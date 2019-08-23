Morning Update: Meng not a bargaining chip, Pompeo says; Hong Kong protesters find support from mainland China in hidden chats

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Pompeo says Meng Wanzhou not a bargaining chip in U.S.-China trade war

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the accusation from Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s legal team that she is being used as a bargaining chip and dismissed the idea that the United States might drop its extradition request for her as part of a deal to end a trade war between Washington and Beijing. Mr. Pompeo, in an interview with The Globe and Mail, said the United States will stick to the legal process it set in motion in late 2018 when it asked Canada to detain Ms. Meng. She was arrested at Vancouver International Airport.

Separately, he suggested Canada or other allies that allow Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. gear into their next-generation 5G networks might lose access to some U.S. intelligence if Washington believes it’s at risk of sharing data on insecure networks.

Opinion: No one stood up for Carson Crimeni – or for my daughter Reena Virk. Will you?

Manjit Virk: "I share Reena’s story with schools, in face-to-face talks, and afterward, countless students have come up to me to say they’ve been bullied or even that they themselves have bullied others – and they vow that, amid tears and apologies, they’d never do it again. I wish someone among the group had stood up when they watched Carson struggle, or when they saw Reena suffer, and said, “This is wrong.” So I stand up, so that our children learn to stand up, too. I have to.”

Read more from the news:

Board extends day parole, grants overnight leaves for woman convicted in killing of Reena Virk

Police were called to investigate disturbing videos of Carson Crimeni two hours before he died

B.C. family devastated after teen’s death from apparent overdose unfolds on social media

In encrypted chats, Hong Kong protesters find support from mainland China

In some cases, Chinese internet users are even discovering online chat groups to learn about, and defend, the pro-democracy movement by following the trail of pro-Beijing internet armies that have set out to smear the city’s protesters. In chats hidden from all but those who know where to look, Chinese internet users are openly siding with Hong Kong protesters, questioning the leadership of President Xi Jinping and lamenting the stiff societal controls of the Chinese Communist Party. The Globe and Mail reviewed days of chats on several groups on an encrypted messaging app called Telegram. They provided a glimpse into a much more robust debate inside China about Hong Kong than what is visible in state-controlled media, which have shed little light on the primary motivations of protesters.

Read more: Canadian Consulate suspends travel to China for Hong Kong staff

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells rest of world not to interfere as Amazon rainforest burns

Amid growing international criticism over the wildfires raging through the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday admitted farmers could be illegally setting the rainforest alight, but told foreign powers not to interfere. “These countries that send money here, they don’t send it out of charity. ... They send it with the aim of interfering with our sovereignty,” he said in a Facebook Live broadcast. However, earlier on Thursday, he said Brazil lacked the resources to control the fires alone.

Read our explainer on the Amazon fires: What’s happening, the climate context and how to help

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Your Ward News editor James Sears sentenced to one year in jail for promoting hate: In sentencing James Sears, Ontario Court Justice Richard Blouin said he would have handed down a much stiffer sentence had the law allowed.

B.C. gambling inspector accused of falsifying documents after migrant arrests: An employee with British Columbia’s gambling industry investigator is accused of misrepresenting job titles and switching photographs to falsify work documentation for dozens of foreign workers at Hastings Racecourse.

Liberals question Scheer’s personal views on LGBTQ issues, although Tory leader sticks to the law: As part of a social-media campaign on Thursday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale circulated an edited video of Mr. Scheer arguing in the House of Commons against the bill that would legalize same-sex marriage in 2005.

Rohingya shun planned repatriation to Myanmar, want safety and citizenship guaranteed: More than 700,000 Rohingya fled across the border to Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military began a harsh counter-insurgency campaign against them two years ago that involved mass rapes, killings and the burning of homes.

Official says vaping-related lung disease yet to reach Canada: Canada’s chief public-health officer says no cases have been reported in this country of a serious lung disease tied to vaping products that has been appearing in the United States, but that officials are monitoring the situation closely.

World stocks, U.S. dollar climb before Powell’s Jackson Hole speech: World stock markets and the U.S. dollar rose on Friday as investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for clarification on whether the U.S. central bank remains on course to deliver another interest rate cut in next month. Suggesting markets remain broadly confident of further Fed easing, European stocks rebounded from the previous day’s declines, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index gaining as much as half a per cent in early deals. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.59 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.57 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.49 per cent. The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker at 75.11 US cents. Crude prices were mostly steady

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The mysterious case of Kamala Harris’s missing momentum

Lawrence Martin: “Her campaign has lacked focus. She’s put out mixed signals on whether she supports Medicare For All. She’s been confusing on the issue of busing as a means of racial integration.”

What’s next for the Senate: We must get more independence

Raymonde Saint-Germain and Yuen Pau Woo: “One example of institutional dysfunction can be seen in late June, when we passed a bonanza of 18 bills in the last week of our session, including many that had arrived in the Senate many months earlier and were in limbo because of deliberate partisan stalling or benign neglect.” Saint-Germain and Woo are senators representing Quebec (De la Vallière) and British Columbia, respectively, and facilitators of the Independent Senators Group.

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

While the throwback to the past of traditional barbershops appeals to many clients, the salon industry as a whole is becoming much more gender-neutral. So why are so many men still nostalgic for the traditional? In fact, you can’t throw a vintage straight razor in most major Canadian cities without hitting this kind of grooming space. It is a place, some say, that allows men to travel back to a time when they didn’t have to question masculinity, or feel guilty about its toxic aspects. Read more about this new trend.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery Eye Ubiquitous / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Aug. 23, 1913

Copenhagen’s unofficial mascot and major tourist attraction was unveiled on this day in 1913. Perched atop a rock in the harbour, the Little Mermaid statue rests as a symbol of the Danish capital. The 1.25-metre bronze sculpture was commissioned as a gift by Danish brewer Carl Jacobsen to the city in 1901. He was inspired after attending a ballet show based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about a mermaid who sacrifices everything to be with a young, handsome prince. But the original tale doesn’t share the happy ending of the Disney movie: The mermaid never gets her prince and instead turns into sea foam. She is captured staring longingly toward the shore, locked into a look of melancholy. The statue has been repeatedly vandalized over time. The head was stolen in 1964 and 1998; one of the arms was sawed off in 1984. In 2003, it was knocked off its base with explosives and later recovered from the waters. In 2004, protesters draped it in a burka to campaign against Turkey joining the European Union. Regardless, the statue has persevered – and remains a must-see at Langelinie Pier. —Katrya Bolger

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.