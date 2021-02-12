Morning Update: Newfoundland and Labrador delay voting in almost half of ridings after outbreak

Good morning,

Newfoundland and Labrador will postpone Saturday’s election in nearly half the province’s ridings. The decision comes as 100 new cases of the coronavirus are confirmed, the biggest single-day spike yet.

With most cases appearing in the region around St. John’s, voting will proceed as scheduled in other parts of the province and mail-in voting has been extended. But the results will not be released until all voting in the province has finished at an undetermined later date.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many election workers have resigned out of fear of interacting with the public on election day,” the province’s voting authority said in a statement. “We cannot hold traditional polls without the support of these people.”

Other COVID-19 updates:

Open this photo in gallery The long line of customers waiting to shop at the Costco store at Creekside Crossing Shopping Mall in Mississauga, Ont., are photographed on Jan 11 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Ottawa approves Air Canada take over of Air Transat

The federal government has approved Air Canada’s $180-million takeover of Transat AT Inc., but applied conditions to it. Ottawa said the takeover was in the public’s best interest.

The conditions it imposed include a minimum number of jobs that must be preserved, the use of a price-monitoring mechanism and a commitment to protect Transat’s Montreal head office and brand.

The deal also still requires approval of the regulator in Europe, because of the two companies’ large presence in that market.

Story continues below advertisement

Also read: Farewell to the Learjet, known for decades as the limousine of the skies for the ultra-rich

Open this photo in gallery Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Education news roundup

Ontario is postponing March break until the week of April 12 in an effort to reduce COVID-19 spread as students return to in-person classes.

Laurentian University spent millions of dollars in research grants to keep the lights on because it had one main bank account where funds intended for academic work were mixed with money for operating costs.

A $1.2-million “out of the blue” donation to Canada’s youngest and smallest medical school from an American doctor will help create a centre for social accountability to address issues that affect Indigenous health, such as racism, says its dean.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Alberta Auditor-General to study opioid crisis response: Now that the virus pace has settled, he asks for the opioid crisis to be part of its review of the government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump impeachment trial: Closing their case on the third day of the former U.S. president’s trial before the Senate, the Democratic members of Congress, serving as prosecutors, tried to show that the mob believed they were storming the Capitol “at the president’s orders” to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Court documents outline domestic abuse by Nova Scotia gunman: The spouse of the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia told police that on the night he began his rampage she was beaten and shot at, and she begged for her life before she managed to escape.

MORNING MARKETS

World shares dip: World shares dipped on Friday as investors awaited progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus, while the U.S. dollar was set for a weekly loss. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.58 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.14 per cent. Many Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.50 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

Tax and Spend examines the intricacies and oddities of taxation and government spending. Sign up to get the newsletter directly to you inbox.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The Dallas Mavericks exposed the broken nature of American patriotism

Gary Mason: “Think about this: Many of those who cheered Mr. Trump’s condemnation of Mr. Kaepernick were almost assuredly among the ‘patriots’ who, furious with then-vice-president Mike Pence and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, chanted ‘U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A.’ as they breached the doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6 with menace in their eyes.”

Men and boys must commit to ending domestic violence

Raven Lacerte: “The fact that we are beginning the second year of the global pandemic, which has caused economic hardship and isolation, resulting in an increase in domestic violence, makes our work even more urgent.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable /The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Swift swipe, or careful connection? Dating in the modern world

Story continues below advertisement

Ghosting, breakups by text, messages left on “read” and ignored for days – just some of the brutally efficient realities of dating with the aid of technology.

Poetic and provocative, Toronto strategist Siri Agrell’s new book How to Get Laid Without Your Phone examines what we’ve lost with technology-facilitated intimacy – where conversations are scripted, polished and dispatched through a screen, and people are treated like they don’t exist in real life.

MOMENT IN TIME: Feb. 12, 1900

Open this photo in gallery Marci Bryant sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with the choir during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Wichita, Kan. Monday, Jan. 16, 2006. MIKE HUTMACHER/The Wichita Eagle via AP

The first performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing

From its first performance sung in 1900 by 500 schoolchildren to Alicia Keys’s production for the opening of the NFL Super Bowl last weekend, Lift Every Voice and Sing has had a lasting imprint on Black American culture. James Weldon Johnson was working at a segregated school in Jacksonville, Fla., when he wrote the lyrics in honour of the educator Booker T. Washington. It was performed for the first time on this day in 1900 as a tribute for Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Johnson’s younger brother Rosamond composed the music and the hymn quickly gained popularity and recognition, becoming known as the Black national anthem. The work became popular in the churches and Black communities of the South, and was a common refrain at demonstrations and organizing meetings during the civil rights movement of the 1960s and ’70s. It has found renewed relevance in recent years, in particular after the police killing of George Floyd last May. The song’s lyrics moved Johnson himself to tears and they continue to inspire and encourage people on the long road of justice: “Let us march on till victory is won.” Iain Boekhoff

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.