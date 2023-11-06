Good morning,

Benjamin and Michele Katz already had tickets to Israel when the war began. But watching the images of bloodshed, the idea of backing out never occurred to them.

A state-funded body that encourages immigration has seen a considerable rise in the number of people opening files to make aliyah, the process of immigrating to Israel. “Unfortunately, we know that every time in Israel there’s a crisis, it directly influences Jewish communities around the world,” said Shay Felber, director of the aliyah and absorption unit at the Jewish Agency for Israel.

It is an indication of the profound questions being contemplated by Jews around the world after the Oct. 7 attacks when Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 Israelis and took at least 242 people hostage.

Open this photo in gallery: Benjamin and Michele Katz in Netanya, Israel, on Nov. 2, 2023.Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

Israel’s subsequent war on Hamas has killed more than 9,700 people, including nearly 4,800 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, and laid waste to large parts of the densely populated territory.

Today, Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families, remain stuck and struggling in the Gaza Strip.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Sunday that it had no information about when the Rafah border crossing, the only way out, would be reopened and that the timeline for evacuations was uncertain. Nearly 450 eligible individuals are on a list that has been communicated by GAC to regional partners. Canada has one of the largest contingents of foreign nationals in Gaza.

“Every second that passes by and my family is not safely escorted to me, there is a possibility of not seeing them ever again,” said Nael Alhalees, a Canadian with family members in central Gaza.

They have been reduced to one meal and one drink a day, and his 13-year-old daughter has lost 13 pounds, he said. One of the family’s cats, a white Persian, is now grey because of the dust and rubble.

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press

Unearthing climate history frozen in time

This summer, a small team of researchers camped in B.C. on Combatant Col, hoping to find new insights into the changing climate buried by centuries of heavy snowfall.

The Globe and Mail is following this project from the icefield to the laboratory, to help understand the string of climate-related events that are buffeting Western Canada. If successful, using deep ice samples extracted from glaciers, the ice core science would fill in some of the large gaps in the historic climate record.

Open this photo in gallery: Researchers hope to find new insights into the changing climate.Grant Callegari/Hakai Institute/Handout

Inside the deadly world of Chinese squid ships

Fishing is ranked as the deadliest job in the world and, by many measures, Chinese squid ships are among the most brutal as human trafficking, violence, filthy conditions and death are common. China’s dominance in the industry has come at a moment when the world’s hunger for products from the sea has never been greater.

Reporters from The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization based in Washington, spent four years documenting conditions on distant-water vessels, sometimes by boarding them at sea to talk to crew, or by pulling alongside to interview officers by radio or through notes thrown aboard in bottles. This investigation revealed work conditions that were often dire and sometimes deadly.

Open this photo in gallery: In August, 2019, The Outlaw Ocean Project team inspected a rusty Chinese fishing vessel, the Victory205, on the sea with speedboats off the coast of West Africa.Fábio Nascimento / The Outlaw Ocean Project/Fábio Nascimento / The Outlaw Ocean Project

Holiday spending: Retailers brace for a drop in consumer spending as mounting financial stress has customers watching their budgets more closely than ever.

Telecommunications: Rogers is set to lock out about 300 technicians in British Columbia after their union served strike notice on behalf of members who recently transitioned from Shaw.

Sticky business: Canada sends more maple syrup to Germany than any other food or agricultural product. How did Germany get hooked on the sweet, sticky stuff?

Environment: Conservationists fear Ottawa is walking back its election pledge to close down open-net fish farms on the B.C. coast.

Alberta: Premier Danielle Smith will consider legislation requiring parental consent before teachers can use a student’s preferred pronouns, a contentious proposal embraced by her party’s membership.

COP28: Tense negotiations at the final meeting on a climate-related loss and damages fund ended Saturday ahead of the conference, with participants agreeing that the World Bank would temporarily host the fund.

Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the U.S. to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.

Morning markets

Easing rate worries bolster stocks: World shares were heading for a sixth straight session of gains on Monday, helped by last week’s bond rally, as markets priced in earlier rate cuts in the United States and Europe. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.14 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.71 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was higher at 73.32 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Rob Csernyik: “While Myspace and Vine lost their dominance and influence owing to competition and shifting tastes, the rapid decline in Twitter’s value and the company’s product are from Mr. Musk trying to fix certain things that weren’t broken to begin with. Making a mess of his own business is one thing, but I wish he didn’t have to affect mine.”

Alexandra Hudson: “Today, Canadians often use ‘politeness’ to silence others. Very often, these calls for politeness are made by people in positions of power to keep the powerless powerless. Perhaps now is the time for Canadians to be less polite – and become more civil.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Adjusting to the time change can be tough. Here are four ways to refresh your bedroom for a better sleep

Earlier nights and brighter mornings are ahead for most Canadians since we set our clocks back by one hour. It may seem like an opportunity for an additional hour of sleep, but research shows that few actually reap that benefit.

If you want to invest in getting better rest throughout this fall and winter, refreshing your bedroom furniture and nighttime wear can help. In this week’s Style File, we’re looking at what’s new in sleep, in the areas of home and design, wellness and fashion.

Moment in time: Nov. 26, 1948

Open this photo in gallery: Calgary Stampeder fans, sporting cowboy costumes, make their presence felt in Toronto as they entertain passers-by with square dancing in front of [Old] City Hall, Nov. 27, 1948.John Boyd/The Globe and Mail

Grey Cup fans arrive in Toronto

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re showcasing the Grey Cup.

Grey Cup hoopla began in 1948 when the Calgary Stampeders football team, 250 fans and 12 horses took a train to Toronto, as the undefeated Stamps got set to play in the Canadian championship game for the first time. On Friday, Nov. 26, when the train arrived at the city’s Union Station, well-refreshed Westerners disembarked to the Royal York Hotel across the street and – dressed like cowboys, square-dancing and singing – showed buttoned-down Easterners how to party, as Globe photographer John Boyd’s photo, taken at City Hall, attests. On Saturday, the Stamps beat the Ottawa Rough Riders 12-7 at Varsity Stadium, and celebrations continued back at the packed lobby of the staid hotel. In the Monday Globe and Mail, columnist Jim Coleman wrote, “the gaudily caparisoned Calgary supporters were boisterous and noisy but well-behaved and courteously declined to ride their horses into the elevators.” The Grey Cup, first played in 1909, would never again be just about a football game. Philip King

