The Nova Scotia government announced a series of changes to its emergency care strategy yesterday, including how ERs are staffed, after mounting calls from patients and health care workers to rescue a system in crisis.

The province will staff up its emergency departments with more nurses and physician assistants to improve waiting times, create more opportunities for paramedics to receive training and divert less-severe cases to virtual care and pharmacies.

Nova Scotia is grappling with many of the same issues plaguing other provinces and territories across the country: long waiting times in emergency rooms; surgical backlogs; and shortages of doctors and nurses.

Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

National Gallery using outside consultant as HR director, chief operating officer

The manager who handled high-profile layoffs at the National Gallery of Canada is an outside consultant juggling two leadership roles for annual fees potentially worth more than the salary of the institution’s top executive.

Tania Lafrenière, the gallery’s human resources director and interim chief operating officer, is paid as much as $306,150 a year in fees, significantly more than the salary of the last chief executive, Sasha Suda. In her HR role, Lafrenière led the meeting in which Indigenous curator Greg Hill lost his job last November and presided over three other layoffs. In an unusual combination of jobs, she also serves as the gallery’s No. 2 executive under interim director Angela Cassie. And according to her LinkedIn profile and website, she maintains her own consultancy.

Former public-service managers and governance experts interviewed by The Globe questioned the wisdom of the gallery’s arrangement with Lafrenière, saying that the use of a consultant to fill key roles concentrates power in an individual not accountable to the organization, and that the COO and HR jobs shouldn’t be combined.

How an obscure legal tool is being used to unmask online trolls in court

When a woman came forward to leaders of the Southern Ontario megachurch The Meeting House with allegations that her former pastor had sexually abused her, the investigation that followed forced the pastor to resign and prompted a reckoning that has seen attendance at the church dwindle.

But for the woman, who has adopted the name Hagar in the media – the church kept her identity confidential and it is now protected by a publication ban – another painful saga was about to begin. Some of the pastor’s followers began threatening to reveal her identity, a court filing says. Soon, someone posted a YouTube video sharing Hagar’s real name, and pseudonymous accounts began popping up on multiple online platforms and threatening to out her.

What followed in court would show the power of a somewhat obscure legal tool to defend against defamation and harassment on digital platforms in Canada. Hagar and her lawyer successfully used what is known as a “Norwich order” to compel YouTube, Facebook and Reddit to share potentially identifying details behind the accounts. These may soon allow her to confront the accounts’ owners with further legal action.

Also on our radar

Canada to send 200 more armoured vehicles to Ukraine: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked Canada yesterday for its donation of 200 additional armoured personnel carriers – but made it clear that his country’s biggest need remains main battle tanks.

MPs approve hearings into McKinsey contracts: A House of Commons committee will launch an in-depth investigation of the more than $100-million in federal contracts with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company after Liberal MPs supported an opposition motion to hold hearings and demand documents.

Quebec needs to build new dams, Legault says: Quebec needs to push ahead with plans to build new hydroelectric dams to strengthen its bargaining power in coming talks with Newfoundland and Labrador over the Churchill Falls electricity purchase contract, Premier François Legault says.

World oil demand to hit record: World oil demand is forecast to hit a record high this year against a backdrop of constrained supply and a new warning from the United Nations Secretary-General that hope for staving off the worst effects of climate change is dimming.

Jacinda Ardern to step down: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to step down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement today.

Postmedia announces layoffs, other changes: Postmedia Network Canada Corp. will move 12 Alberta community newspapers to a digital-only format and lay off employees in the months ahead, according to an internal memo sent yesterday.

Morning markets

Economic concerns hit world stocks: Stocks and oil prices dipped on Thursday after weak U.S. consumer data rekindled global recession worries, while Japan’s yen reared up again as traders took fresh punts that the Bank of Japan will soon be tightening policy. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.77 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.10 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.12 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was lower at 74.04 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “Government doesn’t need to be run more like businesses to be successful. Politicians just need to live up to their obligation to govern competently and for the long term.”

David Parkinson: “Recent trends in the economic data certainly suggest that the sharp interest-rate increases over the past few months will succeed in cooling excess demand in the economy, the key force pushing inflation beyond transitory factors. But nearly two years of high inflation – indeed, the highest many Canadians have experienced in their lifetimes – we face after-effects that look likely to linger well beyond the economic slowdown that central banks in Canada and elsewhere have engineered.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Splitting income with family can save meaningful tax dollars

Your children can give you opportunities for splitting income – which can save your family thousands in taxes over the years. Continuing the conversation about the pillars of tax planning, here is the third pillar: dividing to save tax. This is the idea of dividing up, or splitting income with family members. Here are several ideas to consider.

Moment in time: Jan. 19, 1966

Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister of India, 1967.Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Indira Gandhi becomes prime minister of India

It wasn’t a historic national vote that vaulted Indira Gandhi to the position of most powerful woman in the world, but a death. After Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in January, 1966, Ms. Gandhi was elected leader of the reigning Congress Party, which made her the country’s first female prime minister and the leader of the world’s largest democracy of 480 million people. Her rise had been in the shadow of her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister after it gained independence. When the New York Times reported on Ms. Gandhi becoming India’s new leader, it headlined the story, “Mrs. Gandhi, Nehru’s Daughter, Is Chosen India’s Third Prime Minister.” She gained praise internationally for leading India through its Green Revolution, as it became a self-sufficient agricultural powerhouse. But she also attracted widespread condemnation for her turn into autocracy, when declaring a state of emergency in the country in 1975 that lasted 21 months and which resulted in the widespread suspension of civil liberties and imprisonment of thousands of dissidents. She led India through four turbulent terms before she was assassinated in 1984 by her own bodyguards. In a 1973 interview, she said, ‘’I like being prime minister, yes, but not more than I liked the other jobs I have done in my life.” Dakshana Bascaramurty

