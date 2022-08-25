Good morning,

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that there have been no reforms to the national police force in the more than 28 months since the deadly gun rampage, despite a series of problems exposed by the Mounties’ response to the violence.

Commissioner Lucki said the Mounties are monitoring the inquiry, and are trying to identify gaps in their policies and training, but have yet to enact any changes. She also insisted the force’s leadership is taking the problems exposed by the independent probe seriously.

The shooting was the deadliest in Canadian history, and lawyers for families of the gunman’s 22 victims have pressed Commissioner Lucki on the RCMP’s lack of action in the aftermath. The RCMP response was plagued by shoddy technology, inaccurate assumptions about the killer’s whereabouts and delays in warning the public. At one point, in a case of mistaken identity, two Mounties shot up a fire hall with people cowering inside.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testifies at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass murders on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nominated to the Supreme Court, Indigenous lawyer Michelle O’Bonsawin describes her path

Even as a little girl, Michelle O’Bonsawin knew she wanted to be a lawyer. In high school, she was told that perhaps law wasn’t the right path for a francophone girl from Northern Ontario. “Okay, you just watch me,” she remembered thinking. Three decades later, O’Bonsawin is set to become the first Indigenous judge to sit on the Supreme Court of Canada in its nearly 150-year history.

O’Bonsawin told the story of her childhood ambitions during a two-hour hearing in Ottawa on Wednesday, where she blended the personal – as a Franco-Ontarian, mother, and Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation – with the professional. O’Bonsawin described acting as legal counsel for Canada Post, and later, as counsel for the Royal Ottawa Health Care Group, which focuses on mental health care.

Opinion: Michelle O’Bonsawin’s nomination to Canada’s Supreme Court is good for Canadians

Ontario’s old leaking gas wells still pose a risk. What’s being done to avoid the next catastrophe?

At the back of Tom Edwards’s acreage in Norfolk County, in southwestern Ontario, a rotten egg-like stench of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) rises from the ground, so gaseous, so strong, it brings tears to the eyes. At the bottom of a sinkhole is an old gas well. When the company that drilled the well in 1957 later folded, it was left unplugged. The smell may be bad, but residents also worry about the danger.

Last August in downtown Wheatley, a town about 200 kilometres to the west, a building exploded at the site of an old gas well, injuring 20 people and following three evacuations in three months, all triggered by H2S and methane leaks. Almost a year later, the investigation into the exact cause of the blast isn’t finished, but the explosion has exposed a problem in Ontario that many fear the province isn’t taking seriously – old leaking wells.

The 52-acre property of Tom Edwards, in Ontario’s Norfolk County, has a sinkhole where a gas well once stood, emitting noxious gases and damaging trees in the area.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

RBC CEO warns that ‘end of an economic cycle’ is near: With inflation persistently high, strained supply chains, global tensions stemming from the war in Ukraine and tight labour markets, “the operating word is uncertainty,” CEO Dave McKay told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s third-quarter profit fell 17 per cent as the bank started rebuilding reserves against possible loan defaults.

Ukrainians show their patriotism despite worries about Independence Day attacks by Russia: Thousands of people across the capital were determined to commemorate Ukraine’s Independence Day on Aug. 24, even though all official celebrations had been cancelled and the public had been warned not to gather in large groups because of possible targeted strikes.

Tim Page, celebrated photographer who captured Vietnam War horrors, dies at 78: Tim Page was one of the Vietnam War’s most famous, respected and unbound photojournalists. He was wounded no fewer than five times and was once written off as dead on arrival during his coverage of the conflict.

Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16-million in trial over Kobe Bryant crash photos: A federal jury found on Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow US$16-million for emotional distress. A jury unanimously found that Vanessa Bryant experienced emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.

Teen pilot becomes the youngest person to fly solo around the world: Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records.

World markets advance: Stocks pushed higher and Europe’s bond markets and euro took a breather from energy-price driven sell-offs on Thursday, as investors waited to hear the latest reaction of the world’s top central bankers to soaring inflation. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.48 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.39 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.97 per cent. Hong Kong’s Nikkei jumped 3.63 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.49 US cents.

Kelly Cryderman: “German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-day visit to Canada played out more like a run-of-the-mill trade mission instead of addressing the elephant in the room: the energy crisis unfolding across the Atlantic that could shake Europe’s alliance against Russian aggression.”

Gary Mason: “Today, Canada’s health care system is universal in name only. It was designed to ensure no one was denied essential services because of an inability to pay, but as we have become keenly aware, people are being denied essential services every day, even among the poor and working class.”

Andrew Coyne: “Add it up – the original decision to fire a popular female anchor, the ham-handed way it was done, the obtuse efforts to explain it, and the even more obtuse attempts to make their inability to explain themselves into the story (“CTV regrets that the way in which the news of her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression”) – and the program may never recover.”

Linda Nazareth: “Quiet quitting, to put it in its most positive light, refers to not actually quitting but rather focusing on your life outside of work. To some that might mean saying no to working over a weekend or staying late for a meeting, while others (based on the videos they post) see it differently, and say that they prefer to do the least amount of work possible during the time they are being paid.”

The Globe and Mail

Toronto entrepreneur Taylor Lindsay-Noel began doing reviews on her TikTok account AccessByTay when she experienced misleading online descriptions of accessibility at restaurants and public places.Tijana Martin

These accessibility reviews of Toronto restaurants on TikTok are making life better for all

When Taylor Lindsay-Noel reviews Toronto eateries on TikTok, she’s not just concerned about the food. She wants to know if she can even access the restaurant in the first place.

Through her accessibility reviews on her account AccessbyTay, the 28-year-old shares her experiences with restaurants and public spaces as a wheelchair user. Her TikTok account has more than 20,000 followers, with millions of views and nearly 700,000 “likes” across her videos. Reviews focus on factors such as whether doors have push buttons to open them, whether the staff is courteous and accommodating and whether the restaurant is easy to navigate overall.

Read more about finding accessible Toronto restaurants here.

Prime Minister John Turner addresses a group of non-partisan women at a Toronto lunch, August 24, 1984. The forks are part of a banner bearing words 'Lunches with Leaders.'Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

When The Globe and Mail ran a photograph of Liberal leader John Turner on its front page during the final weeks of the 1984 federal election, it created a national stir. The photograph showed Turner speaking at a lunch, and forks displayed on a banner behind him appeared to protrude from his head. Staff photographer Tibor Kolley had captured an image that appeared to symbolize the Liberals’ troubles. Having called an election just nine days after being sworn in as Canada’s 17th prime minister, Turner made numerous gaffes and faced heavy criticism. Reaction to the photograph was strong and swift. “I consider it washroom humor to make suggestions that John Turner is some sort of Lucifer,” one reader wrote. Even The Globe’s own columnist Jeffrey Simpson bemoaned the “cheap picture.” Senator Keith Davey, the Liberal Party’s chief strategist, called the photograph part of the publication’s “deliberate distortion” and “repeated hatchet jobs” on Turner. While acknowledging the photo “upset quite a few people,” then Editor-in-Chief Norman Webster rejected Davey’s accusations. “It appears the country, not The Globe and Mail, has made its mind up about the election,” Webster told a reporter. A day later, Brian Mulroney’s Progressive Conservatives defeated Turner in a landslide. Taehoon Kim

