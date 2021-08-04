Morning Update: Mixed vaccines could present travel challenges

Good morning,

While research has shown that mixing a viral vector vaccine, such as AstraZeneca, with an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, produces a significant immune response, some countries, including many in Europe, don’t recognize certain vaccines and combinations.

As of Monday, about 3.6-million Canadians had received a combination of vaccines. Those with mixed doses may not be considered fully vaccinated and could require additional COVID-19 safety measures when they travel abroad. Cruise lines can also deny boarding to passengers.

Last week, Quebec’s Health Department took the unusual step of offering an extra dose as an exceptional measure for people who have an essential trip planned and must meet vaccination requirements. Still, many countries have yet to even receive a first series of doses.

Open this photo in gallery People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, August 1, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Regulators to create new watchdog for investment industry

Canadian securities regulators are establishing a new self-regulatory organization that will oversee the country’s investment industry, consolidating the functions of two existing entities – the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA).

The Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella organization of Canada’s provincial and territorial securities commissions, announced that it would combine two investor protection funds – the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation – into a single fund that will be independent from the new organization.

Extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou enters its final stages today

For Ms. Meng, whom the U.S. accused of violating sanctions against Iran with fraudulent dealings in banking transactions roughly a decade ago, the challenges are steep. Her lawyers need to convince Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court that the behaviour of the U.S., in misusing the extradition process, “shocks the conscience” of Canadians. That is a high bar to meet. The vast majority of U.S. requests are approved for extradition, federal statistics show.

The hearing, which wraps up this month, is not the last word. The extradition process, which has legal and political elements, and the possibility of appeals, could take another three years or more.

Justice reporter Sean Fine breaks down everything happening today and what you need to know.

From our Daily Olympic guide: Damian Warner of Canada opens quest for gold with decathlon world record in 100m sprint; Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito books her spot in 10-metre platform semifinal

Taliban advance in south Afganistan: Officials said the Taliban had captured nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital. Afghan government forces launched air strikes, backed by the United States, in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah.

Construction industry faces reckoning over racism on job sites: Industry stakeholders say racialized and marginalized people have been largely left out of this economy, and that those who do penetrate the sector are more often clustered at the bottom, in the less-desirable positions or trades.

Canaccord revenue climbs almost 40 per cent: Canaccord Genuity Corp. generated more than half-a-billion dollars in revenue last quarter – an increase of almost 40 per cent from the same quarter a year ago – driven mostly by a surge in fee revenue from its advisory business.

Listen to The Decibel: U.S. correspondent Adrian Morrow joins us to talk about what makes the Line 5 pipeline battle different, why anti-pipeline activists were able to gather such a broad coalition of supporters, and why shutting down Line 5 could mean higher gas prices for Ontario and Quebec.

Elections Canada eyes safety ahead of anticipated election call: Campaigning could be underway by August, when it might coincide with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

MORNING MARKETS

World shares ride earnings to fresh high, U.S. dollar flat in anticipation of labour market data: Global shares rode earnings to a record high on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields languished in the wait for U.S. employment data to provide clues to the pace of monetary tightening in the world’s biggest economy. Across Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE 100 were both up around 0.5%, with the latter supported by strong results from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey and insurer Legal and General.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Where is the sports merchandise for Canadian women athletes?

“This lack of investment is not only frustrating for fans of women’s sport, but it also undermines the broader growth of women’s sports, handcuffing their ability to build their fanbases.” - Katie Lebel

Canada should Indigenize the Senate

“One place where significant and meaningful change is immediately possible is in the Canadian Senate, which might be this country’s ultimate colonial institution.” - Kluane Adamek

Now is the time to regulate voting technologies in Canada

“The work that governments and election officials do now will influence their ability to adapt in future elections, to promote voting integrity and ultimately to see to the health of our democratic elections.” - Nicole Goodman and Aleksander Essex

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Super Sema follows the world-changing adventures of an extraordinary young girl Sema and her twin brother MB on their mission to protect their African town of Dunia from the villainous Tobor. YouTube Originals

Parents Picks: Science series for DIY activities and education

While there are plenty of books, kits, camps and online tutorials out there to offer momentary respite, why not give yourself a break and let your kids watch some science-based shows?

Hopefully they will inspire them to get off the couch and try out some experiments and learn a thing or two. (But of course, then comes the clean-up – it’s a never-ending cycle.) Check out these TV ideas to get your kids excited about science.

MOMENT IN TIME: Aug. 4, 2005

Open this photo in gallery Newly sworn-in Canadian Governor General Michaelle Jean acknowledges applause after being sworn-in on Parliament Hill in Ottawa September 27, 2005. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Michaëlle Jean appointed G-G

Refugee, activist, documentary filmmaker, award-winning journalist – Michaëlle Jean had already experienced much and occupied many roles before being named Canada’s first Black governor-general. Jean succeeded Adrienne Clarkson, the first racialized governor-general – reinforcing Canada’s claim to being a society that celebrates multiculturalism and immigration. In Jean’s case, her family had fled a dictatorship in Haiti and ultimately settled in Quebec. As a student, she became fluent in five languages, while also beginning her work in women’s shelters. Her vice-regal appointment, however, was controversial: She and her husband, filmmaker Jean-Daniel Lafond, were said to support Quebec separatism, and her dual citizenship – she became a French citizen through her marriage to Lafond – was also a concern. In response, she denounced separatism and renounced her French citizenship. During her term, she continued to raise eyebrows at times, especially when she seemed to be crossing the line into the political – an incident involving the eating of raw seal meat being one example. However, she will mostly be remembered for her active role in advancing human rights, advocating for the arts and urban youth, supporting northern and Indigenous issues and promoting Canada’s role in the broader world. – Ibnul Chowdhury

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

