. Deng

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

How Saint John’s shops and restaurants sprang back after the pandemic hit: Many entrepreneurs in the city’s downtown believe it has to do with heartfelt local support in a metro area with 126,000 people.

Canada and other wealthy countries undermining efforts to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine: A “shopping spree” by Canada and other high-income countries to secure large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines is undermining global efforts to ensure people in developing countries aren’t pushed to the back of the line, a new report warns.

French churches honour Nice attack victims; six suspects detained: The attack took place amid global tensions around cartoons published by a French newspaper mocking the Prophet Mohammed, which deeply offend Muslims.

Story continues below advertisement

MORNING MARKETS

World shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches: World shares recovered from one-month lows on Monday as upbeat Chinese data offset new lockdowns in Europe, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S. presidential election. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.81 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.7 per cent and 0.81 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei finished up 1.39 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.46 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.14 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Global economic recovery hinges on rules-based multilateralism

Rita Trichur: “The global economic recovery is dependent on a rules-based international order, not empty talk about shared prosperity.”

Is the UCP at risk of pulling away from Alberta’s mainstream?

Tony Coulson: “Vote intention polls during the first half of a mandate aren’t necessarily a huge worry for a government, but seeing your partisan base pulling away from the mainstream could be cause for concern.”

What corporate Canada can learn from #MeToo and Black Lives Matter

Story continues below advertisement

Camilla Sutton: “The path toward systemic change begins with taking responsibility, acknowledging the inequities, becoming an ally and expanding one’s awareness and understanding of racial and gender equity.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Adrienne Matei, back left, and her boyfriend Max Szentveri, front left, tailgate with friends in the parking lot at Inter River Park, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Oct. 17. Darryl Dyck/The Globe and Mail DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

What we can learn from tailgaters to keep gathering outdoors this winter

Can a person hold an orthodox tailgate without the organizing principle of an athletic event? “Homegating” might be the answer to this winter’s socializing woes.

All you need is to find an empty space, set up chairs as far apart as you like, bring your own food and hot drinks, and, should the weather become inclement, your vehicles stand by for a hasty retreat.

MOMENT IN TIME: Photo Archives

Open this photo in gallery Canadian-born William Stephenson with the wireless photo transmitter he invented in 1922. A photograph scanned by the machine was translated into signals that could be sent over radio or telephone lines. A receiver reversed the process by unscrambling the transmission, then precisely controlling the amounts of light necessary to produce an exact copy of the photograph. Handout

Sir William Stephenson invents the radio-photo

For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re celebrating the invention of wire photos.

Story continues below advertisement

Sir William Stephenson, a Canadian war hero, inventor and millionaire, was also a spy, liaising with Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt from a suite in Rockefeller Center during the Second World War. Stephenson’s escapades in foreign intelligence were detailed in the 1976 biography A Man Called Intrepid and he is thought to be the model for his friend Ian Fleming’s James Bond character. Before Stephenson became a spy, he studied engineering at the University of Manitoba and invented a radio facsimile method of transmitting pictures without telephone or telegraph wires, later known as the radio-photo. In 1924, he and his partner, George W. Walton, patented their inventions, including a wireless photo transmitter. That same year, RCA used Stephenson’s technology in the first successful transmission of photographs by radio from London to New York. The invention helped usher in a new age, in which images, especially news photos, could be sent across vast distances in just minutes. Solana Cain

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.