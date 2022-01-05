Good morning,

The Omicron variant is driving a rapid rise in hospitalizations in much of Canada, prompting provinces to find ways to maintain staffing levels in health-care systems already pushed to the brink.

In Ontario, William Osler Health System, a hospital network in Peel Region, initiated a “Code Orange (Stage 2)” alert this week as it redeploys staff and prioritizes the most urgent cases to deal with a surge in patients and a shortage of personnel. British Columbia and Quebec have developed protocols that would allow asymptomatic health-care workers to remain on the job should the public-health situations continue to deteriorate. Scheduled surgeries are again being postponed across the country to free up resources for COVID patients.

Ambulance crew members deliver a patient, Jan. 3, 2022, to Mount Sinai Hospital as officials warned of a 'tsunami' of new COVID-19 cases in the days and weeks ahead due to the Omicron variant in Toronto.COLE BURSTON/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Canada’s dairy trade conduct violates USMCA pact, panel rules

The first dispute settlement panel struck under North America’s revised free-trade deal has ruled that Canada is violating the treaty and must change the way it grants preferential access to its heavily sheltered dairy market.

In a decision made public yesterday, the USMCA panel said Canada can no longer reserve preferential access, or tariff-rate quotas, exclusively for the use of Canadian processors – a practice the Americans say denies U.S. farmers the full benefit of selling into Canada’s market.

This disagreement over dairy between Canada and the United States is a first test of how the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, will function as a replacement for the North American free-trade agreement.

Changing attitudes and court defeat forced Ottawa to act on child welfare settlement, First Nations advocate says

Growing awareness of contemporary injustices towards First Nations children and a landmark court ruling this fall forced the federal government to reach agreements seeking to settle cases of discrimination in the child welfare system, says the First Nations advocate who led the fight for change.

Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, called the agreements words on paper, but said in an interview that she will measure progress at the level of First Nations children.

The federal government has agreed to pay $20-billion in compensation to First Nations children and $20-billion for long-term reform of the First Nations child welfare system under agreements-in-principle designed to settle a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal case and separate class-action lawsuits.

A Quebec memorial to 1603′s French-Indigenous alliance seeks to put nation-to-nation conversations back in the story of Canada

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ontario school boards face device shortages: An Ontario school board has delayed the start of the winter term and others are rushing to equip their students with laptops and tablets after the province shut schools and moved two million students to virtual learning.

Value of homes in B.C. rising: The assessed value of houses rose in nearly every community on Canada’s West Coast during the second year of the pandemic, but new official estimates show smaller communities – not the province’s largest cities and their suburbs – saw the biggest spikes.

Nutrien parts ways with CEO: Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. has parted ways with Mayo Schmidt, its chief executive officer of only eight months, the second mystery departure of a top executive in the past year.

Corruption became widespread in South Africa, inquiry finds: Corruption became so rampant in South Africa under Jacob Zuma’s presidency that entire state institutions were effectively dismantled for the benefit of corrupt businessmen and politicians, a public inquiry has found.

Future of Jerusalem prayer site in doubt: When Israel’s new government took office last June, it indicated it would press ahead on an egalitarian prayer site at Jerusalem’s Western Wall – a sensitive holy site that has emerged as a point of friction between Jews over how prayer is conducted there.

MORNING MARKETS

Sentiment falters: The optimism with which markets started the year showed signs of waning on Wednesday, with European stock indexes mixed following a weaker Asian session that saw higher U.S. Treasury yields hurt technology stocks. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.60 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.10 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.65 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Andrew Coyne: “The growing sense … that the United States seems on course for some combination of instability, autocracy, and political violence – is therefore not just a problem for Canada to manage. It is existential. If we can no longer count on sharing a border with a stable, democratic, and peaceful partner, then all of the other assumptions on which the Canadian nation-state is based are in doubt.”

Cathal Kelly: “... on Tuesday, Djokovic announced via Instagram that he has been granted a medical exemption to play in the upcoming Australian Open. The word ‘vaccine’ was not mentioned. Nobody over 12 years old can travel to Australia unless they are vaccinated, with rare exceptions. What a coincidence that the most famous traveller headed there this year is one of those exceptions.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Off-season travel benefits travellers and destinations

With 365 days available for trip planning annually, the opportunities to experience travel during off-season periods are attractive to both destinations and visitors. Here are the best places to visit when no one else is around.

MOMENT IN TIME: JANUARY 5, 1987

Author Margaret Laurence at her home in Lakefield, Ontario, on April 11, 1974.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

Novelist Margaret Laurence dies

For students who attended an English-language high school in Canada in the latter decades of the 20th century, the work of Margaret Laurence – and specifically The Stone Angel – seemed impossible to avoid. Her seminal 1964 novel, which tells the story of Hagar Shipley, a determined 90-year-old woman looking back on her life from the suffocating confines of a nursing home she longs to escape, helped define, along with contemporaries Margaret Atwood and Alice Munro, what we now simply call CanLit. The Stone Angel was the first of Laurence’s Manawaka books, rooted in her rural Manitoba childhood, a sequence that culminated in 1974′s The Diviners, featuring her literary stand-in, Morag Gunn. Although it won the Governor-General’s Literary Award – her second – Laurence’s novel was the target of an intense backlash from some readers for its “obscene” content, and the subject of a high-profile censorship campaign in Peterborough, Ont., near her home in Lakefield, where she spent the last two decades of her life. Scarred by the experience, she never wrote another novel for adults, though she published numerous books for young readers and co-founded the Writers’ Trust of Canada. Facing late-stage lung cancer, Laurence took her own life at the age of 60. Hagar would have approved. Mark Medley

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.