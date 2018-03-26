Morning Update: B.C. responds to housing-tax backlash; opioid-prescribing doctor gives up licence

Open this photo in gallery A voter marks the box to ‘Leave the European Union’ on an EU referendum postal ballot slip in London, on June 1, 2016. Vote Leave organizers credit AggregateIQ, which has just 20 employees, for helping win a narrow 52 per cent to 48 per cent victory, stunning pundits and some pollsters who expected the Remain side to eke out a narrow victory. Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

B.C. is overhauling a proposed housing tax after facing backlash

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial NDP government now says the empty-homes tax would apply to urban areas and not rural locations where many vacation homes are located. Most British Columbians won’t have to pay the tax, that had originally been set at 2 per cent of a property’s value. And Canadians outside of B.C. will now pay just 1 per cent. The tax is meant to target those who own homes but don’t live in them, along with families who report high worldwide income but pay little or no taxes in B.C. Those who live in B.C. and have second homes will be eligible for a $2,000 tax credit to make up for the new tax.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

The only Ontario doctor disciplined for prescribing opioids agreed to give up his licence

Windsor doctor Robert Stewart Cameron pleaded guilty to professional misconduct and agreed to give up his licence by April 30. The College of Physicians of Ontario said Cameron handed out prescriptions for high doses of painkillers to people whose cases should have raised red flags. Despite his plea, Cameron asserted that patients of his died after he was forced to stop prescribing narcotics; the disciplinary body disputes that claim. Cameron is the only one of the 84 high-dose opioid subscribers being investigated to face disciplinary action. The college fears that a forceful crackdown could cause physicians to abandon addicted patients amidst an opioid crisis that killed 1,053 Ontarians in the first six months of 2017.

The scandal around Canadian data firm AggregateIQ has deepened

British lawyers made public documents allegedly showing the Victoria company’s participation in a plan to break British election laws during the 2016 Brexit referendum. Lawyers put forward e-mails and chat-room discussions that they say show AIQ executives were directly involved in both the Vote Leave campaign and a youth-oriented group called BeLeave. Vote Leave allegedly set up BeLeave weeks before the vote as a way to exceed the £7-million campaign-spending limit. AIQ received about 40 per cent of Vote Leave’s £6.8-million budget, plus another £625,000 from BeLeave.

Justin Trudeau exonerated six B.C. First Nations chiefs hanged in the 1860s

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Five of the Tsilhqot’in war chiefs were arrested, convicted and hanged after being invited to attend peace talks. The sixth was ambushed while he was on his way to pay reparations for war victims. The story of deception by British colonial authorities has been passed down through generations of Tsilhqot’in. In 2014, when the Tsilhqot’in won a Supreme Court ruling awarding them land in B.C., the First Nation refused to engage in further talks to implement the decision until the records of the chiefs were wiped clean. Trudeau sat with current chiefs in a circle and expressed “profound regret” for the deception, before a First Nations drum song was played for the first time in the House of Commons.

Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation

The move comes just after Daniels’s 60 Minutes interview where she said she was threatened with violence to stay quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. Daniels sued Trump earlier this month over the terms of a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016. Now, Daniels is alleging Cohen attempted to portray her as a “liar” who “should not be trusted” in a statement released in February. The White House said Trump “doesn’t believe any of the claims Ms. Daniels made in the interview last night were accurate.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. also expelled 60 Russians as part of a show of solidarity with Britain following a nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury earlier this month. (More than a dozen European countries already expelled a number of Russian officials.) Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said the four Russian diplomats being expelled have served as intelligence officers or used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada’s security or intervene in its democracy.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets jump

Stock markets jumped and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as reports that the United States and China were negotiating to avert a trade war whetted investors’ appetite for riskier assets. Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 2.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.5 and 2 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar is down slightly from Monday’s close, but still above 77.5 US cents. Oil rose on the two main benchmarks.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Don’t mess with Stormy Daniels

“Donald Trump is the world’s biggest bully. He has fired everyone who walked into the White House and dared to challenge his supremacy – including some of the most accomplished people in America. But he can’t fire Stormy Daniels. He can’t bully her either. His lawyer has threatened her with financial ruin. Even her family’s safety has been threatened, she says. But the 39-year-old porn queen will not be silenced. Nobody can shut her up – not even the President of the United States. ‘He knows I’m telling the truth,’ she says. Stormy Daniels, star of the current striptease tour ‘Making America Horny Again,’ is a heroine for our times. Her 60 Minutes interview on Sunday was a master stroke.” – Margaret Wente

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs and the cultural appropriation debate

“...Wes Anderson’s new animated film Isle of Dogs represents an imaginative engagement with the powerful icons of Japanese culture: Set in a fictional Japanese city a decade in the future where all the dogs have been banished to an island of garbage, it is a film inspired by samurai movies, woodblock prints and manga comics, stuffed with sushi, sumo and taiko drums. … Isle of Dogs celebrates aspects of Japanese culture beloved in the West. The difficulty, of course, is that, in an increasingly globalized world, creating art that assumes a single perspective on another culture provides great opportunity for giving offence. And some are taking offence as American critics debate whether Isle of Dogs, which opened last week, is celebrating or exploiting its Japanese sources.” – Kate Taylor

Orwell would be awed by Facebook’s surveillance tools

“In George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, the telescreen is the primary tool of totalitarian surveillance. … The smartphone is our telescreen. And, thanks to it, Big Zucker is watching you – night and day, wherever you go. Unlike the telescreen, your phone is always with you. Unlike the telescreen, it can read your thoughts, predicting your actions before you even carry them out. It’s just that Big Zucker’s 24/7 surveillance isn’t designed to maintain a repressive regime. It’s just designed to make money. The only law of history is the law of unintended consequences. Is anyone – apart from Mark, that is – really surprised that unscrupulous people downloaded and used as much as they could? – Niall Ferguson, author of The Square and the Tower: Networks and Power, from the Freemasons to Facebook (for subscribers)

HEALTH PRIMER

Nine diet mistakes that are making you tired

If you’re still tired even though you get enough sleep, your diet might be to blame. For one, you could be eating too many refined carbs like white bread and sweets, which cause big spikes in blood glucose followed by sharp drops that can cause fatigue. Skipping breakfast has also been shown to result in lower energy and reduced memory. Go here for more mistakes that could be playing a role.

MOMENT IN TIME

Federal government agrees to compensate hep C victims who received tainted blood

March 27, 1998: Four months after a royal commission recommended compensation for Canadians who contracted hepatitis C though tainted blood, the federal and provincial governments announced the payments would be made. But there was little rejoicing among hep C victims. The money would go only to those infected between 1986 and 1990 – a time when a test for the disease was readily available but not used in Canada. The restriction meant half of the thousands of people living with the potentially fatal liver disease after a transfusion would get nothing. And, unlike those infected with HIV via blood and blood products, there would be no annual compassionate assistance for life – just a one-time payout of up to $30,000. In fact, while the government boasted that the hepatitis C compensation package was more than $2.7-billion, only $1.1-billion would go directly to the victims. The rest was for health costs that the provinces had to pay regardless. So it was with jeers of “Shame! Shame!” that the hepatitis C sufferers greeted the news. It was another eight years before those infected before 1986 and after 1990 were promised compensation. And that money ran out before everyone got what they were owed. – Gloria Galloway

Morning Update was written by Arik Ligeti.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.