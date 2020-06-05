Morning Update: Mourners gather for George Floyd, Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Good morning,

Only one place on Chinese soil has been able to remember Tiananmen Square: Hong Kong.

Thousands of people defied a police ban in Hong Kong, staging an illegal candlelight vigil to mark the 31st anniversary of the attack on Tiananmen, as China prepares to impose a new national-security law on the territory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the new law for Hong Kong in what was his strongest language to date. He also encouraged the more than 300,000 Canadian citizens living there to return home any time they feel threatened by Beijing’s repression.

Opinion (Konrad Yakabuski): Trudeau’s non-decision on Huawei is the decision

Open this photo in gallery People say prayers and light candles at a vigil along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong on June 4, 2020, to mark the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing. RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP/Getty Images

Mourners gather for memorial service for George Floyd

George Floyd’s service was the first in a series of memorials set for three cities over six days. Yesterday’s memorial took place in Minneapolis, as a judge a few blocks away set bail for the three fired police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s death.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of Black folks. Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said in a fierce eulogy. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, `Get your knee off our necks!“’

Opinion (Michael Adams and Marva Wisdom): Yes Canada, we too have an anti-Black racism problem

A look at cases of police brutality in Canada

Push for body cameras intensifies after RCMP strikes Inuit man with truck in Nunavut

B.C. family wants justice for Indigenous man who died in police custody

N.B. police ask for independent review after officer shoots, kills woman during wellness check

Wes Hall writes: For too long too many have said: “This is not my problem,” that anti-Black racism and hate are somehow distant from the lives we live here in Canada. I am here to tell you they are not. When I look into the mirror, I see George Floyd.

Open this photo in gallery Reverend Al Sharpton addresses mourners during a memorial service for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 4, 2020. NICHOLAS PFOSI/Reuters

CMHC to tighten lending standards for homebuyers

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is toughening up its underwriting standards to make it harder to get mortgage insurance. It says this will dampen “excessive” demand and keep prices in check at a time of economic uncertainty.

What’s changing as of July 1:

Potential homebuyers will be banned from borrowing funds to make a down payment.

The credit score required to get insurance will be raised to 680 from a minimum of 600.

Borrowers’ gross-debt ratio must be no greater than 35 per cent and their total debt-service ratio must be no greater than 42 per cent.

Rob Carrick writes that the new rules could actually improve affordability by driving prices down. What we know for sure is that people who buy homes will be better able to carry them. They’ll have demonstrated the ability to responsibly manage debt – that’s the higher credit rating.

Coronavirus news: here’s what you missed

Ontario and B.C. long-term care operator to review elder abuse at facilities

Sienna Senior Living Inc., one of Canada’s largest owners and operators of private, for-profit long-term care homes, has referred a whistle-blower’s allegations of elder abuse in one of its Ontario facilities to police and launched a company-wide review into its policies and practices.

“I have witnessed forced feeding, feeding while patient is laying down/sleeping, feeding a deceased patient to a point where the resident needed to be suctioned before the funeral home came,” says a copy of the complaint obtained by The Globe and Mail. “I have witnessed residents being smacked, told to ‘shut up, I am sick of you giving me a hard time.'”

More than 30 countries including Canada have committed a record US$8.8-billion to finance a global vaccination organization for the next five years, during a Global Vaccine Summit that was hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

have committed a record US$8.8-billion to finance a global vaccination organization for the next five years, during a Global Vaccine Summit that was hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Brazil’s indigenous populations are experiencing deaths caused by the disease increasing more than fivefold in the past month, according to data collected by a national association of first peoples.

are experiencing deaths caused by the disease increasing more than fivefold in the past month, according to data collected by a national association of first peoples. Companies beginning to reopen across the country may face premium rate hikes for third-party liability insurance as Canadian insurers weigh the risks of novel coronavirus contagion in industries with higher levels of personal contact.

NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan: The format calls for each team playing eight games to determine playoff seeding plus the possible utilization of a play-in tournament for the final spot in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference postseason fields.

Nova Scotia gunman was on police radar long before mass shooting: They are also reviewing a policy under which some RCMP records are purged after two years, in light of a now-deleted 2011 police safety bulletin that warned Gabriel Wortman had a stash of weapons and had said he wanted to kill a police officer.

Global stocks and euro surge ahead of U.S. jobs data: World stocks held their ground near three-month highs as the euro hit its highest level since March, thanks to Europe’s stimulus boost, fueling hopes for a global rebound. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.10 per cent just before 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.53 per cent and 1.89 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.74 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.66 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading above 74 US cents.

To avoid another pandemic, we must have more respect for the natural world

Jane Goodall: “Let us show respect for each other, for the other sentient animals and for Mother Nature. For the sake of the well-being of our children and theirs, and for the health of this beautiful planet Earth, our only home.”

Are we ready to talk about defunding the police?

Alok Mukherjee: “It opens the door to a serious, urgently needed conversation about alternative models of community safety and well-being. The question now is the same as it has ever been: Is there the political will?”

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

10 recent books on racism in Canada and the U.S.

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue across the U.S. and around the world after the death of Black Minnesotan George Floyd. In Canada, racism might look different than how it is portrayed in the U.S. but still remains an unresolved issue for us at home. For those who are taking the leap to educate themselves on what is happening, and to better understand the problems at hand, here are some books that highlight Black voices and challenge historical perspectives.

MOMENT IN TIME: June 5, 1833

Open this photo in gallery Watercolour portrait of English author and mathematician Ada Byron (later Lovelace, 1815 - 1852), c.1835. Painted by Alfred Edward Chalon, died 1860. New York Public Library

Ada Lovelace meets Charles Babbage and invents the first computer program

In an age when it wasn’t expected, Ada Lovelace learned history, languages, music, chemistry and mathematics. When she was barely a teenager, in the late 1820s, she wanted to learn to fly and studied birds for her book on “flyology,” as she put it. She never got off the ground but did take flight in another sense. On June 5, 1833, she met the brilliant polymath Charles Babbage, the Londoner who is considered the inventor of the first mechanical computer, the Difference Engine, and its more sophisticated successor, the Analytical Engine. Ms. Lovelace took the concept of Mr. Babbage’s computer to a new level, where she imagined it could create as well as merely calculate as it “weaves algebraic patterns just as the Jacquard loom weaves flowers and leaves.” When she was 27, she published what many modern-day computer scientists consider the first computer program, which would use Mr. Babbage’s Analytical Engine (never built) to calculate Bernoulli numbers, used in number theory. In her writings, she foresaw that "a new, a vast and a powerful language is developed for the future use of analysis.” Only in recent years has her pioneering contribution to the digital age been fully recognized. Eric Reguly

