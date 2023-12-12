Good morning,

After facing calls from a growing number of athletes across the country, the federal government announced yesterday it is launching a national commission to examine abuse and maltreatment in sport.

The commission will spend 18 months examining problems of poor governance and oversight in Canadian sport, leading to recommendations on how to make the system safer for young children and elite athletes alike. It will also focus on ways to better protect athletes who disclose allegations of abuse and wrongdoing from retribution from their coaches or federations.

Allegations of sexual, physical and mental abuse have been raised by athletes in at least 15 national sports organizations, including gymnastics, hockey, track and field, artistic swimming, bobsleigh, rowing, boxing, fencing and others. Concerns have been raised at all levels, from grassroots local clubs to provincial organizations and the federations that oversee each sport nationally.

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough speaks to the media at a training session at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on July 30, 2023, on the eve of the Women's World Cup football match between Canada and Australia.WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder, an upgrade of previous charges

Charges against a Mississauga man who is alleged to have aided suicides by shipping people a potentially lethal substance were upgraded yesterday with 14 counts of second-degree murder.

Police have alleged that Kenneth Law operated an e-commerce business selling sodium nitrite, an industrial salt used to cure meats that is deadly in high concentrations. He allegedly sold hundreds of packages of the substance to buyers in Canada and many other countries, at least some of whom had been visitors to online forums that promote suicide.

When Law was first arrested in May, police said they were investigating 1,200 packages that he is alleged to have shipped. The charges in Ontario, all related to deaths in the province, are the only ones he is currently facing, though authorities in other jurisdictions where Law allegedly had customers have said they are continuing to investigate him.

Montreal fire officials concede some safety inspections paused during controversial moratorium

Montreal fire department officials now say some inspections were suspended during a years-long moratorium on the enforcement of safety standards uncovered by The Globe and Mail in May, contrary to what they previously stated.

Fire Chief Richard Liebmann told a news conference on May 16 that “never at any time” did the department pause evacuation-route inspections or any other type of fire inspections. But an internal memo sent by Chantal Bibeau, the fire department’s deputy chief for prevention and risk management, and obtained by The Globe and Mail, suggested some inspections were suspended before.

Asked about the contradiction, Bibeau and Liebmann conceded in a recent joint interview that some inspections had, in fact, been suspended years earlier.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Whistleblower alleges SDTC coverup: The federal government knew for several months of serious governance, conflict-of-interest and human-resources infractions at its main funding agency for green technology, but softened a report that detailed the evidence to keep senior leaders in place, the whistleblower who made the initial complaints testified on Monday.

Ottawa announces details of expanded dental care program: The federal government announced new timelines for the expansion of its national dental program yesterday, but the Canadian Dental Association says the lack of details about how the program will work is concerning many dentists.

Commons Speaker prepared to quit over video: Greg Fergus, who became Speaker of the House of Commons in October, says he is prepared to resign from his post for participating in a congratulatory video in his Commons uniform for John Fraser, the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals, and a long-time personal friend.

A soft landing possible in unprecedented economic times: Economists who thought we were certainly headed for a recession are seeing a surprising economic resilience. In Canada, Europe and the United States, inflation has plunged from peaks of 8 to 10 per cent, down to 3 per cent, unemployment is not far off record lows as the Canadian economy has created 430,000 net new jobs so far this year, and the U.S. economy is bustling along close to full employment, with gross domestic product growing at an annualized pace of 5.2 per cent last quarter.

Poland’s PM appointment a must-see event: About 600 people packed into the Kinoteka Multiplex in central Warsaw yesterday to watch a live broadcast from the Polish parliament. The formal transfer of power from the populist party to Donald Tusk’s centrist coalition is playing out this week in a series of heated debates, votes and political posturing.

Russian bank wins South African refinery deal: South Africa’s cabinet announced yesterday that it has chosen a state-owned Russian bank, Gazprombank, to finance a major gas-refinery contract. The bank has been under U.S. sanctions because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the BRICS partnerships have helped Moscow forge business deals that are beyond the reach of Western sanctions.

Morning markets

Markets await U.S. inflation data: Global stocks rose on Tuesday, while commodities such as oil and gold edged up on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of inflation figures that could set the tone for trading in a week filled with central bank meetings. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.60 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.11 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.07 per cent. New York futures were steady. The Canadian dollar was modestly higher at 73.71 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “Last week, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that, as of Jan. 1, international students that want to to qualify for a study permit will need to prove they have $20,635 in the bank to cover living costs. The amount doesn’t include tuition and travel costs. This more than doubles the previous cost-of-living requirement, which stood at $10,000 for two decades. It is an update for which Ottawa should be lauded for bringing in, and criticized for failing to do so much sooner.”

Josef Filipowicz: “The good news is there are policy options that can be brought to bear on a painful housing crisis that is leaving Canadians exasperated, and rightly so. The bad news: we haven’t decided which options we’re willing to accept.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

What does the ‘supplemented food’ label on your grocery items mean?

In July, 2022, Health Canada announced new regulations for supplemented foods, including a new “Supplemented Food Facts table” and cautionary statements. The regulations are in force for new supplemented food products. Here’s what to know about supplemented foods, their ingredients and what the new labels tell you.

Moment in time: Dec. 12, 1894

Open this photo in gallery: Hon. Sir John Sparrow David Thompson, M.L.A. of Antigonish, N.S., in Ottawa, January, 1879.WILLIAM JAMES TOPLEY/The Canadian Press

John Thompson dies at Windsor Castle

He could have been one of Canada’s greatest prime ministers – if he had lived. John Sparrow David Thompson had served as Halifax lawyer, Nova Scotia premier and then judge on the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia before Prime Minister John A. Macdonald came calling. The Conservative government in Ottawa was desperate for new blood and looked to the 39-year-old Thompson, appointed Minister of Justice in September, 1885, to bring some much-needed competence, energy and backbone to Tory ranks. He did not disappoint. Thompson proved so “indispensable” around the cabinet table, on the government front benches, and at international tribunals that he was knighted (KCMG) in 1888. Thompson declined the Conservative leadership when Macdonald died in June, 1891, but then assumed the post, albeit reluctantly, in December, 1892. “They cannot do without you,” his spouse Annie counselled. Two years later on this day, Prime Minister Thompson appeared before Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle to be sworn in as a member of the Imperial Privy Council. Overworked and overweight, Thompson did not feel well after the ceremony and fainted at the luncheon. He had just returned to take his seat at the table when he suffered a fatal heart attack. Bill Waiser

Enjoy today's horoscopes. Solve today's puzzles. Read today's Letters to the Editor.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.