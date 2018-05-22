Morning Update: Notley skipping premiers’ conference; U.S. lays out demands for Iran treaty

Good morning,

Rachel Notley is skipping the western premiers’ conference

Alberta’s Premier says she needs to stay in the province to focus on reaching a deal for the Trans Mountain pipeline, with Kinder Morgan’s May 31 deadline approaching. “It would be surreal and exceptionally tone deaf for anyone to think we could politely discuss pharmacare and cannabis when one of the players is hard at work trying to choke the economic lifeblood of the province and the country,” Notley said. A spokesperson for B.C. Premier John Horgan fired back, saying, “We’re not a one-issue province.” Alberta Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman will attend this week’s meeting in Notley’s place.

A public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire is under way

Seventy-two people died when the high-rise social-housing complex in London went up in flames last June. Among the dead was Logan, the stillborn baby son of Marcio and Andreia Gomes. “I was willing, praying for any kind of miracle that he would just open his eyes, move, make a sound. That never happened,” said Mr. Gomes as he broke down crying. The inquiry is starting with commemorations to victims before it hears formal evidence (for subscribers). The British government has been criticized for its slow response to the tragedy as well as failing to address fire-safety issues at other social-housing complexes.

A group is seeking funding for a potential lawsuit against B.C.’s controversial property tax

Canadians Against the B.C. Speculation Tax is looking to finance its lobbying campaign against the tax that largely targets out-of-province owners. Experts say the tax, which caps out at 2 per cent for non-Canadian owners, is effectively a vacancy tax on those who pay little or no B.C. income tax. The group says it is punitive and retroactive, and aimed at “ordinary families.” The pushback comes as Canada and China prepare to exchange tax and financial information starting this fall. B.C.’s Finance Ministry says the agreement will help enforce taxes on foreign-property owners (for subscribers).

The U.S. is issuing steep demands for a nuclear treaty with Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a new agreement should include an outright ban on enriching uranium, something that was allowed with strict limitations under the previous deal. Pompeo also said Iran would have to end its ties with Hezbollah, its support of Houthi rebels in Yemen and “withdraw all forces” from Syria. He said the U.S. will “apply unprecedented financial pressure” via sanctions in an effort to force Iran to the negotiating table.

China and the U.S. agreed to continue talks, reducing fears of a global trade war

The ongoing discussions are good news for China, which is looking to overturn the threat of tariffs on $50-billion of its exports to the U.S. And Washington appears to have earned promises of more imports by China of U.S. energy and agricultural commodities.

European shares near four-month high; Wall Street set for gains

European shares inched to a near four-month high on Tuesday, as an easing of pressure on Italian markets coincided with China’s latest move to open up its giant economy to the rest of the world. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.05 per cent while Germany’s DAX added 0.02 per cent just after 6 a.m. ET. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.09 per cent. In Asia, markets finished mixed with Japan’s Nikkei ending down 0.18 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.02 per cent. On Wall Street, futures were higher after the Dow cleared 25,000 during the previous session.The Canadian dollar was trading up at 78.38 US cents at last check.

The #MeToo generation gap

Here’s a mini quiz. Imagine that you are a 26-year-old graduate student. You invite a semi-famous writer to a writing workshop. Some time during the visit, he kisses you against your will. Do you: (a) tell him to cut it out, and quietly spread the word that he‘s a bit of a jerk? Or do you (b) nurse your grievance for six years and confront him publicly at a writers’ festival, from which he is then forced to withdraw because of #MeToo? Naturally, I would answer (a). Back when I was in the publishing business, I did answer (a). Never, never would I have contemplated option (b) – not because I was scared, or feared for my career, but because it’s just not that big a deal. So what? That’s life. Move on. I‘ve had dozens of conversations with older women who feel the same way. But times change, and here comes Junot Diaz, a writer who has been shamed, blamed and shunned for … not much, really.” – Margaret Wente

What will happen if we don’t nurture the next generation of scientists?

“We are fighting a war against microbes that mutate too quickly for our antibiotics to keep pace; against neuro-degenerative diseases that are becoming more prevalent with an ever-aging population; and against diseases that are caused by excesses in our lifestyles. We are fighting to ensure the integrity of foods and drinking water in developing countries. We need to address the challenge of climate change, of future pandemics and of the possibility of polluting our world to the point of no return. We are fighting many wars. How can we possibly win? The answer is simple. It starts with a commitment to education and by recognizing that curiosity-driven research holds the key to answering the world’s toughest questions – even when we don’t know exactly where the research is going and cannot predict or guarantee its outcome.” – Lewis Kay, senior scientist at SickKids hospital

India’s politicians, dining with the poor, serve up one insult after another

“Rarely have Indian politicians been as patronizing as in the current grotesquerie being enacted all over India: members of Parliament dining in the homes of dalits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keen to get the votes of the country’s 200 million dalits (or untouchables, as they were formerly called) has instructed his MPs to go and eat in the homes of poor dalit families to, presumably, make them feel good. The order is an insult. By graciously condescending to eat the food cooked by a dalit in a dalit home, politicians are reinforcing the sense of “inferiority” that has been foisted on them for centuries by the Hindu caste system. It is an affront to their dignity. It is an insult to their self-respect.“ – Amrit Dhillon, New Delhi-based journalist

Five non-travel apps for your next trip

Headspace is a mindful meditation app that has exercises geared toward everything from “fear of flying” to “for the weekend” to “sleeping." Evernote is a great option for all the note-taking and organizing you do in advance of and during your vacation. There's also a free app that offers up generic masking sounds to help you drown out unwanted noise. Go here for more app suggestions.

The first trip down the completed Rideau Canal



May 22, 1832: It was late in May, 1832, when Colonel John By embarked on the first full journey of the Rideau Canal. He had been brought to the area to oversee the construction of the waterway in 1826. The work was hard – much of it was done by hand and with manual tools such as shovels, pickaxes, wheelbarrows and hand drills – and as many as 1,000 of the mostly Irish and French Canadian labourers and their families died from disease or construction accidents. On his grand opening voyage aboard the Rideau, a steamboat that also went by the name Pumper, By brought his family and some fellow officers. The ship made stops at the small communities along the way, until it finally sailed into Bytown on May 29. The canal was now open. But as By had been completing the trip, on the same day he was passing through Smiths Falls, an official memorandum was being written across the ocean in London, ordering the colonel’s removal from command. The project, it turned out, was at least £100,000 ($171,746) over budget, costing £822,804. By was forced to return to England, where he would live for four more years before he died in disgrace. – Carine Abouseif



