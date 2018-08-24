Morning Update: Maxime Bernier quits Conservatives to launch new party

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Maxime Bernier quits Conservatives to launch new party

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian political right is facing its biggest rift since it unified behind the Conservative Party of Canada 15 years ago, with Quebec MP Maxime Bernier vowing to create a new party that threatens to split the movement in the next federal election.

On the first day of the Conservative policy convention in Halifax, the former leadership contender announced he was leaving the CPC and unleashed a scathing attack against Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who narrowly beat him in last year’s leadership race.

No MP or riding president has so far followed Bernier to the unnamed political entity that is not yet registered with Elections Canada.

Still, the announcement upstaged the start of the Conservative convention, where Scheer wanted to present the image of a principled party ready to fight the Liberals on balanced budgets and tax cuts in the next federal election.

Campbell Clark: By leaving the Conservative Party, Bernier isn’t just quitting – he’s causing maximum damage

Gary Mason: The Bernier headache is just the beginning

Globe editorial: Bernier is taking conservatism back to the future

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Australia joins U.S. in ban of Huawei from 5G network

Australia announced that Huawei, which has laid down significant roots in Canada, and fellow Chinese telecom-equipment maker ZTE would be blocked from supplying parts for the development of the country’s future mobile network. 5G is the next stage in cellular technology and will require a massive infrastructure build-out in countries to deliver the faster download speeds promised. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not say whether Canada would follow suit with its two major intelligence-sharing allies.

Huawei, the world’s largest maker of telecommunications-network equipment and the No. 3 smartphone supplier, has already been virtually shut out of the U.S. market because of national-security concerns and effectively banned from its 5G network.

Real estate boards across Canada are expected to revise sales-data policies in wake of court decision

The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear an appeal from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) over a federal Competition Tribunal order on the restriction of home-sale data, effectively ending TREB’s seven years of legal wrangling with the country’s competition watchdog. The decision stops the country’s largest real estate board from limiting how brokers use the data in its multiple-listing service, removing an obstacle for upstarts, particularly online services, competing for new clients.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers, in turn, will benefit from more information on everything from price trends to listing histories and even the sales volumes and selling prices for specific agents. The decision is also expected to compel real estate boards across the country to re-examine anti-competitive policies and practices that stifle innovation and limit consumer choice.

Voters voice strong desire for change as Quebec election race kicks off

Premier Philippe Couillard is asking Quebeckers to give his Liberals another mandate as the party of stability and firm stewardship, gambling that voters will opt for continuity even at a time they say they want change. But Couillard’s challenge is that Quebec voters have voiced a strong desire for change, and the Liberals have been in power for 15 nearly uninterrupted years.

So far, polls suggest Quebeckers see François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) as their political vehicle for that wish.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Civil-liberties group mounts legal challenge to Ford’s sex-ed overhaul

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is seeking a court order as early in the school year as possible to maintain the previous sex-ed curriculum until a new one can be developed through public consultation. Its filing in Superior Court comes a day after the provincial government directed public-school boards to use a “revised, interim curriculum,” based on a 1998 document on sexual health, this school year. The curriculum it is replacing, implemented in 2015 by a Liberal government, includes sections on gender identity, sexual orientation and consent not found in the 1998 curriculum.

The government has said it will hold public discussions while it develops a new approach to sex education. But Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, called the government’s approach a “dog-whistle of homophobia dressed up as a consultation.”

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks subdued

The U.S. dollar fell on Friday, set for its biggest weekly decline since March as markets braced for a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for hints on the direction of monetary policy, while a gauge of global stocks barely budged. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar was just shy of 76.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Trump’s efforts to save the coal industry are blinkered and dangerous

“While competitiveness concerns relative to the United States can’t be completely discarded in setting environmental policies that come at an economic cost, the news from Greenland underscores why Canada mustn’t slow its efforts to lower emissions. The existential global challenge posed by climate change is becoming increasingly impossible for all but the most blinkered to ignore. Mr. Trump should not dictate how Canada or other countries try to meet it.​” -Globe editorial

For Paul Manafort, justice is finally served – but is it too late for America?

“The danger is not over: Mr. Trump rules like an autocrat, viewing himself as above the law, and has already flexed his muscle with inappropriate presidential pardons and political purges. He has threatened to end the Mueller probe and a cowardly, complicit GOP has done little to protect the investigation. That needs to be rectified immediately. Officials must take a cold, hard look at both their failure to stop these criminals earlier – and at how to prevent their boss, Mr. Trump, from further abusing his power and stripping away what remains of the path to justice.” -Sarah Kendzior

Modernized sex-ed empowers kids to have control over their bodies

“Children learn about their bodies and sex from multiple sources including social media, television and from each other. They will have a lot of questions about the conflicting messages they receive, and they require a safe place to ask those questions. A place with adults they trust and by whom they don’t feel judged. Using correct language and terms related to sex, body parts, gender identity and sexuality ensures that children receive consistent messages at home and at school, reducing the possibility of them forming misconceptions that lead to prejudice and discrimination.” -Elena Merenda

LIVING BETTER

How to take the best food photos

Chilean-born designer Maria Cornejo’s signature is wearable, artful, minimalist pieces that are ingeniously cut and sewn at unusual yet flattering angles. True to its environmentally friendly ethos, the label is still designed and produced in New York using innovative textiles. Cornejo spoke with Nathalie Atkinson about why keeping production local is part of the sustainability equation, and what it means to design with the next 20 years in mind. (For subscribers)

MOMENT IN TIME

The woman with the binoculars is on a boat to PEI, but she is looking at us looking at her. To Prince Edward Island (1965) is perhaps Alex Colville’s best known painting – and one of the most iconic Canadian paintings, period. As with much of his hyper-realist work, the simple, skillfully rendered image suggests a complex story. The details are for the viewer to imagine. David Alexander Colville was born in Toronto and moved to the East Coast as a boy, where he spent most of his life. He graduated from Mount Allison University, where he later taught. He was an official war artist during the Second World War, represented Canada at the 1966 Venice Biennale, designed coins for the 1967 Centennial and was named to the Order of Canada. He died July 16, 2013, in Wolfville, N.S., six months after the death of his wife and muse, Rhoda. His appeal persists: The 2015 Colville retrospective at the Art Gallery of Ontario is the best-attended exhibition by a Canadian artist in the AGO’s history. -Marsha Lederman

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.