Good morning,

A four-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson, a suspect in one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings, ended with his death after a high-speed chase in the wrong direction on a Prairie highway yesterday afternoon, about 130 kilometres away from the scene of the attacks.

RCMP said Sanderson was “located and arrested” near Rosthern, Sask. around 3:30 p.m. Police had been searching for him since Sunday morning.

In a news conference yesterday evening, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said Sanderson went into medical distress after his arrest. He was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon and pronounced dead.

“Our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief as Myles Sanderson is no longer at large. I can confirm that he is no longer a threat, and there is no risk to the public related to this investigation,” she added.

A Rosthern area ambulance sits outside the emergency intake at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan following the confirmed apprehension of manhunt subject Myles Sanderson, on September 7, 2022.COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Bank of Canada delivers 0.75-percentage-point rate hike, signals aggressive campaign against inflation isn’t over

The Bank of Canada has delivered another oversized interest rate hike and signalled that its aggressive campaign to increase borrowing costs isn’t over despite signs that inflation has peaked and the Canadian economy is starting to lose steam.

The central bank raised its policy rate by 0.75 percentage points yesterday, increasing the benchmark overnight rate to 3.25 per cent, the highest level since 2008. It said that interest rates need to keep rising to get consumer prices under control.

The move pushes monetary policy into restrictive territory, where borrowing costs weigh on economic growth, for the first time in two decades.

RCMP used undercover operatives, emergency wiretaps to target border blockade in Coutts, Alta.: court docs

The RCMP used undercover operatives and emergency wiretaps to collect information on protesters who blocked a border crossing in southern Alberta for weeks this past winter as part of a protest against COVID-19 public health measures, according to court documents.

A provincial court judge unsealed four documents that were used to obtain warrants before and after a raid that uncovered a cache of weapons and prompted RCMP to charge four people with conspiracy to commit murder. Investigators alleged the accused were plotting to kill police officers. News outlets including The Globe and Mail applied to the court for the documents’ release; some parts are redacted.

The documents indicate the RCMP used wiretaps without judicial authorization – a rare tool that is legal and reserved for urgent circumstances, such as when lives are at risk.

Telecoms agree to service outage deal: Twelve of Canada’s telephone and internet service providers have signed an agreement to share network services in the case of a major outage, and are expected to bear the costs of any changes necessary to carry out the deal, federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said yesterday.

B.C. government employees reach contract settlement: British Columbia’s largest public-sector union reached a tentative agreement with the provincial government yesterday that includes a double-digit wage hike amid an increasing cost of living in the province.

Europe unveils plan to curb soaring energy prices: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined five key proposals to rein in eyewatering energy prices that have bedevilled the EU this summer – including a cap on the price of Russian natural gas, despite threats from President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would cut off all energy supplies if the bloc took such a step.

Canadian Blood Services signs deal with private, for-profit company: Canadian Blood Services has for the first time completed an agreement with a private, for-profit company to collect blood plasma from the country’s donors – a move that the head of the agency says will open the door to paid plasma collection in Ontario and B.C., where the practice is currently banned.

Canadian banks push U.S. expansion: Canadian bank CEOs are racing to grab a larger share of the United States banking market, eyeing expansion in targeted areas at a moment when economic uncertainty is eating into fees and putting pressure on demand for new loans.

Markets await ECB rate move: Stocks and bond yields shuffled higher while the euro slipped back under parity on Thursday, as investors waited to see if the European Central Bank would fight runaway inflation later with a record 75 basis point interest rate hike, or go smaller. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27 per cent. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.24 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.25 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.12 US cents.

Lawrence Martin: “The crisis in our information complex is glaring, but it isn’t being addressed. Mainstream media, while demanding transparency everywhere else, rarely applies this standard to itself. Despite its exponential growth in importance, the media industry gets only a small fraction of the scrutiny that other powerful institutions do.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “It wouldn’t be an election campaign in Quebec without a debate about immigration. Elsewhere in the country, elections come and go without much talk about immigration. A broad consensus exists on the topic across the political spectrum and political parties rarely, if ever, seek to differentiate themselves on the issue. That, it seems, is the Canadian way. In Quebec, however, immigration has become a hot-button issue that features prominently in party platforms.”

How to survive and profit in a world of rising interest rates

We could all probably use some guidance on how to navigate a world of fast-rising rates. On the occasion of the Bank of Canada raising its overnight rate for a fifth time in 2022, here are some do’s and don’ts for surviving and profiting in today’s rising rate world.

Moment in time: Sept. 8, 1974

Evel Knievel attempts to ride a rocket-powered motorcycle across a mile-wide chasm in Utah's Snake River Canyon on Sept. 8, 1974.Anonymous/The Canadian Press

Evel Knievel attempts to jump Snake River Canyon

Evel Knievel commissioned his tombstone before his Snake River Canyon jump. On this day in 1974, the famous American daredevil was strapped into his missile-shaped Skycycle X-2, which was painted like the U.S. flag. Looking up at the 33-metre (108-foot) launch track pointing to the Idaho sky, he was going to soar across a canyon more than 150 metres (500 feet) deep. At 3:36 p.m., Knievel punched the firing button, shooting the Skycycle up the track. He saw a U.S. flag coming right at him before it slipped beneath his vehicle, then the blue sky and then “lost perspective” completely. When he came to, he was upside down, careening toward the river coursing through the canyon’s base. The parachute had deployed prematurely, and the unexpected drag sent him to a few feet from the water’s edge. Had he plunged in, he likely would have died, because his harness wouldn’t budge. “I do not feel ashamed in any way to have been defeated by a canyon as beautiful and as mighty as the Snake River Canyon,” he said. Knievel died of pulmonary disease in 2007 and was buried under the tombstone he chose 33 years earlier. Stephanie Bai

