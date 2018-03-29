Morning Update: New details on AggregateIQ; Ontario budget takeaways

Good morning,

AggregateIQ and SCL Group: Before Facebook and Brexit, there was Trinidad and Tobago

The Caribbean island country is where the Canadian and British consulting firms first started their collaboration, records obtained by The Globe and Mail show. In 2013, the firms drafted a plan to acquire internet-browsing histories from citizens to conduct psychological profiling of voters in a bid to help a political party. It’s not clear if any data was ultimately obtained, but the strategy raises alarms about privacy. AIQ and Cambridge Analytica, a subset of SCL Group, are under fire for their alleged roles in misusing Facebook data and skirting British election laws in the Brexit referendum.

Ontario budget: The Liberals are sending Ontario back into the red

Kathleen Wynne ditched a pledge of balanced budgets, with promises of new spending and a $6.7-billion deficit. If the Liberals are re-elected, projections show the province won’t return to balanced budgets until 2024-25. The Liberals said they decided to turn to deficits amid rising U.S. protectionism and tech disruption, but opposition parties accused Wynne of vote-buying. Among the details contained in the budget: A tax increase for those making more than $92,000; funding child care starting in 2020; a new drug and dental program for those without extended health coverage; new tools for the Ontario Securities Commission to crack down on white-collar crime; slashing GO Transit fares.

Here’s David Parkinson’s take: “The Liberals will deny it, but this is a cynical budget aimed at wooing voters at the expense of years of well-considered fiscal strategy. The Liberals are in trouble in this election, and they needed to do something dramatic, even desperate, to get back in the game. This is the political equivalent of a Hail Mary pass. And it won’t work. This Trudeau-lite strategy is likely to go over like a lot of sequels – old, tired and well past its best-before date.” (for subscribers)



The Blue Jays will pay tribute to Roy Halladay at their season opener today

Toronto takes on the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre this afternoon. The club will hold a pre-game ceremony where Halladay’s No. 32 will be retired. Halladay pitched his way to a 148-75 record over his 12 seasons in Toronto, which included a Cy Young Award. He died in November of last year at the age of 40 in a single-person plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Down in Florida, Halladay’s spirit lives on through K9 Doc, a crime-fighting narcotics dog. Halladay and his wife, Brandy, donated the yellow English Labrador retriever to the couple’s local police department two years ago.

Business legend and philanthropist Peter Munk died at the age of 90

Munk founded Barrick Gold, eventually turning it into the world’s biggest gold miner (for subscribers. Beyond his business success, the Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor founded the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at Toronto General Hospital. Last year, the foundation he started with his wife gave $100-million to the centre, the largest single gift ever given to a Canadian hospital. He also started the Munk Debates and contributed tens of millions to the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed, although Munk did undergo several heart surgeries in recent years.

Quebec City mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty

Bissonnette’s guilty plea was a reversal from his previous public denials about his involvement in the murder of six men and the attempted murder of 40 others in January of 2017. Families of the victims packed the courtroom to hear the plea. “My husband will never come back, and that is very difficult. But at least there is justice,” said Khadija Thabti, the widow of Boubaker Thabti. For his part, Bissonnette said he was “ashamed” of his actions but denied being a terrorist or Islamophobe, instead saying he “was a person carried away by fear, negative thoughts and a horrible form of hopelessness.”

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks rise, tech in focus

Stock markets and other riskier assets steadied on Thursday as investors dusted themselves off after a woeful week for the tech sector, readying for what was set to be the first quarterly drop in global equities in two years. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar was down slightly at 77.46 US cents. Oil prices rose as OPEC and other suppliers look set to continue withholding output for the rest of the year and potentially into 2019.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Systemic racism? Oh, there’s plenty to see here

“When the Liberal government announced it would talk to Canadians affected by systemic racism as a way to learn about it, there was a mass clapping of hands over ears across the country. ‘No racism here,’ was the general consensus among people who have never experienced racism. ‘Nothing to see, move along.’ … [But] if anyone has read the barest minimum about carding or police profiling, or taken any interest in the systemic oppressions facing Indigenous people, from the disproportionate number of children in care to the lack of funding to support education and health care for those children, the idea that we live in a utopia of equal outcomes is absurd.” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

In Trumpland, bad news doesn’t seem to hurt

“What a three days it had been. What a trifecta. The “ridiculous budget situation,” the gun protests and Stormy. For bad news, kind of hard to top, you would think. Or, maybe not. Instead of a subsequent free-fall in Trump’s popularity, how about a lift? Numerous polls to start this week showed his job approval numbers nudging up above 40 per cent, close on the approval rating for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A CNN survey had Mr. Trump up to 43 per cent, a poll in The Economist at 41. Politico, which had him at 42, did a sounding board on the Stormy effect. It found that while voters tended to believe her, the scandal wasn’t hurting Mr. Trump’s standing. Not much does. The world is upside-down. The worse he does, the better he does.” – Lawrence Martin

Honouring the heroic French policeman who made a ‘rendezvous with death’

“It is a rare event these days when the world pauses for even a moment of reflection. But the last actions of Arnaud Beltrame demand it. Lt. Col. Beltrame is the French police officer who took the place of a cashier and mother of a two-year-old girl who was being held hostage by a fanatic in a grocery store in southern France last week. The hostage-taker had already murdered three people. But Lt. Col. Beltrame was willing to disarm himself and trade places with the young woman. … The word hero applies to those who commit extraordinary acts of bravery and show selfless devotion to duty. In laying down his weapon and walking into harm’s way to save a civilian, Lt. Col. Beltrame embodied true heroism.” – Globe editorial

HEALTH PRIMER

How to create a workout plan based on the type of job you do

If you sit at a desk all day, your routine should include exercises that target the rear shoulder and scapula in addition to hip and chest stretches. If you’re on your feet, then working on your ankle mobility is key, plus core work and glute stretches.

MOMENT IN TIME

Terracotta warriors discovered

March 29, 1974: Local farmers in Xi’an, China, had been digging for a few days in March, 1974, when they found some pottery fragments, which they thought were part of an old kiln. Then, Yang Zhifa dug out a life-sized statue (minus the head and one leg). The farmers had stumbled across one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of the century: a 2,000-year-old tomb containing more than 1,000 terracotta figures. The Terracotta Army is made up of horses, chariots and soldiers – each with unique facial features and clothes, originally painted in bright colours. Most are more than two metres tall and weigh about 270 kilograms. This was just one of the four chambers that were eventually excavated; it’s estimated there are over 8,000 life-sized soldiers. The warriors appear in formation, in long trenches dug into the ground. In what was once the ancient capital of Xianyang, these warriors were constructed to guard the tomb of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China. Qin began construction on the tomb shortly after taking the throne at the age of 13. Over 700,000 labourers worked on the project, which ended with the emperor’s death around 210 BC. The terracotta statues remain on display in the tomb, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. – Samantha Cumerlato

