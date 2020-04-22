Morning Update: Nova Scotia RCMP now investigating if gunman had help

Good morning,

Nova Scotia RCMP now investigating if gunman had help as victim death toll rises to 22

Did the gunman have help? That’s the question that RCMP in Nova Scotia are trying to answer as they investigate whether others may have assisted the shooter as the death toll rose yesterday to 22 victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The list of victims includes one 17-year-old. The rest were adults, men and women, both people who knew the killer and strangers apparently chosen at random.

Among the dead is a family of three, the parents of two children and RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force and a mother of two.

Questions are also growing about why RCMP only alerted the public to the manhunt through Twitter, and did not activate a provincial alert during the lengthy period in which the gunman was on the run, and known to be armed and homicidal.

Open this photo in gallery Rebecca Smith holds her daughter Molly as they lay flowers at a memorial for slain RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, along the highway in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Stevenson is one of at least 22 victims killed by a gunman during a rampage through several rural communities in Nova Scotia. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We want to hear your story. E-mail: tips@globeandmail.com

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Canada abandons solitary confinement appeal to Supreme Court

After five years of fervent legal defence, Ottawa is dropping its appeal, ending the practice of confining prisoners to cells the size of parking spots for months and years at a time, a practice that has been linked to mental-health issues and deaths among prisoners.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision terminates a protracted legal battle with civil-rights groups that has fundamentally reshaped prison management in the country by rendering any form of solitary confinement stretching more than 15 days as cruel and unusual punishment.

Editorial: A pandemic in prisons forces a rethink of why so many are behind bars

The latest on the Coronavirus:

Ottawa to give $350-million to community groups on front lines of COVID-19

The Emergency Community Support Fund will support charities and non-profits that are helping vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19.

“A portion of these funds will go directly to smaller, independent front-line organizations, and the rest will flow through national organizations like the United Way, Community Foundations Canada and the Red Cross that can get funds to local organizations and vulnerable people quickly,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. "With this fund, we’re giving more resources to charities and non-profits so they can adapt to the new realities and difficulties brought on by this pandemic.”

The money is meant to help fund programs such as home delivery of groceries and medications by volunteers, groups that drive seniors or persons with disabilities to appointments, efforts to contact vulnerable populations by phone or online, and groups that help individuals access government benefits.

As well, the Canada Revenue Agency is launching a new online calculator that will help businesses determine amounts they can expect to claim through the federal wage-subsidy program.​

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa monitoring trucking and food sectors in case pandemic endangers food supply

A federal contingency plan warns that growing absenteeism in crucial sectors of the economy could lead to shortages of food, protective equipment and other essential goods, as well as soaring prices.

In several scenarios developed by federal officials, Ottawa could use the Emergencies Act to force the trucking, rail and air-cargo industries to give priority to transporting food and medical supplies. The document also shows the federal government is looking at the possibility of classifying some parts of the food and agricultural sector as essential services to compel them to continue production.

Two cargo planes return empty to Canada from China without medical supplies

The planes were forced to return home empty this week amid traffic jams at and around an airport in Shanghai as countries from around the world rush for supplies to fight COVID-19.

The notorious nine: These world leaders responded to the coronavirus with denial, duplicity and ineptitude

Story continues below advertisement

While COVID-19 caught many countries off guard, some politicians’ responses have stood out as too slow or ineffective. Here are some of the highlights, from Belarus to Brazil and Cambodia to California.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Photos show smog levels around the world before and after coronavirus lockdowns

While countries around the world deal with the COVID-19 crisis, lockdowns are bringing a wave of fresh air to some of the most-polluted cities. In related news, the Globe’s Ivan Semeniuk marks Earth Day with a look at how our collective actions are making wild species more susceptible to disease; and photographer Edward Burtynsky reflects on our duty as stewards of nature.

Kim Jong-un’s weight, well-being create new alarm after conflicting reports on dictator’s health

He last appeared in state media on April 11, and his unusual absence since then has fuelled speculation about his well-being. On Monday, a U.S. official told CNN that the North Korean dictator is in “grave danger” after surgery. But in Beijing yesterday morning, there was no indication of an increased security presence around the North Korean embassy.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta pension manager loses $4-billion on investment bet gone wrong

Alberta Investment Management Corp., known as AIMCo, suffered far larger losses than comparable funds after investing in contracts that pay off only if stock markets remain stable, dealing a heavy financial blow to a province already reeling from falling oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?

The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. oil plunged below $0 a barrel on Monday for the first time in history, prompting strong reactions beyond trading floors. Here is an explanation of what negative crude prices mean in the real world.

MORNING MARKETS

Brent slumps to 1999 lows, European stocks clamber higher

Stormy oil markets sent Brent prices crashing to their lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, though a stabilization of some petrocurrencies and a bounce in European stocks gave investors something buoyant to cling to. Around 6 a.m., Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.61 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.31 per cent and 0.77 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.74 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.42 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 70.74 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Saudi Arabia’s decision to trigger an oil price war has backfired badly

Eric Reguly: “Saudi barrels aren’t worth nothing – yet – but they’re getting close.”

With a Biden-Obama ticket ruled out, who will be the Democrat’s running mate?

Lawrence Martin: “Handicappers see three leading contenders for the running-mate prize: Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.”

Yes, Parliament is theatre. That’s the point.

Andrew Coyne: “It is not only necessary that these debates be open to the public. It is necessary also that they be dramatic – to focus people’s attention, draw them in, implicate them in the outcome.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery by Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

For people living alone, quarantines and physical distancing present unique challenges

Home isolation means those who live solo may not get to see a familiar face in person for months. Research into quarantine shows mental health often suffers, especially when people are separated from their loved ones. By contrast, those with dense social networks are less likely to experience long-term mental health issues after emerging from quarantine.

No sex, no sin: Why Netflix’s repulsive Too Hot to Handle is an icky hit

John Doyle on the stunning popularity of Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), which is the most-watched Netflix thing in Canada, according to the streaming service. The reality show is both disgusting trash and uncannily prescient.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 22, 1915

Open this photo in gallery ONE-TIME USE ONLY WITH STORY SLUGGED NW-MIT-POISON-GAS-0421 -- "The Second Battle of Ypres (1915) in Belgium during World War I, the effects of poison gases". The first large-scale use of lethal poison gas on the battlefield was by the Germans on 22 April 1915 during the Battle of Second Ypres. On 22 April, two Canadian brigades were in the front lines, with a third in reserve near Ypres. At 5 p.m., the Germans released gas against the French 45th (Algerian) Division to the Canadians’ left. An enormous green-yellow gas cloud, several kilometres long, drifted towards the French lines. When it rolled over their positions, French troops either suffocated or fled, their eyes and throats burning from the chlorine. Most of the gas missed the Canadians, but the French retreat had exposed the Canadian’s left flank and threatened the destruction of the whole Allied position in the salient. From 22 April to 25 April, the Canadians fought tenaciously to defend this exposed position. Outnumbered, outgunned, and outflanked, on the 24th they faced a second, this time direct, chlorine gas attack. The Canadians counterattacked to stall the German advance, and then slowly gave ground, buying precious time for British troops to be rushed forward. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images) DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/De Agostini / Getty Images

By spring of 1915, Allied and German forces had dug into positions along the Western Front when on April 22, the first engagement of what would become known as the Second Battle of Ypres began. On the left side of the Allied line was a French-Algerian division, on the right two divisions of the British Army, and in the middle two Canadian brigades. After unleashing a heavy bombardment, German forces emerged from the trenches at 5:30 p.m. to open the valves of 5,370 cylinders dug into the ground in front of their line, releasing 160 tonnes of chlorine gas. A northeasterly breeze blew the heavy greenish-yellow fog close to the ground and over the French division. Soldiers emerged from the trenches, blinded, throats burning, coughing up a greenish froth and struggling to breathe. The worst affected saw their skin turn blue or black, before drowning in the fluid that filled their lungs. Two days later another, deadlier, wave of chlorine gas was unleashed directly on Canadian troops. Gas attacks continued throughout the war, despite a series of international treaties that had banned their use. The prohibition was reiterated in the Geneva Protocol of 1925 and, most recently, the UN Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993. Poison gas continues to be used. – Ian Morfitt

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.