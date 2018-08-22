Morning Update: Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign-finance violations, Paul Manafort found guilty on eight charges

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign-finance violations, Paul Manafort found guilty on eight charges

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying Mr. Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.

The guilty plea was part of a double dose of bad news for Mr. Trump: It came at almost the same moment his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted in Alexandria, Va., of eight financial crimes in the first trial to come out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling Russia investigation. The jury said it could not reach a verdict on 10 of the 18 counts with which Manafort was charged. Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts.

Cohen’s account appears to implicate Mr. Trump himself in a crime, though whether – or when – a president can be prosecuted remains a matter of legal dispute.

The outcome in Mr. Manafort’s trial, though not the across-the-board guilty verdicts prosecutors sought, almost certainly guarantees years of prison for Mr. Manafort. It also appears to vindicate the ability of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to secure convictions from a jury despite months of partisan attacks, including from Mr. Trump, on the investigation’s integrity.

Manitoba to now inform cancer patients of partial doses as Quebec says it faces the same issue

Manitoba health officials are reversing course and informing cancer patients who may not have received the full dose of their medication, just as officials in Quebec reveal they’re dealing with the same dosing problems, but will not be disclosing how many patients are involved or whether those patients will be told.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that more than 1,200 cancer patients in Ontario and Manitoba may have been under-dosed because of problems with the way intravenous lines were set up or used.

Provincial health officials say patients only missed a small portion of their medication and that it’s unlikely their health outcomes have been affected. But the drugs involved in the dosing issue are used to treat patients with advanced cancer that has spread, some of whom have died, potentially making it difficult to measure whether missing a small amount of medication made a difference.

Minister Chrystia Freeland ‘extremely concerned’ as Saudi Arabia seeks death sentence for female activist

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office is voicing concerns about another jailed female civil rights activist in Saudi Arabia, continuing the Canadian government’s criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record despite the Saudis' economic retaliation.

Human rights advocates are sounding the alarm about Israa al-Ghomgham and five other activists, Steven Chase and Nadine Yousif write. They are being tried by the country’s terrorism tribunal on charges “solely related to their peaceful activism” and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for nearly all of them including Ms. al-Ghomgham, according to Human Rights Watch.

The Canadian government did not call on Saudi Arabia to “immediately release” Ms. al-Ghomgham, however, unlike earlier this month when Canada used that phrase in referring to the plight of Saudi women’s activists.

Hundreds of Iran- and Russia-linked accounts pulled from Facebook

Facebook Inc. says it has removed hundreds of fake pages and accounts linked to Iran and Russia that were part of co-ordinated misinformation campaigns on the platform, as tech companies scramble to shore up their defences against possible foreign interference in U.S. midterm elections in November.

The pages are the latest in tech and social media firms’ struggles to prevent a repeat of the foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. Last month, Facebook removed 32 pages and profiles that had bought ads and organized events to inflame political debate around divisive social issues, such as immigration, ahead of the November midterm vote.

Shortly after Facebook publicly revealed its latest findings, Twitter said it had banned 284 accounts originating in Iran for “co-ordinated manipulation.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aimia accepts Air Canada’s sweetened $450-million bid for Aeroplan

A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia. The group, which includes Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Visa Canada, has agreed to pay $450-million in cash and assume the approximately $1.9-billion liability associated with Aeroplan miles customers have accumulated.

The agreement, yet to be voted on by Aimia shareholders, calls into question deals the company made with other airlines in the days following its initial rejection of an Air Canada offer (for subscribers). Aimia had announced arrangements with Porter Airlines, Air Transat and Flair Airlines to join Aeroplan.

The future of the program has been uncertain since Air Canada announced last year that it planned to launch its own loyalty rewards plan in 2020 when its partnership with Aimia expires.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets mixed

Stocks faltered and bonds rose on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s political position was threatened by the criminal convictions of two former advisers, while the U.S. dollar steadied after five consecutive days of losses. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite lost 0.7 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 5:40 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 flat. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at 76.82 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

While the planet burns, our politicians fiddle

“Amid this potential calamity, you would think the world’s leaders would have been shaken into action. Instead, industrial CO2 emissions grew to record levels last year. The climate accord reached in Paris two years ago now doesn’t seem to be worth the paper it was written on. The United States has pulled out and U.S. President Donald Trump is praising coal and deriding the benefits of clean energy alternatives such as wind power. Meantime, in our own country, the loudest voices on climate change are, regrettably, politicians of a conservative bent who have joined together to fight the federal government’s carbon tax.” -Gary Mason

Fiscal turnaround should impress Quebec voters

“If cleaning up public finances is an achievement worth rewarding, Quebec voters should re-elect Philippe Couillard in a landslide on Oct. 1. The province’s Liberal Premier has delivered – spectacularly – on the promise he made in 2014 to put the budget on a sustainable track.” -Konrad Yakabuski

What good is a poverty reduction strategy?

“There is an unfortunate risk that progress the federal government makes in dealing with aspects of the problem for which it has the tools – mostly income transfers and taxes – will lead provincial premiers and city mayors to lift their feet off the gas pedal, taking credit for seeing one poverty target achieved without paying attention to all the other aspects of well-being for which they are responsible – the things that really matter – such as food security, health needs, adequate housing or quality education.” -Miles Corak

LIVING BETTER

How do I manage the pain of ‘texting thumb’?

Your thumbs do a lot of work when you use your phone. And if you’re starting to feel pain at the base of your thumbs and in your wrists, these digits are probably working overtime. In his practice in Penticton, B.C., Paul Girard, a certified hand therapist and member of the Physiotherapy Association of British Columbia, occasionally treats cases of de Quervain’s tenosynovitis, or so-called “texting thumb,” in individuals complaining of soreness from using their handheld devices. This overuse injury affects the tendons running along the thumb-side of the wrist, and is characterized by swelling, pain and hampered function, he says.

MOMENT IN TIME

In late 1769, naval lieutenant James Cook spent several months on his ship HMS Endeavour charting the coasts of New Zealand. In spring of the following year, he decided to sail for home via the East Indies, having decided that a long-suspected continent (“Terra Australis”) did not exist. He more or less bumped into eastern Australia, becoming the first European to do so. After surveying the coast for four months, and encountering numerous Indigenous peoples, he claimed “New South Wales” for King George III. Western Australia had already been found a century earlier, though not claimed – the Dutch decided that the country they called “New Holland” was too arid for settlement. The British didn’t claim the whole of Australia until 1829. Today, Cook is revered in Australia as a founder of the modern state, and also reviled as a pioneer in the dispossession of Indigenous peoples. A commemorative statue in Melbourne was vandalized with paint earlier this year, after the Australian government earmarked $50-million to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Cook’s declaration. The man himself died on a Hawaiian beach in 1779, beaten and stabbed to death by locals in a dispute over a boat. -Robert Everett-Green

