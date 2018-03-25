Morning Update: B.C. firm at centre of Brexit controversy; Ottawa looks to speed up justice system

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower says a B.C. firm was used to violate British election laws

Christopher Wylie says he helped start a Victoria-based consultancy company that ended up receiving millions of pounds as those on the leave side of the Brexit vote sought to work around campaign spending laws. A second whistle-blower also stepped forward yesterday with details about how a pro-leave faction allegedly funneled money to AggregateIQ. Wylie first made waves when he detailed how Cambridge Analytica misused Facebook data. He says AggregateIQ was effectively a division of Cambridge’s parent company, the SCL Group. AggregateIQ denied that charge and said it has “never knowingly been involved in any illegal activity.”

Canadian Facebook users say they’re going to change their use of the social network

Sixty-four per cent of those surveyed said they will be changing their privacy settings or reducing Facebook use in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data controversy. Another 10 per cent said they planned to suspend or delete their Facebook account. On Sunday, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg used full-page ads in several major newspapers to apologize for a “breach of trust.”

Ottawa is putting forward a bill aimed at speeding up a clogged justice system

The federal government is expected to reveal legislation this week that will attempt to curb the use of preliminary inquiries. Several provinces have already moved to limit the use of preliminary inquiries after a 2016 Supreme Court ruling imposed new time limits for criminal proceedings. A number of cases, including murder charges, were tossed out by judges for exceeding time limits. Ottawa’s bill will also attempt to reduce court appearances for Canadians who violate bail conditions, while cutting down on the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples and other minorities being denied bail.

Stormy Daniels says she was threatened in 2011 to keep quiet on Trump

In an interview on 60 Minutes, the adult-film star said an unknown man approached her in a parking lot in 2011 while she was with her infant daughter. Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, said the man told her to “forget the story.” Then, according to Daniels, the man “leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’” Daniels filed a suit against Trump earlier this month to challenge a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016, just before the U.S. election. She was paid US$130,000 by Trump’s lawyer in a deal some say may have violated campaign spending rules.

Tributes ruled the night at the Juno Awards

The brothers of Gord Downie walked to the stage hand-in-hand to accept the Artist of the Year award at Canadian music’s big night. “This is Gord’s award. ... It’s artist of the year but he was our man of a lifetime,” Patrick Downie said. (Dallas Green and Sarah Harmer also performed an acoustic cover of the Tragically Hip’s Bobcaygeon.) The night also saw Steven Page reunite for a performance with the Barenaked Ladies for the first time in a decade. And a number of female presenters used their time at the mic to call for equality in the music industry. “It’s time for a far greater awareness of what women have done and what we’re capable of doing,” singer Buffy Sainte-Marie said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Americans took to the streets to call for gun reform

Hundreds of thousands in the U.S. and beyond participated in protests over the weekend to call for stricter firearms laws. And a huge voice in this new wave of public cries for change has been youth: From the surviving students of February’s Florida school shooting to the families who descended on Washington on Saturday from Newtown, Conn., the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

MORNING MARKETS

Trade tensions ease

Global stocks came off six-week lows and U.S. stock futures jumped on Monday on optimism that the United States and China are set to begin negotiations on trade, easing fears about a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was at about 77.8 US cents. Crude oil futures slipped, but losses were capped by a rebound in stock markets and escalating Saudi-Iran tensions.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Justin Trudeau is losing the male voter. Can the PM win him back?

“A large chunk of the Liberals’ 2015 election platform, with its focus on middle-class economic insecurity, was aimed at male voters. The plan to spend big on infrastructure, which conjured images of cranes in the sky and allowed Trudeau to swing a hammer in photo ops, was aimed at a demographic that wasn’t too different from the one that elected Donald Trump. It worked. But Nanos’ weekly tracking polls suggest that Trudeau has lost about a third of the men that supported the Liberals three weeks after the 2015 election.” – Campbell Clark

Targeting teens with booze-filled pop is reckless and wrong

“In late February, ads for the subtly named sugary alcoholic beverage FCKDUP appeared on bus shelters near several Quebec high schools, proclaiming “One can = 4 drinks.” Days later, 14-year-old Athena Gervais drank one or more cans behind her Laval, Que., high school at lunchtime. What happened next isn’t clear, but four days later her body was found at the bottom of an adjacent ravine. Under extreme public pressure, the drink’s Quebec-based makers ceased production and the province ordered existing stocks removed from shelves. That’s called too little, too late. Public health officials in the United States and Canada raised the alarm as far back as 2010 about teenagers’ excessive consumption of “blackout in a can” drinks.” – Globe editorial

There is more than one way to die with dignity

“I believe no one with a terminal illness should be forced to endure suffering – but, if there is one lesson for me in the past year, death is not the only way to alleviate suffering. Managing physical suffering feels like traveling a winding road. Some days, it feels never-ending; other days, manageable, almost like the life I had before. Some days are so bad, I’m convinced death really is the only relief, but I’m brought back to reality when I think of what I could miss out on. … [But] it dismays me greatly there are continuing attempts to make it easier for people without terminal conditions to ask a doctor to end their life. It dismays me that a lobby organization calling itself Dying With Dignity is not actively lobbying for increased access to palliative and hospice care, or advocating for more community supports for people with disabilities to live as productively as possible. In other words, to live with dignity.” – Ing Wong-Ward

HEALTH PRIMER

Should I switch to high-protein bread?

Food manufacturers have taken note of our protein obsession by offering special protein-rich breads. But odds are you’re already getting enough protein without the need for these products. Instead, writes Leslie Beck, we should turn our attention to fibre. Most Canadians get only half the fibre they need each day, despite its link to a reduced risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

MOMENT IN TIME

Sheila Copps becomes first sitting MP to give birth



March 26, 1987: It might be considered commonplace in the House of Commons now, but 31 years ago, Sheila Copps became the first sitting Canadian MP to have a baby. Copps, then a 34-year-old Liberal MP representing Hamilton East in Ontario, gave birth to her daughter Danelle Marrero at 3:18 a.m. on March 26, 1987 at Ottawa’s Civic Hospital. Members from all parties applauded the announcement made during Question Period by Liberal leader John Turner. It was a defining moment in Canadian women’s political history. Copps, who took less than two months off, was frequently seen with her daughter by her side, but it wasn’t until more than a decade later that NDP MP Michelle Dockrill became the first MP to bring her baby into the House of Commons for a vote. Today, there is an ongoing discussion about making Parliament Hill more child-friendly, including formal rules to have babies in the Commons and a bid to remove financial punishment for parental leave. And Ottawa just added another chapter: Liberal MP Karina Gould recently became the first federal cabinet minister to have a baby while in office. Gould was born in 1987 – the same year Copps made history. − Laura Stone



