Morning Update: More veterans using cannabis; Alberta’s UCP passes controversial motion

The number of veterans using opioids declined significantly as cannabis use increased

Opioid prescriptions fell 31 per cent between 2012 and last fiscal year, while the number of veterans getting reimbursed for medical marijuana jumped from 68 to nearly 7,300 (for subscribers). Experts caution that more research is needed to determine if there are any concrete links between the use of the drugs, but the data does echo trends in the U.S. that suggest people may be using cannabis instead of opioids.

The spike in cannabis prescriptions came despite Veterans Affairs putting a cap last year on monthly reimbursements. That new limit had a devastating effect on veterans in one New Brunswick town, with many saying they tried to take their own lives to end the spiral into relapse.

Globe in Beirut: Hezbollah-led alliance rises in Lebanon elections

Lebanon’s powerful Iranian-backed, Hezbollah-led alliance strengthened its position in the sectarian-riven parliament in the country’s first election in nine years, highlighting Iran’s regional rise at the expense of Saudi Arabia.

The alliance, which includes the Shiite Amal party and the Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party, was on course to win half or more of the seats in the 128-parliament, up from about a third, in a power shift that will somewhat reduce Saudi Arabia’s influence in the government.

The likelihood of gains for the Hezbollah-led alliance was based on widely reported preliminary results. Final results are expected later on Monday.

Alberta’s United Conservative Party delegates passed a controversial LGBTQ-focused motion

Party members voted 57 per cent in favour of a resolution calling for parental consent for students wanting to join any school club, a measure that critics say could result in children in gay-straight alliances being outed to their parents. “This is about outing gay kids,” UCP whip Ric McIver said. While UCP Leader Jason Kenney said the motion’s passing won’t affect his party’s election platform, it will provide political fodder for the NDP as it attacks the socially conservative elements of the UCP. Separately, delegates voted 98 per cent in favour of repealing Alberta’s carbon tax.

Playoffs: Jets look to advance; Raptors hope to avoid elimination

The Winnipeg Jets will advance to the Western Conference finals if they manage to beat the Nashville Predators on home ice tonight (9:30 p.m. ET). The Jets won Game 5 handily on Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead. One player who’s been key to the Jets’ playoff run has been Paul Stasny, the 12-year NHL vet acquired at the trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors are on the verge of being swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second year in a row. They’ll hit the court in Cleveland tonight (8:30 p.m. ET) down 3-0 after losing a heartbreaker on Saturday, when LeBron James let off a buzzer-beating shot for a 105-103 Cavs win.

Here’s Cathal Kelly’s take on the state of the Raptors: “How many times does Toronto have to pop all its rivets in the playoffs before someone will admit that the current formula has failed?”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A wind storm left three people dead in southern Ontario

Two arborists were killed in Milton when a tree fell, while a Hamilton man died after being electrocuted trying to clear a downed power line. Wind gusts reached more than 125 kilometres an hour on Friday, with hundreds of thousands of homes left in the dark.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks rise

Oil prices jumped to their highest since late 2014 on Monday on a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela and worries that the Unites States could re-impose sanctions on Iran, while stocks firmed and the greenback rose towards its 2018 peak. Tokyo’s Nikkei dipped marginally, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 1.5 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET. London’s FTSE 100 is closed. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was above 77.5 U.S. cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Trump deserves a prize for chaos, not peace

“You have to love this crazy world, which, on particular days, seems to have been designed by Salvador Dali during a magic mushroom overdose. Just when you think things could not get more wacky, news arrives that 18 Republican legislators have written a letter nominating U.S. President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. I’m thinking of starting a GoFundMe so they can exfoliate the dark stains from their noses; feel free to chip in.” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)



Illegal border-crossers could erode confidence in Canada’s immigration system – and in the Trudeau Liberals

“All three national political parties, and a majority of Canadians, support high levels of immigration, and the multicultural matrix through which these new arrivals integrate into the Canadian fabric. All of this could be at risk. Last year, more than 20,000 people entered Canada from the United States by avoiding regular crossings, where they would have been turned back. If the first four months of 2018 are any indication, the number this year could reach 60,000, which would threaten to overwhelm existing settlement services in Ontario and Quebec. These are not conventional refugees. Some are migrants who fear being deported from the United States. Some are arriving in the United States on visas, and then heading straight for Canada. This is wrong. But the Liberal government is playing down a situation that could soon become a crisis.” – John Ibbitson (for subscribers)



Why your DNA test won’t reveal the real you

“If you believe the marketing campaigns, you will, as AncestryDNA declares on their website, ‘discover what makes you uniquely you.’ You will, as another [direct-to-consumer] company suggests, discover more about your ‘DNA tribe.’ And you will, as virtually every ancestry company promises in one way or another, learn about your ’ethnic origins.’ I understand the interest in exploring family history. The results from these ancestry tests have produced many heartwarming stories about making new family connections. All wonderful. But the marketing associated with these products goes well beyond finding long-lost relatives. A consistent, underlying theme is that biological difference matters. These companies are selling a history that is largely rooted in biological variation, not culture or emotional connection. The clear message is that your genes are closely tied, at some intrinsic level, to who you are as a person.” – Timothy Caulfield, Canada Research Chair in health law and policy at University of Alberta



LIVING BETTER

Heart disease is the number one killer of women – so why is nobody talking about it?

There isn’t enough awareness about the disease that kills one woman in Canada every 20 minutes, trainer Paul Landini writes: “Twenty-five thousand women die from heart disease every year, yet the medical establishment – and the general public – still view it as a men’s health issue. Another grim stat: Two-thirds of heart-disease research focuses on men.”

MOMENT IN TIME

Canada celebrates German surrender



May 7, 1945: Spontaneous celebrations spread across Canada when news that Germany had surrendered reached North America. In Toronto, boisterous crowds filled the streets to celebrate the end of war in Europe. A few minutes after the first announcement, office workers spilled out of their buildings and poured into the streets. Decorated cars loaded down to the breaking point with whistle blowers and flag wavers, many in uniform, moved along roads covered in confetti. Traffic all but came to a halt along lower Yonge and Bay Streets. The celebratory parties and public gatherings continued into the night as the largest mass demonstration in the city’s history gathered steam. The next day, more organized celebrations were held, and it is May 8, 1945 which is now recognized as the official “VE-Day.” – Paula Wilson



