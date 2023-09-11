Good morning,

An aftershock rattled Moroccans as they mourned victims of the nation’s strongest earthquake in more than a century and sought to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach ruined mountain villages.

The disaster killed more than 2,100 people – a number that is expected to rise. The UN estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake, and Moroccans were shaken anew on Sunday by a magnitude 3.9 aftershock.

The ancient city of Marrakesh is now caught between the desire to mourn the losses of families and friends, and the need for economic survival on its traditional tourism business, notes a Globe dispatch from the city.

Global Affairs Canada said Saturday that it was not aware of any Canadian citizens injured or killed in the earthquake, and did not provide an update Sunday morning.

The latest on the G20 summit

Analysis: India was determined not to allow the Ukraine conflict to derail the summit, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the event would be remembered for success, adding that the African Union as a permanent member and expanding the G20 to represent an additional 54 countries. But there was little progress made on other key issues.

Modi scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests in Canada against India.

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill Canadian aid worker

Just days after’s Russia’s full-scale invasion, Anthony Ihnat made his way to Ukraine. He had grown up in Toronto as the son of Slovakian immigrants, so he felt a connection to the region and wanted to help. He spent months near the front lines in eastern Ukraine, delivering aid and rescuing civilians from ravaged villages.

Over the weekend, Ihnat, 58, was killed in Ukraine’s Donbas region, when a team from humanitarian non-profit Road to Relief came under a Russian drone attack. It’s a sobering reminder of the danger faced by aid volunteers and medics, while Road to Relief director Emma Igual, a 32-year-old from Barcelona, is missing and feared dead. Two others were injured.

Open this photo in gallery: RJ Barrett #9 of Canada drives to the basket during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 3rd Place game on September 10, 2023 in Manila, Philippines.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Canada’s men’s basketball team gives the country a squad we can all get behind

Winning isn’t the whole story when it comes to great teams. No one likes a loser. But it’s not all of it. Along with wins, great teams have personality, writes Cathal Kelly. On Sunday at the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup, Canada beat the United States 127-118 in overtime to win bronze.

“We no longer have great artists to express our national character, or none that we all agree on. We have athletes. Every country gets the teams it deserves. Right now, Canada must be doing something right, because here is a team you can feel the whole country falling for all at once,” Kelly writes.

Also on our radar

Soccer: Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigned after kissing a player on the lips without her consent in a scandal which overshadowed Spain winning the Women’s World Cup.

Awards: Photojournalist Siegfried Modola has won a prestigious international award for his work covering the civil war in Myanmar, including a photo essay for The Globe and Mail. See his original work, titled “Inside Myanmar’s armed uprising.”

Politics: Conservatives have departed a key policy convention in Quebec City united behind a package of hot-button social policies. You can also read Shannon Proudfoot’s analysis: Enough is enough for Pierre Poilievre and Conservatives on the rise.

Brain research: Researchers at the University of Western Ontario developed an algorithm to find hidden patterns in functional brain scans that could predict a patient’s eventual recovery in the early days of their injury – an AI tool they want to test in hospitals around the world.

Accounting: A plan by the governing accounting bodies in Ontario and Quebec to break away from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada is facing growing opposition from those who want the profession to remain unified across the country.

Hurricane Lee: The Category 3 storm barrelled Sunday through open waters just northeast of the Caribbean, unleashing heavy swell on several islands as it restrengthened.

Airlines: Canadian flights ramp up growth plans amid increased competition, setting stage for cheaper fares on the busiest routes.

Morning markets

World shares gain: Global shares edged up on Monday thanks in part to a burst of risk appetite, with the yen jumping by the most against the U.S. dollar in two months after the head of the Bank of Japan hinted at an eventual shift away from negative interest rates. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.39 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.43 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.58 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was higher at 73.53 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

We must end the unwitnessed safe supply of opioids

“As a doctor, I am bound by certain ethics and standards of practice. I am bound first and foremost to ‘do no harm.’ I am also bound to provide evidence-based care to my patients. These are both virtues of the profession, guiding principles that ensure that patients are given the best available care, without being exposed to treatments that may harm them. But sometimes, these two principles come into conflict.” - Mark Mallet

Australia’s potential “Indigenous voice” may not achieve equity, but it’s better than nothing

“It is time for Canada to think differently, recognize the truth staring at it in the face, and live up to its promises of meaningful reconciliation. Australia and Norway have proven they’re at least willing to start down that path. Why don’t we?” - Tanya Talaga

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

One secret to happy aging? Learn to stop fearing it

Fighting the signs of aging is a costly effort. But where do negative attitudes toward aging come from in the first place? Perhaps part of society’s fear of aging is tied to the fear of illness. Plus the fact that North American society is very segregated, where older and younger people rarely intermingle, contributes to people’s fears about what they haven’t experienced.

However, multiple studies show a positive attitude toward one’s own aging is associated with better physical health and well-being.

The five skin-care ingredients worth investing in, according to experts

What does it cost to try to stay young forever? Inside the hyped-up world of anti-aging

News photo archive: Venus Williams

Open this photo in gallery: Venus Williams reacts as she beats Romanian Irina Spirlea in a tie-breaker in the semifinals at the U.S. Open in New York, September 5.Blake Sell/Reuters

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at tennis.

Venus Williams is one of the most powerful women in tennis – and not just because in her heyday her serve peaked at 199 kilometres an hour. Ms. Williams turned pro in 1994, when she was 14. Less than seven years later, she reached the ranking of No. 1 in the world – the first Black woman in the Open era, and only the second after Althea Gibson. Over her 30-year career, she has won seven Grand Slam singles titles (16 fewer than sister Serena, who is 15 months younger), US$43-million in prize money, and four Olympic golds. Off the court, she is a tireless advocate for equality for female athletes. She was instrumental in getting prize-money equity for women at Wimbledon and the French Open. Her humanitarian work has helped youth learn tennis and life skills, and her inspiration (along with Serena’s) has drawn a new generation of Black athletes to the sport. She’s parlayed her fame to a successful second career in fashion and design. Philip King

