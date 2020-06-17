Morning Update: Not enough was done to protect farm workers, PM says

Good morning,
Not enough done to protect farm workers, Trudeau says
Migrant farm workers, essential to Canada’s food system but hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, need better protection, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. A Globe and Mail investigation revealed overcrowded housing, unsafe working conditions and precarious immigration status.
Trudeau says he has personally reassured Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that Ottawa is working to contain outbreaks at Canadian farms, where hundreds of migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19. In Ontario alone, more than 600 foreign agriculture labourers have been infected. Two men from Mexico, aged 24 and 31, have died.
In other coronavirus news:
The Prime Minister says Canada and the United States will continue to limit non-essential travel between the two countries until at least July 21.
As Ontario prepares to reopen some areas this week, those remaining in Phase 1 may well wonder whether it is okay to drive out of town to get a haircut and enjoy a meal on a patio.
While Premier Doug Ford has said there’s nothing stopping people from leaving town, experts and public-health officials are urging people to be cautious to keep the number of new COVID-19 infections low.
Quebec plans to fully open primary and secondary schools in the fall with a handful of COVID-19 precautions, the latest move to return to normal in the province hardest hit by the coronavirus.
The Canada Emergency Response Benefit is being extended to cover nearly six months of payments. Mr. Trudeau announced that CERB will cover an additional eight weeks, bringing the maximum length of benefits to 24 weeks, for a total payout of $12,000.
A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a “major breakthrough” in the coronavirus pandemic.
Trial results showed dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.
China says it has found insects in Canadian logs
Chinese customs officials have found longhorn beetles and bark beetles in shipments of Canadian logs, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday, raising fears that Beijing is threatening a key Canadian export in retaliation for a recent court ruling against detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
The Canadian government and one of the country’s foremost industry groups said logs continue to move from Canada to China. Forestry companies Mosaic Forest Management Corp. and Canfor Corp. said they had no knowledge of any log export issues with China, raising the question of whether Beijing has merely issued a verbal threat or is preparing to take more significant action.
Bank of Canada to shift focus to economic recovery, new governor says
The Bank of Canada is about to pivot from stabilizing financial markets to bolstering the burgeoning economic recovery, says new Governor Tiff Macklem.
Macklem’s appearance at a video-conference session of the House of Commons standing committee on finance marked his first public comments since he took over as governor on June 3. After less than two weeks on the job, Macklem’s comments deviated little from the bank’s public position under his predecessor, Stephen Poloz, whose seven-year term as governor expired earlier this month.
Black MPs, senators call for immediate justice reforms to address systemic racism
The Parliamentary Black Caucus is calling on governments at all levels to minimize the consequences of systemic racism and improve the lives of Black Canadians.
The group of Black MPs and senators recommend dramatic changes to the justice and policing systems, data collection, procurement, the civil service and arts and culture.
Trump signs order on police reform as Democrats push for more
U.S. President Donald Trump is ordering the creation of a national database of police officers who use excessive force and offering financial incentives to police departments to curb the use of chokeholds as part of an executive order spurred by protests against the death of George Floyd.
Critics say Trump’s order will do little because it only encourages limited, voluntary changes rather than mandating major reforms and it contains no provisions for fighting racism.
World stocks grind higher on recovery hopes: Europe’s shares added to their best gains in almost a month as safety plays lost their shine on Wednesday, with hopes of a rapid economic recovery standing firm against a resurgence of global coronavirus cases. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.22 per cent and 0.40 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.56 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.56 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was at 73.81 US cents.
Take it easy on Trudeau. At least he’s being honest about his disdain for Parliament
Andrew Coyne: “There is a refreshing honesty in the Prime Minister’s evident willingness to dispense with Parliament altogether – or at least a refreshingly obvious dishonesty in the substitution of a toothless temporary committee in its place.”
When you stage a protest, expect some scrutiny
Gary Mason: “If you decide to close a major traffic corridor to draw attention to your issue, whatever it may be, you’d better be prepared to be covered and asked questions by the media. It’s only fair that you spend some time explaining and justifying your actions.”
High school graduates weigh the benefits of taking a gap year as September looms
The idea of a “gap year” in which young people travel the world or work for a while before launching the next phase of their studies has existed for decades. But as the pandemic shuttered universities and then courses shifted online, students are inquiring in droves about deferring admission.
MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 17, 1980
By the age of 10, Venus Williams’s serve topped 100 miles an hour – a remarkable feat for a young girl who learned to play tennis on the public courts near her family home in Compton, Calif. Venus and her younger sister Serena learned the ins and outs of the game from their dad, who read books and watched videos to figure out how best to instruct his daughters. Soon, their natural athleticism and strength attracted the attention of professionals who took over the sisters’ training, setting them on a course to become superstars who would redefine the game of women’s tennis. Venus turned pro in 1994, at the age of 14, and in her first match, beat the No. 50-seed. Her dad, Richard, was over the moon and declared, “That’s one for the ghetto!” Venus went on to win seven Grand Slam titles, including five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals. Today, she celebrates her 40th birthday and is currently ranked No. 67 in the world. Still a force to be reckoned with, for sure, but perhaps less intimidating than she used to be. – Gayle MacDonald
