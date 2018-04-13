Morning Update: Mideast on edge over Syria; Ottawa probing Tim Hortons franchisees’ complaints

Good morning,

The Middle East is on edge over Syria tensions

The region has been left trying to make sense of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, Globe correspondent Mark MacKinnon reports from Beirut. On Wednesday, Trump warned that Syria and its ally Russia should “get ready” for a possible U.S. military strike in response to an alleged chemical attack. On Thursday, though, Trump said an attack “could be very soon or not so soon at all!” But it appears clear that some sort of military action is coming as the U.S. forms a coalition with France and Britain. Russia, which has a significant military presence in Syria, has also sent mixed messages on what its response would be in the event of a strike.

But military strikes may not do a whole lot to deter Bashar al-Assad’s regime from using chemical weapons in the future. (Trump already oversaw a strike last year in response to another chemical attack.)

Chilling footage of the Quebec mosque shooting has brought solace to a widow

On Jan. 29 of last year, Azzeddine Soufiane lunged at gunman Alexandre Bissonnette in an attempt to put a stop to the rampage in the Quebec City mosque. Najat Naanaa had heard the story of her husband’s actions, but security footage shown in court this week finally provided her with a measure of solace. “I knew about my husband’s bravery, but the cameras proved it,” Naanaa said. “He died the way he had lived – helping others.”

At his sentencing hearing yesterday, a recording was played of Bissonnette calling 911 and confessing just 10 minutes after he fled the mosque. “Um, yes, it’s me who was at the mosque earlier,” he is heard saying. “You are the shooter?” the operator asked. “Yes,” Bissonnette replied. He has pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder. A judge is weighing whether and when Bissonnette would be eligible for parole.

Justin Trudeau, Rachel Notley and John Horgan will hold a meeting on Trans Mountain

The Prime Minister is interrupting a foreign trip to sit down with the Alberta and B.C. premiers on Sunday. That’s one day before Notley plans to put forward legislation aimed at restricting the flow of oil, gasoline and diesel to B.C. in retaliation for Horgan’s efforts to block the pipeline expansion project. B.C. is planning to go to court in a bid to prevent increased oil shipments through the province. That court case, which could take months, may be enough to put an end to the project now that Kinder Morgan has set a May 31 deadline for meeting a series of conditions.

Ottawa will investigate complaints from Tim Hortons franchisees

Dissident franchisees allege that Tim Hortons’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International, has failed to honour commitments made to gain federal approval to buy the company. Some franchisees say RBI’s infractions have led to safety concerns and hurt the profits of location owners. It’s the next step in growing discontent ever since a Brazilian firm implemented cost-cutting measures after acquiring Tim Hortons in 2014. The firm made commitments at the time to not increase franchisee rents and royalties for five years. But the owners say the company has effectively done just that by shifting costs to them.

NHL playoffs: Bruins crush Leafs; Jets look for second win

Toronto fell 5-1 to Boston in the opening game of the series. The Bruins hammered the Leafs on the power play, picking up three goals on six opportunities. And Leafs forward Nazem Kadri is facing a possible suspension after hitting a Bruins player from behind. The Leafs will be looking to turn things around on Saturday.

The Jets are back at it in Winnipeg tonight (7:30 p.m. ET) as they look to go up 2-0 against the Minnesota Wild. Wednesday may have been the first playoff win for this version of the Jets, but they’re not shying away from making a statement, writes Roy MacGregor. “The Heart of Canada and birthplace of the most intimidating playoff environment in the NHL,” reads a poster in the lower lobby of their arena.

If elected, Doug Ford is vowing to fire Hydro One’s CEO and board

The Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader is laying the blame on CEO Mayo Schmidt for the province’s high electricity prices. Schmidt brought in a salary of $6.2-million last year, while many in the province grew outraged over prices. Premier Kathleen Wynne responded to some of that backlash by reducing rates by 25 per cent. But Ford’s pledge has a hitch: Since the company has been partly privatized, the government doesn’t have the authority to fire the CEO. It can, however, call for a shareholders meeting to replace the company’s board.

Stocks rise

Global stocks and commodities rose on Friday, with stocks set to post their biggest weekly gain in over a month as investors seemed to shrug off the uncertainty over tension in the Middle East and the prospect of a global trade war. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 0.7 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down by about 6:05 a.m. ET, though by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was above 79.5 US cents. Oil prices edged higher, heading for their largest weekly gain since July.



Hockey and Humboldt: What holds us together, and what keeps us moving

“Last week’s tragic crash came after a long, cruel winter. Fighting snow and frozen winds left us, I think, more vulnerable to the impact of the terrible events on the prairie. As Canadians, winter both fuels and drains us. We push ourselves into the cold lest we dry up inside, cowed by the forces of nature. But in our defiance to create outdoor games and make art based on the elements of survival, it’s also hard to reconcile the fact that that which binds us together also steals from us. The highway tragedy was a reminder to beware the distance that we have to travel to be together. It set us right while making us sick that anyone had to die to hold this truth to the light.” – Dave Bidini, author of The Best Game You Can Name



Justin Trudeau hits the road again. Here is some travel advice



“A word of advice for the Prime Minister: The French don’t actually wear berets. If you sport one on the Left Bank, you will look odd. It’s possible Justin Trudeau and his staff already know that the traditional Basque caps, donned by Gallic impersonators the world over, are not the stuff of everyday Parisian dress. Then again, the PM’s record leaves room for doubt. ... The PM’s last jaunt abroad was – there’s no other way of putting it – an embarrassing failure. In India in February, he appeared to lack any real agenda or serve any national purpose. He drifted between tourist sites staging photo ops designed for a domestic audience, and was embarrassed when his wife and a member of his cabinet were photographed with a convicted Sikh separatist gunman at an official event in Mumbai.” – Globe editorial

What’s wrong with Ontario’s child-care plan

“Free licensed child care. It sounds like a parents’ dream. But look a little closer at the Government of Ontario’s recently announced plan to deliver free licensed child care for preschoolers, and flaws emerge. Beyond the arguably late starting age of 2½ years, this initiative could have unwelcome consequences due to its limited accessibility and its potential to create excess demand for licensed preschool care.” – Parisa Mahboubi, senior policy analyst at the C.D. Howe Institute



Barry Hertz gives the drama Beirut, starring Jon Hamm, three out of four stars, and questions why Hamm isn’t a bigger movie star than he is today.

Brad Wheeler says Borg vs McEnroe, on the 1980 Wimbledon tennis showdown, comes close to being a great movie, but doesn’t quite get there. (three stars)

And you might want to pass on Rampage unless you’re “seriously addicted to the guilty pleasures of cheesy sci-fi,” writes Kate Taylor. (one star)

How to know you’re taking the right vitamins and supplements

The short answer is that for most people, a healthy diet should be providing you with all the nutrients you need. While many Canadians turn to vitamin D supplements in the winter, foods like salmon and egg yolks have vitamin D as well. You can find beta-carotene and vitamins C and E in colourful fruits and vegetables.

Mike Weir becomes first Canadian to win the Masters

April 13, 2003: Mike Weir could cure the common cold and bring lasting peace to the Middle East, but to golf aficionados he will forever be known as the only Canadian, and the first left-handed player, to win the Masters. Weir won the first golf major of the season – the holy grail of championships – 15 years ago today. The Augusta National Golf Club, home of the tournament, is as steeped in history as it is beautiful, and every serious golfer, even a wispy Canadian from Bright’s Grove, Ont., wants to win there. In 2003, with defending champion Tiger Woods falling back, Weir pounced. He had been in the hunt all weekend and on final-round Sunday, he birdied holes two, six, 13 and 15. His putting was solid, his chip shots on the button. He finished with a bogey-free 68, but after 72 holes over four days, he was tied with American Len Mattiace who fired a final-round 65. A sudden-death playoff ensued. Weir had a bogey on the first playoff hole, but Mattiace double-bogied. In the fading light Weir captured the tournament, the fabled green jacket that goes to the winner and a country’s attention. He never won another major. – Philip King



