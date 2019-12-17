Morning Update: Naming names in church abuse; Danforth shooting lawsuit; Southern Africa drought

Good morning,
The Jesuits of Canada will release the names of priests accused of sexual abuse
The Jesuits are the only major Catholic diocese or religious order in Canada to pledge to release the names, following the example of a wave of disclosures in the United States.
A list of names and where the priests worked will be made public by January, 2021, or sooner. A company has been hired to review historical files and will include allegations that are considered “more likely true than not after investigation.” That’s the same template used by a Jesuit order in the U.S.
Jesuits of Canada has also disclosed that it paid almost $6-million in out-of-court settlements to victims up until 2007, and $1.1-million since then.
Victims of Toronto’s Danforth shooting have launched a lawsuit against the gun maker
The class-action suit alleges Smith & Wesson failed to incorporate safety measures that could have prevented the bloodshed in July of 2018, when two people were killed and 13 others injured.
The handgun used in the shooting was stolen. The lawsuit takes aim at an agreement Smith & Wesson signed in the U.S. in 2000 committing to adopt smart gun technology in its firearms. That technology ensures only authorized users can fire the weapon.
The agreement collapsed after former U.S. president George W. Bush came to power, but lawyers representing the Danforth victims say the agreement showed Smith & Wesson recognized the public safety risk of its products but did little to mitigate it.
Extreme weather means 45 million in Southern Africa face severe food shortages
Drought, flooding, storms and other extreme weather events have already left 11 million suffering emergency levels of food shortages in nine countries. And the crisis is expected to get much worse over the next few months, correspondent Geoffrey York reports from Mozambique.
And it’s becoming increasingly clear that severe drought – this is the second in three years – is linked to the effects of climate change. Southern Africa’s temperatures are rising at twice the global average, the United Nations says.
“We are seeing people going two to three days without food, entire herds of livestock wiped out by drought and small-scale farmers with no means to earn money to tide them over a lean season,” said Michael Charles, head of the International Red Cross.
Boeing is halting 737 Max production
The decision to pause production in January comes as the Federal Aviation Administration says it won’t approve the plane’s return to service before 2020.
Boeing has continued to produce the Max jets even though deliveries are frozen until regulators clear the aircraft to fly again after two deadly crashes that left 346 people dead. The planes were grounded in March amid concerns about flight-control software.
This is the first time Boeing has stopped production in more than 20 years.
The federal deficit is now slated to be significantly higher than initially projected
The 2020-2021 deficit is expected to come in at $28.1-billion, an $8.4-billion increase from budget projections this past March. And billions more will be added over the next four years as the Liberal government implements a new tax cut and adjusts federal pension obligations because of low interest rates.
Here’s Campbell Clark’s view: “The Liberals might be able to deliver on election promises, or leave a lot of room for spending ‘firepower,’ but they cannot do both – not unless they ditch the promise to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio from growing.”
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Protests build in India: Thousands of protesters took to the streets as tensions increase over a new citizenship law that critics say violates India’s secular constitution. The legislation gives citizenship to non-Muslims who fled to India amid religious persecution. Some Muslims face possible detention as courts determine their legal status.
Ontario scraps Hamilton LRT project: Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney blamed rising costs for cancelling a planned light-rail line in downtown Hamilton. Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said the decision is “a betrayal by the province.”
Surrey’s mayor wants to build a canal for tourism: Doug McCallum, the mayor of B.C.’s second-largest city, said he was inspired by travels to Qatar and Venice. At least one councillor is opposed: Jack Hundial called it “perhaps one of the dumbest ideas I have ever heard.”
MORNING MARKETS
European stocks slid from record highs and sterling dropped amid reports that Britain’s prime minister was ready to play rough in Brexit talks. U.S.-China trade optimism and reassuring economic data from China had driven Asia and the main emerging market stocks index to 18-month highs overnight, but the greens immediately turned red when London, Frankfurt and Paris opened. The FTSE 100, which had seen its best day in nearly a year on Monday, dropped 0.2 per cent. The pound fell 1 per cent to back below $1.32 and nearly 2 per cent under Thursday and Friday’s post-election highs of over $1.35.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Rona Ambrose is the type of candidate an electable Conservative Party needs
Robyn Urback: “There’s a reason many Conservatives, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall, have already pegged her as the person to lead the post-Andrew Scheer Conservative Party. Ambrose is both well regarded internally and conceivably attractive to the wider Canadian electorate, making her one of those rare candidates that everyone can get behind.”
Empowered by TV: The male buffoon, from Don Cherry to Boris Johnson
John Doyle: “These figures are sometimes lazily defined as ‘strongmen’ when what they actually share is an inarticulate, rambling manner of speaking and a command of clichés. They overcome their limitations by being loud, assured and unashamed.”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Three reader essays on cultural identity
“Please,” writes Caroline Shaheed, “before you ask me what my background is, ask yourself why you want to know.”
Now 50, Laura Francis says she is “officially done being the token black person who educates white people on everything minority.”
Matthew Murtagh-Wu writes about finding his identity through food: “I’m learning to own my cuisine, and not to apologize or warn people before giving it to them out of fear of it being too Chinese.”
MOMENT IN TIME
The first issue of Vogue is published
Dec. 17, 1892: Before Anna Wintour, before French fashion icon Carine Roitfeld and before Beyoncé’s cover issue, there was Arthur Baldwin Turnure. The American businessman founded Vogue in 1892, but the weekly gazette bore little resemblance to the glossy tome we know now. For one thing, there were a lot of men involved: Turnure created the magazine for “men of affairs, as well as the belle.” Vogue was to offer New York’s 19th-century aristocrats pages of opulent homes and items to spend their money on, but, more importantly, it was to give them a social order to follow. After all, without England’s rules around class and decorum, how were they to distinguish themselves from everyone else? It was only in 1909, when entrepreneur Condé Nast bought the publication, that it began to transform into a fashion bible. In the years that followed, Vogue grew up alongside the American ready-to-wear industry and editors began working with manufacturers, receiving depictions of the latest garments at the same time they were being delivered to shops across the country. Still, the 21st-century version often retains an out-of-touch flavour – a December writeup lauded Hailey Bieber’s “cozy” winter outfit for running errands, featuring a pair of $900 Balenciaga mules. – Carine Abouseif
