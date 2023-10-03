Good morning,

The military dropped its case against Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan yesterday in a surprise move that the prosecution said was made after the presiding judge, Commander Martin Pelletier, ruled against admitting into evidence e-mails between the complainant and the accused.

Lt.-Gen. Whelan was charged with two counts of “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline” under the National Defence Act in 2022.

The three-star general was one of several senior officers to face sexual-misconduct complaints in 2021, sparking a reckoning in the Canadian Armed Forces and accusations the federal government had failed to root out long-standing sexual harassment.

Saskatchewan information watchdog’s lack of power lets institutions skirt access law

When requests by Patricia Elliott and Emily Eaton for records under freedom of information law were denied by public institutions in Saskatchewan, they filed complaints to the province’s information watchdog who decided the information should be released. But, in both cases, the Information Commissioner’s decision was simply ignored.

Saskatchewan is one of six Canadian jurisdictions where the Information Commissioner lacks the power to compel the disclosure of documents that have been withheld improperly. Instead, the commissioner is limited to making recommendations, which public institutions can follow or disregard as they wish.

Freedom of information laws are intended to promote transparency by allowing people to request documents from public institutions. The laws require institutions to disclose the requested information, with limited exceptions.

The homecoming of Roman Oleksiv, the Ukrainian boy who survived a deadly missile strike and 31 surgeries

What was supposed to be a nice vacation visiting his grandparents turned into a tragedy and nightmare for eight-year-old Roman Oleksiv when Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, killing his mother and leading to severe burns over 80 per cent of his body.

Roman was taken to a hospital in Dresden, Germany, where he underwent 31 surgeries, including 27 skin grafts. He also had an operation on his arm, eardrum and fingers, and shrapnel was removed from his head.

After a year-long rehabilitation in Germany, Roman and his father Yaroslav returned to Lviv, Ukraine, because the boy wanted to come home. “I’m not scared of Russian attacks and rockets,” Roman said, “because I know my dad is here and he will rescue me and take me to shelter.”

Also on our radar

Laurentian Bank replaces CEO, board chair amid turmoil: A five-day service outage last week and a failed sales process over the summer triggered a boardroom shakeup at Laurentian Bank yesterday that led to the ouster of its chief executive and the resignation of its board chair. The new CEO Éric Provost said the bank’s first priority is to win back the trust of its customers and improve performance.

Ottawa bid to bring Google onside over Bill C-18 falls short: Ottawa’s attempts to use proposed regulations to bring Google onside with the Online News Act have failed to satisfy the tech giant, which has warned that it could stop Canadians from searching for news on its platforms unless the government makes further changes.

Proposal to build hospital on protected Greenbelt land cancelled: A proposal to build a hospital in the Greenbelt has been cancelled by the Ontario government after its decision to return land in the protected area that was to be used for housing development. The proposed hospital in King Township would have been a second location of the Southlake Regional Health Centre and would have eased overcrowding at its current Newmarket facility.

Hospital visits for eating disorders rose in pandemic: A new study in in the Canadian Medical Association Journal says that the number of female Ontario adolescents who visited emergency rooms or checked into hospitals because of eating disorders skyrocketed during COVID-19. The study adds that elevated rates of anorexia and related illnesses among girls persisted even as the pandemic subsided.

Nobel Prize: This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics recognizes three scientists whose work with rapidly pulsing lasers led to the fastest measurements known to humankind. Pierre Agostini of Ohio State University in the United States, Ferenc Krausz of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics in Garching, Germany, and Anne L’Huillier, 65, of Lund University in Sweden were all named co-winners by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences at a press conference on Tuesday.

Morning markets

Stocks slip: Global shares fell on Tuesday, crushed by a surge in U.S. bond yields that lifted the U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve officials served a reminder that borrowing costs won’t drop any time soon. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.38 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.16 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.64 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.69 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was lower at 72.92 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Rob Carrick: “Homes were unaffordable in recent years, they’re unaffordable now and they could remain so for years to come, even if we build lots more houses, townhomes and condos. Ramping up construction is widely considered our best weapon for improving housing affordability, but the benefits for those priced out of today’s market will be marginal.”

Thorben Wieditz: “Commercial operators are systematically buying up or leasing housing stock and converting it into dedicated, short-term rental use, with platforms providing anonymity. So if we agree that housing is in short supply, why don’t we rein in this home-devouring activity?”

Living better

Six ways to avoid bloat after a big Thanksgiving meal

This coming weekend many Canadians will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Overdoing it by eating too much can leave you feeling bloated, gassy and, perhaps, even a little queasy. The good news: paying attention to what and how you eat can keep those uncomfortable digestive symptoms at bay. Here’s your guide.

Moment in time: Oct. 3, 1927

Open this photo in gallery: Inuit artist Kenojuak Ashevak.Martin Lipman/Handout

Inuk artist Kenojuak Ashevak is born

The Inuk creator of one of the most celebrated images of Canadian art was born on this day in a camp on southern Baffin Island. Living on the land, Kenojuak Ashevak learned traditional skills from her grandmother and father, a hunter and shaman. In the 1950s, she was hospitalized for tuberculosis for several years and began drawing in a hospital crafts program in Quebec City. Back in the North, she was the first woman to join the printmaking co-op established by James Houston at Cape Dorset (now Kinngait). Kenojuak was a sculptor and carver, but was most renowned for her bold graphics from her very first print in 1958, Rabbit Eating Seaweed. In 1960, she created the iconic Enchanted Owl: a pert bird, with its colourful feathers fanned out like a peacock’s, that was the subject of a Canadian stamp and became Inuit art’s most recognizable image. It is treasured for its directness, but Kenojuak’s later work would become more detailed yet more stylized, featuring complex metamorphoses of humans and animals. Celebrated in this country and abroad, the artist was named to the Order of Canada in 1982 and died in Kinngait in 2013. Kate Taylor

