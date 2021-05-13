Morning Update: More provinces reject AstraZeneca vaccine

Good morning,
Yesterday, the federal government sent provinces the details for their next shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine – including 250,000 for Ontario alone – but it’s not clear how many provinces will accept them.
Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have joined the ranks of provinces no longer offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for first doses. They have cited growing concerns over the shot’s link to rare but potentially deadly blood clots.
Meanwhile, British Columbia cited a supply shortage in announcing Wednesday that it would stop using AstraZeneca as a first dose. Saskatchewan has also said it has stopped use of AstraZeneca because of a lack of supply.
- Not quite a miracle, but a mystery: How has Canada’s pandemic epicentre, the city with one-fifth of Canada’s 24,756 pandemic deaths, managed to put off a third coronavirus resurgence? And what other cities can learn from its success
- Study: People who receive mixture of COVID-19 vaccine doses are more likely to experience side effects
- Q&A: Are COVID-19 vaccines messing with women’s menstrual cycles?
Bankrupt firms tapped federal wage subsidy
The federal wage subsidy program, aimed at preserving jobs during the pandemic, was designed so broadly that bankrupt businesses in the process of winding up their operations were able to access it, a Globe and Mail analysis has found.
Dozens of companies that filed for bankruptcy before the pandemic – and dozens more afterward – received the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS). But bankrupt companies, which by definition are in the process of closing their business, were already planning on laying off all their workers, meaning their CEWS-subsidized jobs were likely unsalvageable in the first place.
Pipeline dispute heats up
Enbridge Inc. will continue to operate the Line 5 pipeline in defiance of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s May 12 deadline to shut it down, but the state’s Attorney-General says it remains intent on obtaining a court order that would enforce her notice to cease operations. The Canadian government has warned a shutdown would represent a threat to this country’s energy security.
- “In a way, this is nothing new. On large, expensive national infrastructure projects, Canada has always had to choose between building and paying for the project ourselves and throwing in our lot with the Americans. It’s always complicated,” writes John Ibbitson.
- Meanwhile, Lawrence Martin says “Rather than show flexibility toward Canada in the confrontation over the vital Line 5 pipeline, she’s treating the good neighbour as badly as Donald Trump did, prompting a showdown.”
Elsewhere: Colonial Pipeline edges toward reopening as U.S. fuel shortages worsen
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel: At a news conference, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canada must apply pressure to ratchet down the spiralling conflict in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank and prevent more guns from deployment in clashes he says breach international law.
Indigenous leaders call for delay in vote for new AFN national chief: The executive committee of the Assembly of First Nations met yesterday and voted to proceed with the election, over objections from regional chiefs from Quebec, British Columbia and Yukon, even as chiefs across the country expressed concerns about a potentially unfair contest.
Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder after man found dead in woods: Investigators said the alleged killing took place while the officer was off duty, but few details have been released. An autopsy was to take place Thursday in Saskatoon.
MORNING MARKETS
Inflation fears linger: World markets fell on Thursday after a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation spooked Wall Street and sent bond yields surging, with European stocks mirroring losses in Asia. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.57 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.49 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.81 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.43 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
In ousting Liz Cheney, Republicans have decided Trump is their future
David Shribman: “But far from displaying the unity that the voice vote suggested, this entire episode laid bare two vital divisions in American political life: the yawning gulf between Republicans and Democrats; and the Republican Party’s continuing struggle over the role of Mr. Trump in its past and, just as consequential, in its future.”
Why ‘Canadian’ shouldn’t be an option on the census
Daniel Panneton: “The very idea of a Canadian ethnicity, through its use and denial, functions as a tool of othering. Canadians today can give multiple responses to questions about their ethnic identity, helping better capture the kaleidoscopic nature of our national past and present.”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Indigenous fashion: aim for inspiration – not appropriation
Like true business people, many Indigenous designers may wish that more non-Indigenous people would gravitate towards their designs and embrace them – just as we have embraced the dominant culture’s mighty Crocs. And also, supporting Indigenous businesses contributes to greater economic sovereignty for Indigenous communities.
However, people should not be recreating anything from the culture. So anyone out there with disposable cash, you know what to do. Unless, of course, you’re pondering the purchase of an Atlanta or Cleveland baseball jersey or hat – that’s something a little different.
MOMENT IN TIME: May 13, 1973
Bobby Riggs wins match dubbed The Mother’s Day Massacre
Long after his retirement from tennis in 1959, former champion Bobby Riggs discovered he could remain in the spotlight when he began to criticize fellow player Billie Jean King’s demands for equal pay. Riggs challenged King, who was then the No. 1-ranked female tennis player in the world, to a match, but she refused. Eventually, Riggs’s challenge was accepted by the world’s No. 2 female player, Margaret Court. The match took place on this day in 1973, which happened to be Mother’s Day. Prior to the match, Riggs presented Court with a dozen roses. “To the nicest mother in tennis,” he said. The match was dubbed “The Mother’s Day Massacre” after Riggs defeated Court in two straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Following the widely publicized trouncing, King accepted Riggs’s challenge and ultimately triumphed over him four months later in a famous match called “The Battle of the Sexes.” King beat Riggs in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. The episode was dramatized in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes, with Steve Carell playing Bobby Riggs, Jessica McNamee playing Margaret Court, and Emma Stone playing a victorious Billie Jean King. Dylan Earis
